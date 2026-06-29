Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Bad men cannot make good citizens. A vitiated state of morals, a corrupted public conscience, is incompatible with freedom. Patrick Henry

Bad men not only cannot make good citizens per Patrick Henry above, but they also cannot make good civil magistrates. And America’s last two presidents, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, are not only Dumb and Dumber; they are Worse and Worser.

Biden was so beholden to Israel that he stubbornly continued to supply the apartheid Zionist state with all the money and munitions it needed to carry out one of the worst genocides in history. And Donald Trump is so beholden to Israel that he not only continued Biden’s policy of supporting and facilitating Israel’s genocide, but he also blindly followed Israel into an immoral and illegal war of aggression against Iran, a decision that ultra-neocon warmonger Robert Kagan described as “Washington’s biggest strategic defeat.”

Kagan also said that, under Trump, America has become a “paper tiger,” and that Trump is accelerating the emergence of a “post-America world.”

As I have already written, Trump’s foolhardy war with Iran has changed the world forever. In a word, Trump’s “stupid” war with Iran has destroyed America’s global military and economic hegemony. It has significantly strengthened the global leadership of Russia and China—especially China. And it has created an economic collapse that we have not yet fully felt and that will not quickly end.

Yet, both political parties in Washington, D.C., are fully and completely onboard Israel’s ever-sinking ship. Republicans and Democrats are seizing every last dollar they can from the corrupt Israel lobby. Even as the world is careening into an economic crash and Israel continues to commit genocide and ethnic cleansing in Lebanon, congressmen in both parties continue to give the war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu their undying support on Capitol Hill.

Donald Trump’s MAGA, along with the Republican Party nationally, is hemorrhaging supporters. Republicans have sat back for a year and a half, believing that Donald Trump was different. He was going to be a “peace” president. He was going to end America’s “stupid” foreign wars. He was not going to be an errand boy for Netanyahu. He was going to follow sound money principles that would significantly improve America’s economy.

Trump has done NONE of that. In fact, he turned his back on every promise he made and became little more than Biden II. Republicans have had enough.

Just days ago, former staunch Republican and avid Trump supporter Tucker Carlson announced that he was finished with the GOP. “I’m out,” he said with jaw-tightened conviction.

Here is Newsweek’s cover of the story:

Tucker Carlson has broken with the Republican Party, declaring he will no longer support the GOP after decades as one of its most prominent defenders. Carlson remains a major figure in conservative media, and his rejection of the party signals a deeper fracture inside the right as the Iran war and U.S.–Israel policy dominate internal debate. Carlson made the announcement during a June 18 appearance on the Can’t Be Censored podcast, saying the GOP has “betrayed” Americans by prioritizing the interests of a foreign government over its own citizens. “I would not support the Republican Party. There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party,” he said, adding, “I’m out.” Carlson argued that Republican leaders have placed loyalty to Israel above U.S. interests, accusing the party of backing President Donald Trump’s Iran war under pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said the conflict — which he described as a war the U.S. has “effectively lost already” — was the final proof that Washington had abandoned its own citizens. He said in the podcast appearance: “How could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States. That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens. It’s not possible to vote for people like that, and I’m not going to.” Carlson also said that Trump’s 2024 campaign was funded by people with “loyalty to Israel,” forcing decisions he believes are not aligned with U.S. priorities. Carlson emphasized that he has voted Republican his “entire life” and defended the party for 35 years. But he said the GOP’s current posture is “immoral” and incompatible with what he believes the country needs. His break follows months of escalating criticism of Trump over the Iran war — including suggesting the president could be the “antichrist” — and reflects a broader ideological realignment on the right. Carlson’s announcement drew an immediate reaction from parts of the Republican base, including allies who say his break reflects deeper frustration within the party. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X that Carlson is “not the only one” done supporting the GOP, arguing that many conservatives feel the party has “betrayed its voters and country.” “There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country,” she said, adding that the shift does not mean they are “turning into Democrats,” but that they are “DONE with the America LAST Republican Party.” Carlson warned that if he is abandoning the GOP, “a lot of other people are out” as well.

If Donald Trump and Republican leaders held out any hope of somehow salvaging the mid-term elections in November, Tucker just put the final nail in that coffin. The next-to-the-last nail in the coffin was Israel’s $35 million bribe resulting in Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie’s defeat in the GOP primary a few weeks ago.

But if you think that the GOP is alone in hosting disenfranchised members, think again. The Democrat Party is filled with dissatisfied, angry grassroots people. Democrats in large numbers have “had it” with Israel’s control over U.S. politicians. They have “had it” with foreign wars. They have “had it” with Israel’s genocides in Gaza and Lebanon. They have “had it” with the war of aggression against Iran. They have “had it” with Washington sending billions of dollars of aid to foreign nations.

According to Pew Research,

Eight-in-ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents currently have an unfavorable view of Israel. Democrats under 50 are slightly more likely than older Democrats to say they have a very unfavorable view of Israel (47% vs. 39%).

These Democrat congressmen and senators who are bought-and-paid-for AIPAC puppets have alienated millions of Democrat voters. As with anti-war Republicans such as Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a large percentage of Democrats are also ready to jump from the Israel-owned ship in Washington known as the Democrat Party.

Republicans remain more supportive of Israel than Democrats, thanks to ONE factor: the die-hard support of Israel by evangelicals, who comprise a significant percentage of the GOP. Take out the gullible, Israel zombies in evangelicalism, and support for Israel among the Elephants would mirror that of the Donkeys.

Even with that said, however, the same Pew Research findings show that support for Israel among Republicans is tanking.

More Republicans and Republican leaners have a favorable than unfavorable view of Israel (58% vs. 41%). Still, the share of Republicans with a negative view has ticked up since last year, driven by those under 50. Today, 57% of Republicans ages 18 to 49 have an unfavorable opinion of Israel, up from 50% last year. [Emphasis added]

Never in my lifetime have I seen an electorate from both the right and the left more ready to rid themselves of both major parties in Washington than right now. And what is even more unique is that both sides of the political aisle are united on the major reasons why, namely, Washington’s complete subjugation by Israel and the innumerable wars America fights for Israel that have absolutely nothing to do with the interests, safety or security of the United States.

In 2026, the GOP is in deep trouble. In 2028, both parties will be in deep trouble, especially if a populist independent ticket emerges such as (deep breath) a Massie-Carlson ticket.

Thomas Massie and Tucker Carlson are two of the most likeable and popular figures in America today. Both have demonstrated courage under fire and have shown indefatigable strength of character to maintain fidelity to the U.S. Constitution and American sovereignty.

A Massie-Carlson ticket in 2028 would be formidable.

For what it’s worth, the idea intrigues me with possibilities. My imagination goes wild thinking about it. For starters, should they actually form a ticket and run in 2028, and should they actually win, what would a Massie cabinet look like?

So, join me in having some fun. Pick your own potential cabinet members in this could-be historic election victory. These are a few names that jump into my mind at the prospect. Mind you, this is nothing more than meandering surmisals, aka wishful thinking. But it’s still fun.

Secretary of State: Marjorie Taylor Greene Secretary of Defense: Colonel Douglas Macgregor Secretary of the Treasury: Dr. Ron Paul (at 90-years-old, he can still out-think almost anyone and has forgotten more about economics than most people will ever know) Secretary of Commerce: Lew Rockwell Secretary of Homeland Security: Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson Secretary of Veterans Affairs: Command Chief Master Sergeant Dennis Fritz Director of National Intelligence: CIA analyst Ray McGovern Director of the CIA: CIA analyst Larry Johnson Attorney General: Attorney Edwin Vieira Director of the FBI: Sheriff Shane Harrington Chief of Staff: Attorney William Olson Ambassador to Israel: Chuck Baldwin (Talk about FUN!)

Massie-Carlson in 2028? Sounds good to me.