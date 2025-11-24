Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

If MAGA Proves Anything, It Proves Liberals Are Not The Only Ones Who Do Not Know Or Appreciate Our Constitution And Bill Of Rights

Published: Thursday, November 20, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

If MAGA proves anything, it proves that liberals are not the only ones who do not know or appreciate our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

In blind support of Donald Trump, MAGA conservatives have proven that all of their rhetoric criticizing Joe Biden’s unconstitutional assaults against the freedom of speech (and other constitutionally protected liberties) was as hollow as an empty well. Ever since Trump was inaugurated, the attacks against freedom of speech in America have only intensified. The only difference is the target of those attacks.

When Democrats are in the White House, liberals want to censor the freedom of speech of conservatives; and when Republicans are in the White House, conservatives want to censor the freedom of speech of liberals. Neither political group has the slightest respect for the fundamental freedoms (of ALL Americans) that are protected in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

And, of course, it’s not just freedom of speech. Add the freedom to peaceably assemble; the freedom of the press; the freedom of religion; the freedom to not be subjected to illegal searches and seizures; the freedom to not be punished for any capital offense without an indictment by a grand jury; the freedom to not be judged guilty (or punished as guilty) of an offense until proven guilty in a court of law; the freedom to not be deprived of legal counsel before being judged guilty or punished as such; the freedom to not be derived of life, liberty or property without due process of law; etc.

The Republican Trump administration is actively and persistently violating virtually all these liberties at a pace and pitch even greater than the Democrat Biden administration. And MAGA—especially evangelicals within MAGA—are the loudest proponents of these abridgments.

Having Biden and Trump as back-to-back presidents is the perfect illustration of how both major parties meet in perfect harmony at the point of the wanton, reckless disregard for the fundamental liberty principles upon which America was founded.

And if MAGA proves anything, it proves that conservatives and evangelical Christians are as ignorant of and calloused to America’s founding liberty principles as liberals and secularists.

But I've been talking about this since Bush II was elected in 2000. This realization, that Americans from all walks of life, in all professions and among all political persuasions had lost sight of the sacred principles of liberty enshrined in our Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights, was the catalyst for the creation of THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS.

THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS includes such documents as:

*The Earliest Formal Protest Against Slavery

*New York Sons Of Liberty Resolutions On Tea

*Dr. Joseph Warren’s Account Of The Battle Of Lexington

*Of Monarchy And Hereditary Succession, From “Common Sense,” By Thomas Paine

*Richard Henry Lee’s Resolution For Independence

*The Kentucky And Virginia Resolutions Of 1798

*Andrew Jackson’s Veto Of The Bank Bill

*Declaration Of The People Of Texas

*The Mayflower Compact

*The First Thanksgiving Proclamation

*The Rights Of The Colonists, A List Of Violations Of Rights, And A Letter Of Correspondence, By Samuel Adams

*The complete text of Patrick Henry’s immortal “Give Me Liberty, Or Give Me Death” speech

*The Declaration Of The Causes And Necessity Of Taking Up Arms

*The Northwest Ordinance Of 1787

*The Virginia Bill Of Rights

*The Articles Of Confederation

*George Washington’s Farewell Address

*Texas Declaration Of Independence

*Ron Paul’s Farewell To Congress

And many more.

The poem about Paul Revere’s ride and the letter written from within the Alamo by William Barret Travis to the people of Texas are in the book, along with, of course, the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. We have also included some of the heartfelt and historically revealing letters between John and Abigail Adams and prayers of George Washington.

Again, there are a total of 57 of the most important liberty documents in U.S. history included in this giant compilation.

