Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Is America Savable?

Published: Thursday, May 21, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

If America is savable, Thomas Massie will win. If it is not, he will lose. Unnamed Blogger

Thomas Massie, the most honest, principled and courageous member of the U.S. House of Representatives, was defeated in the Republican primary election two days ago. He was defeated by a blitzkrieg of cash to the tune of over $30 million (a record for most money spent in a congressional primary race) provided by agents of a foreign government and by a U.S. president who himself is an agent of a foreign government. And, of course, that foreign government is Israel.

Thirty million dollars’ worth of lies, deceit, false accusations, character assassination, name-calling and every form of trash-talking, filthy, scurrilous misrepresentation and array of moral and ethical garbage ever assembled in a single congressional primary race. And the people of the Fourth Congressional District of Kentucky fell for it. And they stupidly elected another puppet congressman for Benjamin Netanyahu.

Thomas Massie’s defeat proves that Israel still has the power (especially in the Republican Party) to buy elections.

Defeating Massie was priority Number One for Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. Why? It was former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Massie that were the most instrumental in forcing the release of the Epstein files that have been made public thus far. Greene was forced out of office by political pressure from Trump and by death threats made against her and her son by Trump’s followers. Hence, all the vengeance of the Epstein class was focused on Thomas Massie.

The result of Massie’s defeat is that the entire Republican Party will become a palisade of political cover for the sexual predators and murderers whose names appear in the Epstein files. It means there will be ZERO pressure from the GOP on Trump’s personal attorney (cover man) and Acting U.S. Attorney General, Todd Blanche, to release the remaining and, no doubt, most damaging files.

Thomas Massie was the ONE MAN who had the character, guts and political acumen to force the release of the rest of the files.

And this is the part of the story that makes me the sickest. Massie’s district is mostly composed of church-going evangelicals. And the same goes for most of the Republicans in Congress. Evangelicals control the GOP. Forty years ago, I thought that such a phenomenon would be a good thing. Today I realize it has become the death knell for our country.

And I hereafter must stop referring to evangelicals as evangelical “Christians.” As a whole, they are NOT “Christians.” The word “Christian” means follower or disciple of Jesus Christ. Today’s evangelicals are NOT disciples of Christ; they are disciples of the Hedonist-in-Chief Donald Trump, the war criminal Pete Hegseth, the thoroughly corrupt Lindsey Graham and the genocidal madman Benjamin Netanyahu. They have sold their souls to a neo-religious cult called Christian Zionism.

We must not allow evangelicals to get away with calling themselves “pro-life” any longer. They are NOT pro-life. They are willingly and enthusiastically complicit in the mass murders of innocent human beings—including little children and unborn babies—all over the Middle East, Northern Africa and Iran, and especially in Gaza.

They care no more for human life than Ted Bundy or John Dillinger. Murder is in their hearts and souls. Most of the death threats against my life have come from evangelicals. These people HATE. They sow discord; they murder innocent people’s character; they seek to destroy anyone they disagree with; they are mean, bitter, cold-hearted killers. Their support for the “pro-life” movement is a ruse to mask the murder in their souls against people of different races, different cultures, different religions or different politics.

We must not allow evangelicals to get away with calling themselves “pro-family.” They are NOT pro-family. Their so-called family values are nothing but political jargon to elect Republican Zionists to public office. They care nothing about family values. They only oppose sexual misconduct for political purposes. When Republicans live lustful, licentious lives, they say nothing. And nothing proves what I’m saying more than the man currently in the White House, Donald J. Trump.

The morals of Donald Trump make Bill Clinton look like Saint Peter. Everything about Trump—from the crown of his head to the sole of his foot—screams immorality, lying, infidelity, dishonesty, hedonism, misogynism, racism, lust, greed, cruelty, bullyism, gangsterism, pride, narcissism, arrogance ad nauseam. And evangelicals not only completely ignore these life-long and daily vices of Donald Trump but they also sit at his feet and worship the monster.

We must not allow evangelicals to get away with calling themselves “patriotic.” They are NOT patriotic. Patriotism does not applaud a government that commits international war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, mass murder and genocide. Patriotism does not applaud presidents and congressmen who ignore and violate the Constitution of the United States, men and women who incessantly lie, steal, cheat and kill. Patriotism does not put a political party above the principles of liberty. Patriotism does not endorse crony capitalism and corporatism. Patriotism does not go around the world seeking monsters to destroy. (John Quincy Adams)

Everyone in Washington was watching Massie’s election.

His defeat means that Republicans in Congress will spend the rest of 2026 groveling at the feet of Netanyahu and his band of cutthroats. They will spend the rest of 2026 throwing palm leaves in front of Donald Trump’s motorcade. They will spend the rest of 2026 trying to pass legislation that will put people like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Judge Andrew Napolitano, former Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter, former CIA analysts such as Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern, Professors such as John Mearsheimer and Jeffrey Sachs, podcasters such as Steven Bennun, Greg Moore, Scipio Eruditus, Jerry Barrett, CJ Werlerman and Phil Tourney and pastors such as Tommy McMurtry and me in prison for criticizing Israel.

These wannabe despots in the GOP say that those of us who have the honesty and courage to criticize Netanyahu and his criminal government are “inciting violence.” What a crock! There is not a man in the world who has incited more violence than Benjamin Netanyahu himself. Violence begets violence. And in our lifetimes, no nation on earth has committed more violence against innocent people than Israel—with the cheerful assistance of its puppet government in Washington, D.C.

In a free country—a country governed by founding documents that codify our Creator’s Natural Laws such as those contained in our Bill of Rights—speaking truth to power is not a crime; it is a duty.

The only saving grace of this situation is that, nationwide, most of the American people are done with Israel. DONE! Under the age of 50, the majority is significant. Under the age of 30, it is almost unanimous. In other words, the collapse of Israel’s domination over America’s people and government is inevitable. For that matter, the collapse of the Zionist government in Israel is also inevitable.

Israel and its puppet state, the U.S. government, attacked Iran with the destruction of the Persian country in mind. Instead, the illegal war of aggression against Iran (which is NOT over) will achieve not the destruction of Iran, but the destruction of Israel and global Zionism. It also ensures the rise of China as the world’s strongest economy and global world leader.

George Washington is on record as being the man who brought the rise of America; Donald Trump will go on record as being the man who brought the fall of America.

Is America savable? Thomas Massie’s defeat signals, “No.” At least not as the nation that it has become. That nation is doomed.

However, Thomas Massie’s and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s efforts have not been in vain. After Zionism is destroyed, and along with it the Zionist/evangelical/MAGA death cult, a new America could rise from the ashes—a nation reminiscent of the one birthed 250 years ago by Patrick Henry and Pastor Jonas Clark.

I remain hopeful.