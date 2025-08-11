Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

In The Year 2025

Published: Thursday, August 7, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

Faithful readers know that I saw Trump for the con man he is since he filled his first administration with CFR globalists. So, I knew he was no less a con man during his presidential campaign in 2024.

However, after the mindless malevolent presidency of Joe Biden, I never expected Trump to degrade the White House into even deeper depths of insanity after being elected last November. I was horribly wrong! Donald Trump is not only worse than Joe Biden; he makes Biden look like George Washington by comparison.

Trump is taking America over the edge of the abyss economically and militarily at warp speed. Yes, just as he did with Operation Warp Speed as the father of the tyrannical Covid insanity.

It will take a few months for the American citizenry to begin feeling the deleterious and disastrous effects of Trump’s maniacal punitive tariffs, but feel it we will. Tariffs are taxes on consumers. That’s us! If Trump stays the course of using tariffs as personal, vindictive international retributions, before this time next year, many store shelves will be empty, and the cost of everything will be higher than any of us can now imagine.

But the way Trump is behaving in both the Middle East and Eastern Europe, we might not need to worry about inflation, long lines and empty shelves. The United States as we know it might not even exist, because Donald Trump is mindlessly, aggressively, recklessly and foolishly goading Russia (and China, North Korea, India, Iran and Pakistan?) into global nuclear war.

The United States has crossed a point of no return. It is no longer merely involved in proxy wars, weapons shipments, or veiled threats—it is now officially engaged in a nuclear confrontation with Russia. And this time, the words aren’t empty. This isn’t a warning. This is the real thing. Trump has entered the arena. Not as a mediator, not as a peacemaker, but as the man who might tip the scale into the abyss. This isn’t the same Trump who, just months ago, condemned Zelensky for escalating a dangerous conflict. This is a new, reckless version—one who now believes it’s America’s turn to gamble with humanity’s survival. Just a few hours ago, Trump announced the deployment of two nuclear submarines in response to what he called “highly provocative statements” from Duhmeetry Medvedev. A social media spat—yes, a damn tweet—has now triggered a U.S. nuclear escalation. This is no longer political theater. This is nuclear war posturing in real time, and it’s not coming from shadowy generals or faceless bureaucrats—it’s coming from the man many believe is returning to power. And the Russians? They didn’t laugh. They didn’t flinch. Medvedev responded not with a threat, but a prophecy. He invoked “Dead Hand.” To most Americans, that sounds like Cold War fiction. But to anyone who understands nuclear doctrine, it’s the most terrifying phrase imaginable. It’s not a metaphor. It’s a machine—designed to destroy the world automatically if Russia’s leadership is ever taken out in a first strike. And Trump? He’s positioning U.S. nuclear submarines for exactly that kind of decapitation scenario. The Dead Hand—formally known as Perimeter—is a Cold War-era Russian system created for one purpose: to guarantee that Russia would still launch a full nuclear counterattack even if Moscow were reduced to ash. If command and control are gone, if Putin and his staff are dead, if communications are severed—Dead Hand takes over. It launches everything. And Trump has just brought us inches away from activating it. The logic behind the system is monstrous and flawless. If the U.S. ever attempts a first strike, or even appears to, the system’s sensors kick in. If there are signs of nuclear detonations, unusual radiation levels, or a communications blackout with Kremlin leadership—Perimeter launches missiles. Not one. Not a few. All of them. And the worst part? Those missiles don’t need orders from a human being. Once Perimeter is armed and those conditions are met, missiles launch from silos, from mobile ICBMs, from submarines. Even if Russia has already been destroyed, the U.S. and every NATO capital would still be obliterated in minutes. This system was built for one thing: to ensure that no one would ever dare to attempt a decapitation strike. Yet Trump, in all his arrogance, is doing exactly that—provoking the very response that Dead Hand was designed to unleash. (Source)

In an interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano, Scott Ritter is even more descriptive about how dangerous Trump’s actions are:

Napolitano: What did he [Trump] announce that he did today, and what did he order, and what is the significance of it? Ritter: What did the President do today? What the President did today is deploy two of the most lethal strategic nuclear assets in the American arsenal. Ohio-class submarines launch ballistic missiles armed with Trident nuclear or solid-fueled missiles, each one tipped with multiple thermonuclear warheads. He has said that he has ordered them deployed into the appropriate areas in response to a Russian tweet from Duhmeetry Medvedev. This means areas where the submarine’s missiles can target Russia. This is extraordinarily dangerous. The United States maintains a permanent force of Ohio-class submarines on station, two submarines at least in each of the oceans: two in the Atlantic, two in the Pacific. They're on station where their missiles could reach any of the potential nuclear threats to the United States of America. On occasion, we deploy additional Ohio-class submarines. For instance, just recently, an Ohio-class submarine was deployed into the Indian Ocean close to Iran, where its Trident missiles armed with W76-2 low-yield nuclear weapons could be used against Iran if the President so ordered. But we have four nuclear-armed submarines. So, when he said he's ordered two deployed, is he talking about two additional submarines to this? Or is he talking about redeploying two submarines out of their existing stations into new deployment areas that make them even more of a threat to Russia? See, the tweet he's responding to is one from Duhmeetry Medvedev, in which Medvedev sort of mocked the President . . . Napolitano: Medvedev is the former President of Russia, who's the number two person on their National Security Council. And what did he do? Pick a social media fight with Trump, and Trump took the bait? Ritter: Mean Tweets. This is literally Mean Tweets. This is about Donald Trump threatening to end the world as we know it because of a Mean Tweet. But what's even more outrageous is that Donald Trump doesn't understand what Medvedev tweeted. Medvedev was telling Trump to knock it off with the dangerous threats, saying that if you do this, America can end up looking like the walking dead because of the Dead Hand. The Dead Hand is a reference to the perimeter system, which is a defensive system put in place by the Soviet Union back in the 1980s. So that if they are ever struck preemptively by the United States—a first strike, by the way, the tactic to be used in a first strike is to bring the Ohio-class submarines close to Russia's shores, fire off their Trident missiles on a flattened trajectory to avoid detection so you can strike the targets quicker, which is what Trump just actually appeared to order the U.S. Navy to do. So, the Dead Hand now becomes a factor, because if Trump is dumb enough to launch an attack against Russia, the Dead Hand (the perimeter system) will ensure that all of Russia's strategic nuclear forces will be fired against the United States, even if Trump takes out Putin, the National Command Authority, etc. The Dead Hand is only defensive in nature. Trump should feel no threat from this unless he's planning on attacking Russia. This is the insanity. This president doesn't even know what he's doing. And he's responding to a Mean Tweet from a guy who's been Mean Tweeting for years now. Moves are being made right now that, if they're not stopped and reversed, are going to lead to a general nuclear exchange between the United States and Russia. This is the direction we're heading. And I want to remind your audience that the CIA said last year, there's a greater than 50% chance that there will be a nuclear war between the United States and Russia during the last months of the Biden administration. What the Biden administration was doing, as provocative as it was, pales in comparison to what this administration is doing. We're above 50% right now, Judge. We're heading into extraordinarily dangerous territory.

In the following exchange, Ritter gets extremely frank with the realities of what would happen during a nuclear war:

Napolitano: How destructive can these submarines be if they were to attack under the radar or under the defensive systems at Moscow? Are we talking about Hiroshima and Nagasaki type destruction or greater? Ritter: Oh, greater. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were 12 kilotons, under 20 kilotons, of destructive power. Very, I mean, destructive, no doubt about it. Our cities would be hit with 150 kilotons, 300 kilotons, one megaton. That's a thousand. Understand that when you do nuclear targeting, you're putting at least two warheads on each target, just to ensure. If you're hitting a national capital center, I can say this, during the Cold War, Moscow was targeted by about 60 warheads. That’s just overkill, to make sure we got everything. And so, the Russians will be doing the same thing. There will be nothing left alive in Washington, D.C. Read Annie Jacobsen’s book Nuclear War. She runs through a very realistic scenario, and it's over. And you don't want to survive this. If there's a nuclear war, you want to die. You want to be one of the ones who turns into dust immediately, because to live isn't to live. To live is to die. Rear Admiral Buchanan, who was the director of plans for strategic command, gave a lecture last November in Washington, D.C. And after he acknowledged that the Biden administration is ready to have a nuclear exchange with Russia (“We're ready to have a nuclear war with Russia, and we're going to win”), this is what he said. He then said, “We probably should be more honest with the American public about what this means and what victory means. Because,” he said, “even when we win, life will never be the same for any American.” There won't be civil liberties. We'll be living under permanent martial law. You're not going to have electricity, running water, medicine. None of the niceties of civilization that you currently enjoy will exist. And that's winning a nuclear war. This is why people have to become angry about this and mobilized about this. People should be calling up their representatives in Congress and saying, “What the hell are you doing?” People need to understand, we're talking about, you're going to die. Your kids are going to die. And if they don't die, they're going to suffer like you've never seen people suffer before. No parent wants to see that or experience that. So, let's nip this thing in the bud. Let's let Donald Trump, let's let Pete Hegseth, let's let Lindsey Graham and everybody else know that this is not okay. This is not good. You don't deploy two Ohio-class nuclear submarines because of a Mean Tweet. Get real. Become an adult. Become the leader that everybody expected you to be. A Mean Tweet sent two of the most powerful assets of the United States into an operational status? This is insanity, literal insanity.

Trump toadies will impugn what I'm about to say because they know that I am totally NOT a fan of Donald Trump—not in any shape, manner or form. I believe him to be a thoroughly corrupt individual. Not only does he have no morals, but he also has no conscience. But it’s even worse than that. Trump has zero critical thinking ability. He cannot reason. He has the attention span of a two-year-old. And still worse, his inner core is so psychotic that I truly believe that he has no clue whatsoever about how dangerous his Helter-Skelter, emotion-driven, thoughtless behavior is.

Donald Trump has been a bully all of his life. Bullying, intimidating, demanding and threatening are all he knows to do. He drove seven businesses into bankruptcy and each time was bailed out by his Jewish billionaire buddies. Trump owes his soul to the Zionist billionaires, such as Miriam Adelson and Lex Wexner.

And we already know that Israel has their Samson Option embedded in their strategic military protocols. This is the doctrine that says if it appears that the Zionist state is about to fall, it will launch all of its nuclear weapons to take as many goyim as it can down with it. And you can count on the legitimacy of this military option, because Israel already implemented the Hannibal Directive, which intentionally killed at least half (probably more) of the Israelis that were killed during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. If Israel would kill its own citizens in such fashion, don’t doubt for a second that they would kill as many people around the world as they could, if they felt sufficiently threatened.

But Vladimir Putin cannot be bullied or intimidated. We are not talking about buying and selling casinos here. We are talking about global nuclear war. We are talking about the total destruction of the industrialized world.

What difference does it make if Moscow, Beijing and Tehran are destroyed? So will be Washington, D.C., Baltimore, New York City, New Jersey, Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, Philadelphia, Chicago, North and South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida (especially Northern Florida), Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Wyoming, North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, the West Coast of Washington State and Southern California, Northern Colorado, Eastern Montana and Northern Utah.

But the vacuous Donald Trump says that the U.S. is “fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia.”

I’m telling you, Trump is nuts! He is delusional! He has zero concept of reality. Let me ask the reader something: Are YOU fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia?

We are talking about no electricity; no food in the stores; no gas at the pumps; no oil or propane; no medicine at the pharmacies; no working hospitals; no purified water; no sewage treatment plants; no garbage pickups; no sanitation of any kind; no diapers for babies; no milk for babies; no police departments; no fire departments; no law and order; unarmed people won’t survive a month; the sick and infirm will die; the very young will die; people with serious diseases will slowly die for lack of medicine; and the unthinkable list continues to the extremity of the imagination.

And a news flash to all of the Scofield evangelicals: YOU WON’T BE RAPTURED TO HEAVEN BEFORE THIS ALL HAPPENS. You’ll either be killed in the initial blasts or you will endure the suffering described above along with the rest of us.

And when that day comes (God forbid!), it won’t matter to a tinker’s dam if you are a Republican or a Democrat, a conservative or a liberal, a Christian or an agnostic. The nuclear rain will fall on the just and the unjust. (Matthew 5:45)

So, you MAGA Trump acolytes and you Christian Zionists, keep cheering on this mad man. Keep ignoring the genocide in Gaza. Keep your hatred for President Putin and the Russian people. Keep your bigotry against the Palestinian people. Keep cheering on the Zionist wars in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, etc. Keep your head in the sand regarding our spineless, gutless, worthless GOP Congress (save Thomas Massie and a handful of others).

People around the world are marching in the streets by the hundreds of thousands at a time against the U.S.-Israel ethnic cleansing, genocide and mass murders in the Middle East. The governments of Great Britain, France and Germany are collapsing before our eyes. The NATO countries are led by imbecilic morons, and the people of Western Europe know it. By historical comparison, the United States and Western Europe are the moral and ethical equivalents to France immediately prior to its revolution in 1789.

And the ones who should have the discernment and courage to lead the American people in a great spiritual resistance to this highway to hell, our pastors, are either in lockstep with Trump’s lunacy or are jellyfish without a spine to speak even so much as a peep of warning.

In 1969, the American pop-rock duo Zager and Evans recorded a “one-hit wonder” that reached Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in both the U.S. and U.K. The title of that hit song was In the Year 2525.

Here are four of the stanzas:

In the year 2525

If man is still alive

If woman can survive

They may find In the year 3535

Ain't gonna need to tell the truth, tell no lies

Everything you think, do and say

Is in the pill you took today In the year 7510

If God's a-coming, He oughta make it by then

Maybe He'll look around Himself and say

Guess it's time for the judgment day



In the year 8510

God is gonna shake His mighty head

He'll either say I'm pleased where man has been

Or tear it down, and start again

Perhaps the title of that hit song should have been In the Year 2025.

