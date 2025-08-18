Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Israeli Spy Network: The Force Behind The Surveillance State

Published: Thursday, August 14, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

The Mossad-Jeffrey Epstein 30-year blackmail network that entrapped large numbers of the superrich and powerful is still fresh in our minds and boiling in our hearts—at least in some of our hearts. Mike Johnson and other leaders in Congress are hoping that Congress’ August recess will be instrumental in helping the American people to forget the scandal. And given the American people’s short attention span, it might work.

One would think that the American people—Democrats and Republicans—would be outraged by this traitorous plot to bring the U.S. government into subservience to a foreign power, but, for the most part, they aren’t.

Democrats won’t protest, because Bill Clinton’s name is in the Epstein files; and Republicans won’t protest, because Donald Trump’s name is in the Epstein files. Our electorate has become so partisan that they put the wellbeing of their party above the wellbeing of their country.

With that said, I’m quite confident that most Americans—especially Christian evangelicals and MAGA conservatives—won’t be the least bit interested in what I will bring to light in this column, as they are consumed with Israel idolatry.

Regardless, this story must be shared. He that hath an ear, let him hear.

Israel’s demonic obsession with ruling the world and subjecting all nations to the will of “the chosen people” knows no bounds. Not only has Israel successfully bribed and blackmailed America’s political, financial and religious elite to do its bidding, it is also in the process of developing a global (at least in the Western world) surveillance state through which citizens themselves will be controlled.

I want to alert readers to an important investigative report by Independent Journalist Nate Bear:

Last week another batch of peaceful pro-Palestine protestors were arrested by British police on suspicion of terrorism offences, including a disabled man in a wheelchair, as the UK continues its descent into authoritarianism on behalf of Israel. If any of these protestors had their phones on them at the time of arrest, the police will most likely have scraped them for data using sophisticated spy tech software. Protestors not arrested will have been caught on mobile cameras that sit atop police vans in the UK, and their faces, perhaps even their voices, will have been captured, analysed and cross referenced against a police database. And in a perverse twist, this spyware technology - technology which now underpins the insidious and growing capabilities of the modern surveillance state - will most likely have been made in Israel by Israeli spies. But it’s not just in the UK. Spy tech developed by former Israeli spies is being used on an industrial scale by various agencies in western democracies, from police forces to national security agencies to militaries. Some has been declared illegal, some skirts legal boundaries, and much remains hidden. The scale of usage, and the range of capabilities provided by this Israeli spy tech, is vast. From face and voice recognition software, to interception and wiretap technology, to covert location tracking, to forced data extraction from smartphones and other devices. The tech, built by software engineers who cut their teeth writing code to enable and enforce Israeli domination over, and apartheid against Palestinians, is being sold to security services, police forces and immigration agencies across the west. While much of the information in this article isn’t new, it hasn’t been summarised in one place before. The implications for global civil liberties of Israel’s dominance in spy tech have also not been articulated, and past media coverage has sometimes omitted the Israeli link to these companies. This article will outline the primary players, the sellers and the buyers, and also identify recent contracts, previously undocumented, between Israeli spytech and western buyers. The first thing to say is that a few scandals involving Israeli spyware companies have been well documented by mainstream media, the most famous of which was the NSO Group affair. NSO, an Israeli firm founded by ex-Unit 8200 officers Shalev Hulio and Omri Lavie, was found guilty in a California court in 2019 of selling its Pegasus software to governments so they could hack WhatsApp accounts. Pegasus, which was able to execute what is known as a ‘zero-click’ attack to access a smartphone without the user knowing, was used by governments to spy on dissidents, human rights activists and journalists and was likely used by Saudi agents to spy on Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi before he was murdered. The company was eventually ordered to pay $167 million in damages to Meta, who bought the case, and in 2021 Biden blacklisted the company, preventing it doing business in the US. (The US state department, notably, went out of its way to say the US would take no action against Israel, despite the fact that the Israeli government provides export licenses for all spyware software). Also blacklisted by Biden as part of the same executive order was another Israeli spyware maker called Candiru, whose hacking software did not attract the same high-profile attention as the NSO Group. Candiru, also founded by ex-Unit 8200 intelligence personnel, sold spyware to governments to spy on human rights activists, journalists, academics, embassy workers, and dissidents. In 2023, the Biden administration again blacklisted two Israeli spyware companies with little fanfare, and once again without taking action against Israel. The two companies, Cytrox and Intellexa, were founded by Tal Dilian, who spent 24 years in the IDF, rising to become chief commander of Unit 8200. In 2019, Dilian, who lives in Cyprus, was visited by a Forbes journalist, where he demonstrated how his software could remotely hack a phone within seconds. In Europe, Cyprus and Barcelona have become hubs for ex-Unit 8200 Israelis building spyware companies. Another Israeli spy firm, Paragon Solutions, was identified earlier this year as silently infiltrating and extracting data from WhatsApp, Signal, Messenger and Gmail without needing user interaction. A criminal complaint against Paragon was filed in Rome after an Italian journalist was hacked by the Italian government using Paragon software. No other legal action has been taken, however. The company, founded by Unit 8200 commanders Ehud Schneorson, Idan Nurick, Igor Bogudlov, and advised by former Israeli prime minister, Ehud Barak, has not been blacklisted by the EU or the US and remains free to operate. These companies are just the tip of the iceberg, the names that skirted legal grey areas and either eventually fell on the wrong side of the law (such as it is) and into the scope of the authorities, or whose illicit spying activities were discovered. Even more insidious are the Israeli spyware companies openly contracting with western security services and agencies to spy on and crack mobile phones and other devices. Because these companies work with lawful state agencies, they claim to have a different model than the NSO Group, Candiru and others focused on illicit hacking services. Yet in many cases their software is similar if not identical, and the full scope of their activities is unknown. What this compendium demonstrates is that Israel and its apartheid economy sits at the centre of the drive towards a fully surveilled, zero-dissent world. Across the globe, Israeli spyware is ushering in a distinct 21st century fascism that fuses new technologies of control to a tried-and-tested framework that seeks to spy, suppress and dominate. Under the guise of citizen safety and crime fighting, Israeli tech is smoothing the gears of authoritarianism. Israel's permanent war and apartheid economy, and the spy tech firms run by Israeli intelligence operatives that emerge from this economy, are the single biggest threat to civil liberties in the world today. And it’s no surprise that Israel has cornered this market. Israel churns out individuals and projects directed for dominance because Israelis are raised in and surrounded by a military culture of impunity. A culture where technology is created only to dominate, test subjects are abundant and rules of engagement non-existent. In buying and relying on the tools of an apartheid state for security and law enforcement technology, we see how Israel’s apartheid and genocide itself becomes indispensable to western governments in their drive towards complete security states. Our world is becoming more authoritarian and fascist because tools developed by authoritarians and fascists are being employed across the public and private sphere.

In an interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano, former CIA case officer Phil Giraldi also shed light on Israel’s surreptitious takeover of Big Tech in the U.S. for its own nefarious purposes, namely, the elimination of anyone who is not fanatically pro-Zionist:

Napolitano: Well, let's play this, Chris. This is a clip of a technical person from Dell Computer talking about AI used to assist in the slaughter in Gaza. Video of Omar Zahzah (Professor at San Francisco State University and author): So, it's been long known that Dell is complicit in the occupation. The question of the AI-assisted targeting programs that the Israeli military uses, what we found through the documentation that we were able to obtain was that, in fact, Dell Technologies is also providing hardware that is used when running these AI programs. Now, your listeners may recall, these are programs such as the Gospel, which provides infrastructural targets, including private residences, and Lavender, which generates the kill lists of Palestinians, which have been critiqued for being so broad as to be essentially arbitrary in their applications and helping the military minimize any kind of human oversight and maximize destruction and lethality of the attacks. But so, again, what we found was that the actual hardware itself is an important element. And, fortunately, we were able to obtain that documentation and kind of continue to flesh out the image of just what tech complicity in military occupation and genocide looks like. Giraldi: Well, I have known for years that the high-tech sector is heavily represented with affiliates in Israel. It has been that way for a long time. And these applications are particularly relevant to military operations. I'm sure the U.S. government encourages these relationships and has no problem with them. And I'm sure the companies are well compensated, and they have no problem with it. Why should anybody be surprised? This is normal. It's why the high-tech sector in the United States is loaded with former Israeli intelligence and military officers. [Emphasis added]

At this point, I’m going to sound like a broken record. So be it.

The principal reason why the Zionist state is allowed to get away with this unchecked debauchery and criminality is the acceptance of Christian Zionism by America’s evangelical pulpits and churches.

Obviously, there are also other factors in play, such as the power of the Israel lobby in Washington, D.C., the power of the military-industrial complex in Washington, D.C., and the power of the banks in New York City. But the power behind all of that, the thing that allows these miscreants in their various spheres of domination to succeed in their chicanery, is the religious institutions that provide cover for all of the above and inflict profound moral and spiritual blindness upon the people.

The oft-quoted French historian Alexis de Tocqueville is famous for writing, “America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”

Human goodness comes from an awakened human conscience given to mankind at creation and an awakened pulpit, which gives society a spiritual conscience via the proclamation of spiritual truth.

The enthusiastic acceptance of Christian Zionism by America’s evangelicals—and other religions—has seared both our Natural conscience and our spiritual conscience. The result: unfettered access to the fiber and fabric of our society by the most vile and wicked demonic forces.

Without question, church pulpits are “the pillar and ground of the truth.” (I Timothy 3:15) When the pulpits lose truth, the nation loses truth.

Scofield Rapturism is a curse on America. Israel idolatry is a curse on America. Christian Zionism is a curse on America.

Fortunately, people outside the church are awakening to the diabolical evil of Zionism. The stones are crying out. (Luke 19:40) Furthermore, more and more people are more and more disgusted with the apathy and indifference to the barbarity and brutality of Zionism from inside the church.

I’ll say it again: Preachers who support Israel are driving millions of people away from Christ.

Even as we speak, the Zionist criminal cabal has succeeded in infiltrating, and in many ways controlling, America’s technocratic surveillance state with the ultimate goal of silencing (by any means necessary) voices of resistance against the Zionist state.

The time is here when the forces of freedom and the forces of tyranny are intersecting at the point of a great struggle for the future of Liberty in our country. Sadly, churches are mostly on the side of the tyrants.

I’ll end this column with a bold speculation.

Donald Trump has announced that he is taking over responsibility and control of security for the summer Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles, California. Phil Giraldi is convinced that Trump is doing this as a precursor to his attempt to stay in office for a third term.

I agree with Giraldi, but I’ll take it a step further.

I would not be surprised at all if Trump’s takeover of the security apparatus for the 2028 Olympics would provide him with a golden opportunity to facilitate a false flag event resulting in the deaths of hundreds—or even thousands—of people, which Trump could use as justification for declaring a national emergency, implementing martial law and declaring himself a permanent president. That is exactly what Zelensky did in Ukraine.

And let me ask you, where is the opposition within evangelicalism and conservatism to Zelensky? They are full of toadies. Where is the opposition within evangelicalism and conservatism to Trump? They are full of toadies. Congress? Full of toadies. The Supreme Court? Full of toadies. The billionaire class? Full of toadies. Mainstream media? Full of toadies. Technocrats? Full of toadies.

If Giraldi’s or my speculations are anywhere remotely plausible, it means that we only have approximately 3 years to awaken enough of the citizenry to the evils of Zionism in such numbers to prevent the collapse of constitutional government and the rise of Zionist Fascism in the United States.

As Nate Bear’s meticulous research describes, Zionists are already fully engaged in setting up a total surveillance system by which every dissenter in America could be identified and targeted for incarceration or elimination, just as they are already doing—with great precision—in Gaza.

