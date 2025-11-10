Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

MAGA Now Means MAMA: Make America a Monarchy Again

Published: Thursday, November 6, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

MAGA has turned into a totalitarian monster.

To claim to want to make America great again means restoring the fundamental foundational principles upon which America was birthed: the freedom of speech; the freedom to peacefully protest; the right to privacy; the right to be secure in our persons, papers and effects.

It also means applying the constitutional principle of federalism to Washington, D.C.; stopping America’s incessant foreign wars (especially for Israel); forcing the Washington establishment (especially the White House) to start abiding by the rule of law; ending the U.S. global military empire; stopping the executive branch from seeking monsters to destroy all over the world; cutting off congressional dependence upon large lobby groups such as the military/industrial complex; forcing Israeli lobby groups such as AIPAC to register as foreign agents; stopping the corruption culture in Washington by eradicating the influence and power that foreign governments (especially Israel) have over our president and congressmen via bribes and blackmail; restoring basic human dignity inside the Beltway; restoring respect for the laws of humanity and international law inside the Beltway; restoring honesty and transparency in Washington; elevating the Constitution and Bill of Rights above the whims of political parties and politicians; and putting an end to runaway deficit spending, balancing the federal budget and bringing fiscal responsibility back to Washington.

During Donald Trump’s campaign last year, these are the kinds of things that Trump’s supporters (MAGA) said they were going to do when Trump became president. But instead of MAGA making America great again, they have become a behemoth of aggression, oppression, intimidation, mass murder abroad, inflicting de facto martial law domestically, stifling free speech, bringing America into total subservience to a foreign government (Zionist Israel) and even threatening to kill those who dissent.

On Nate Cornacchia’s YouTube channel called Valhalla VFT, he hosted a program entitled MAGA Calls for Tucker Carlson To Be CANCELLED and K*LLED.

Nate Cornacchia is a retired Green Beret out of 1st Special Forces Group. He spent 10 years in Army Special Forces and his military combat honors include the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, Army Commendation medal with C device, and AAM with C device, all from operations in Afghanistan.

Nate: What I’m about to show you is ultimately why this has to be disavowed in America, because this is what’s coming. Video Clip of US police questioning a man for criticizing Israel online: Policeman 1: We’re here because of the comments you made online about the Jewish community. Man: So what? I have the freedom of speech, dude. Policeman 1: We get that. Policeman 2: We get that. We’ve just got to make sure that you’re not going to harm anybody. Man: Do you have a warrant? Policeman 1: No. Man: Then what you’re doing is basically soliciting. You understand that, right? Yeah. It means you’re not welcomed here. Policeman 1: Okay. Man: Okay. Bye. Policeman 1: Okay. Man: Stay off the lawn, please. Nate: Police in Texas showing up to a man’s house because he said something they didn’t like online. And if you haven’t been paying attention to politics this week, the conservative movement is in absolute chaos. Hard lines have been drawn in the sand between MAGA and what is now an official sub-party of the conservative movement: America First. This comes off the heels of the RJC [Republican Jewish Coalition] convention. If you didn’t watch this, we’re going to go through it in this video, which was essentially a bunch of whiny crybabies who got on stage and called for the cancellation, censorship, de-platforming and killing of people who say things that they don’t like. Now, I have no idea how we got here to where MAGA was now just the party of left-wing neocons. But here we are. So, a lot of you are really not going to like this video, but I encourage you to watch it, especially if you’re MAGA, so you can understand what you’re supporting in 2025. Now, let me be very clear upfront on my stance. I don’t care who it is, left-wing, right-wing. I will always stand up if you are attacking American fundamental constitutional rights, especially the first amendment, which it’s not the left currently doing that. It is MAGA and more explicitly the Christian Zionists in MAGA, who have now decided that instead of debating ideas and using intellectual arguments to prove to the American people who’s right, they just want to cancel you, de-platform you and censor you. And for me, I don’t care if you’re Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow, Kyle Kulinski, Young Turks, or on the right, Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes. I believe that you have the right to free speech and that you should be able to go out, say whatever you want. People should be able to debate you against your ideas, so that way people can decide for themselves what’s the actual right answer. And it’s almost like conservatives forgot what it felt like four years ago when everyone was being canceled, censored and de-platformed by the left. But instead of holding true to ideals, they decided once they got power, they’re just going to do the same thing. Let’s take a watch. And we’ll start with Mark Levin, who said, “Yes, you’re d**n right we are going to cancel and de-platform them,” as he went on a massive rant about how good it is to cancel people instead of debating ideas. Mark Levin: What do you mean we don’t cancel people? We canceled David Duke. Donald Trump canceled David Duke. We canceled Pat Buchanan. We canceled the John Birch Society. We canceled Joseph Sobran. We canceled pornography on TV. We cancel stuff all the d**n time. Hitler admirers, Stalin admirers, Jew haters, American haters, Churchill haters. You’re d**n right we’re going to cancel them and de-platform them. Nate: You’re going to cancel everyone who says things that you don’t like, huh? This is America. But of course, everybody’s favorite neocon-in-the-closet grinder enthusiast had to show up and brag about how awesome it is for how many babies have been slaughtered. Lindsay Graham: I just want to say I feel good about the Republican Party. I feel good about where we’re going as a nation. We’re killing all the right people, and we’re cutting your taxes [audience laughter]. Trump is my favorite president. We’ve run out of bombs. We didn’t run out of bombs in World War II. Nate: “America’s going in the right direction. We’re killing all the right people and cutting your taxes.” You’re not cutting our taxes, so I guess you’re just killing people. And as he said there, “We ran out of bombs.” Yeah, you ran out of bombs, dropping them on Gaza. These people are gross. But who’s Lindsey Graham? Because Donald Trump just endorsed him. Oh, that’s right. Just another neocon RINO war hawk, because that’s what MAGA is now. But it doesn’t end there, guys. Another face of the MAGA movement, and again, someone Trump just endorsed, Randy Fine, one of the most disgusting human beings on the planet, had some things to say. Randy Fine: Today, Tucker Carlson is the most dangerous anti-Semite in America. He has chosen to take on the mantle of leader of a modern-day Hitler youth, to broadcast and feature those who celebrate the Nazis, those who call for the extermination of Israel, to defend Hamas, to even criticize President Trump. Nate: “Tucker Carlson is the most dangerous anti-Semite in America.” He’s running “Hitler youth.” For one, the entire purpose of this rhetoric, by the way guys, is to try to incite violence on Tucker, on people like Tucker and Candace and Nick Fuentes and Ian Carroll and all these people who have the audacity to be critical of our “greatest ally.” But what they want is to get extremists to carry out things like what just happened to Charlie Kirk. That’s what this rhetoric is all about. And then not just calling for canceling and censorship, you have people like Josh Hammer calling for Tucker Carlson to be murdered. It says here, Who is Josh Hammer? Dave Smith blasts Newsweek’s editor-at-large for seemingly calling Tucker Carlson to be “neutralized.” Then, yes, of course, Ben Shapiro blasts ‘intellectual coward’ Tucker Carlson after Nick Fuentes interview. “Intellectual coward”? Let’s be clear. Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, Dave Smith, they have all over and over and over again challenged Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Officer Tatum, all of these people to debates. And they refuse to debate, because, “We’re not going to platform these anti-Semites.” No, it’s because you’re cowards and you know your ideas are failing. So, let me wrap this up. I am done tiptoeing around these people. I am America First, period. I am sick and tired of us sending billions and billions of dollars to all these foreign countries while we’re $38 trillion in debt. The government’s shut down. We don’t know how to pay the military. SNAP benefits are turned off. There’s hundreds of thousands of homeless veterans on the street. The economy’s in shambles. It’s the worst labor market in decades. People are struggling. The wealth disparity is out of control in this country. The fentanyl crisis is killing hundreds of thousands of young Americans a year. Medicare costs are unaffordable. Social security is about to run out. The stock market is just artificially being propped up by six companies sending money back and forth to each other. And we continue to send billions of dollars to foreign countries to fund their wars. So no, America First is not going away. So, you can either get on board with America First or get out of the way.

Amen, Nick!

As things stand right now, we have far more to fear from Trump’s MAGA than we ever did from Biden’s, well, whatever you want to call Biden’s toadies. Trump and his toadies (MAGA) are an existential threat to the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law and the laws of humanity, peace and freedom itself.

The truly incredible part of this conundrum is that a sizable majority of MAGA is composed of “Christian” evangelicals. You know, the ones who profess to be the disciples of the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6) but are the first to support war anywhere in the world. The ones who claim to be the champions of law and order but fully endorse egregious acts of criminality when Trump and the gangsters in his cabinet violate it. The ones who are the loudest proponents of the freedom of speech when Democrats are in office but who become strident supporters of censorship when Republicans are in office. The ones who claim to be pro-life but cheer the slaughter of innocent babies and children in Gaza when Israel does it. The ones who go to church on Sunday and talk about the Golden Rule and loving one another but cheer murder when Donald Trump commits it.

Now we learn that Trump’s cabinet members such as Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller and Marco Rubio (and others) are being housed in fortified military installations, thus isolating them from the general public.

Folks, this is what dictators do!

In less than a year MAGA “Make America Great Again” has turned into MAMA “Make America a Monarchy Again.”

