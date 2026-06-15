Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Mike Huckabee Wants To Silence Tucker Carlson

Published: Thursday, June 11, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

Whoever would overthrow the Liberty of a Nation must begin by subduing the Freeness of Speech. Benjamin Franklin

The Trump administration is by far the most tyrannical presidential administration since that of Abraham Lincoln. Anyone who is halfway paying attention knows this to be true. Trump, himself, has repeatedly publicly expressed his disdain for the rule of law. He shows ZERO respect for the U.S. Constitution (the Supreme Law of the United States), International Law, the laws of war, the laws of humanity or even God’s Natural Laws.

Donald Trump views himself as the final authority of law—ALL law.

The only thing keeping Trump from becoming a real-life monarch is what is left of the Constitution and what is left of the American people who are willing to fight and defend it, which may come down to the singular event of defeating Trump in this year’s November elections.

And the thing that makes Trump such a dangerous wannabe dictator (besides his malignant narcissism) is the fact that he is a Zionist through and through. Trump is not just heavily influenced by Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionist State of Israel; at his very core, he is an ardent Zionist himself. He even boasts that he wants to be Prime Minister of Israel.

That Trump is a Zionist is unassailable. Every decision he has made as president, every appointment he has made to his cabinet, every order he has rendered to the U.S. military and every policy relating to foreign affairs has been done not on behalf of the United States but on behalf of Israel.

Israel doesn’t just influence Trump; it owns Trump, just as it owns most of the members of the U.S. Congress in both parties.

Look at who Trump sends to represent the United States in diplomatic negotiations with foreign nations: his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his real estate investor golfing buddy Steve Witkoff. These two men have ZERO diplomatic experience. Neither do they occupy any official diplomatic position approved by the U.S. Senate. But they are the president’s emissaries to Iran, Ukraine, Russia, China and any other foreign country. Why? Because 1) they are close (one being family) to Trump, and 2) they are uber Zionists.

Trump’s entire cabinet and high executive positions are not merely littered with Zionists; they are filled to the brim with Zionists.

As an example, look no further than to Trump’s appointment of Mike Huckabee as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel. It is no hyperbole to say that Huckabee is not representing the United States to the State of Israel; he is representing the State of Israel to the United States. The American taxpayers pay his salary, but Benjamin Netanyahu tells him what to do.

And as with all Zionists, Huckabee hates free speech—especially speech that is critical of Israel.

All through the war of aggression against Iran and up to this very day, there has been zero truth-telling coming out of Israel. What do the American people know about the destruction in Israel? What do we know about Israeli—or American—casualties? The answer is NOTHING. Everything we are told is pure propaganda. Anyone in Israel caught attempting to disseminate facts about the war (including Israelis themselves) will be immediately imprisoned. And we know what goes on in Israeli prisons.

Think about it: A minimal estimate of the number of ballistic missiles, rockets and drones that have smashed into Israel would be 5,000 to 10,000. The true number is likely much, much higher. And that doesn’t include the thousands of missiles and drones (doubtless more than an additional 5,000 to 10,000) that have hit U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf or the ones that took out targets in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq.

Yet, the American people are told that Israeli and U.S. casualties and destruction of military equipment, radar, missile interceptors, aircraft, ships, infrastructure, etc., are practically nothing.

People, THINK!

Your government is lying to you. And your government hates anyone who dares to tell you the truth. That’s why the Zionists who control the mainstream media and major social media sites (including the ones that I’m using) are censoring or shadow banning speech that tells the truth about Israel.

As Franklin’s quote at the head of this column states, people who want to destroy liberty begin by destroying the freedom of speech.

George Orwell puts it this way: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people things they do not want to hear.”

Trump and Huckabee are modern-day personifications of Franklin’s and Orwell’s warnings.

I want to quote from another segment of a Judging Freedom interview, this one with former CIA analysts Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern:

Judge Andrew Napolitano: I want to switch to Israel and give you both a little, ya know I love you both, give you both a little bit of heartburn listening to a diatribe from Mike Huckabee, who of course sounds these days more like the Israeli ambassador to the United States than the American ambassador to Israel. But here he is ripping into Tucker Carlson. Now, remember, it is the interview with Carlson where Huckabee said, “Let them take all the land they want.” But listen to what he says, because he could just as easily be talking about Netanyahu. Chris, cut number six. Mike Huckabee: What he says is dangerous in the same way that when people throughout history have been demagogues and they have incited entire populations of people to hate others, and they base it on hating people without justification, without cause and based on outright lies. This is a dangerous thing. And when you marginalize, let’s say Jewish people, or marginalize, whether they’re white people, whatever you marginalize, and you dehumanize them, you make it easy to justify not just hatred, but violence and murder toward them. Where do we get a society where people think it would be okay to kill a Charlie Kirk or a Donald Trump? When you dehumanize them to the point you say, “Their views are so dangerous; we can’t tolerate them; we must get rid of them.” That’s why I say it’s not enough to just ignore Tucker Carlson. We need to confront him, and we need to correct him. Napolitano: Larry, does he even realize what he said? Larry Johnson: You know, he is a horse’s ass. The very thing he was describing is then what he prescribes to do to Tucker Carlson. What he’s doing is demonizing Tucker Carlson. But Tucker is always, always emphatic about not using violence, not hating people as a group. And here’s Mike Huckabee doing that. I mean, he really is a disgrace as a human being. And what he does is he foments the very kind of hate that he’s claiming that he’s trying to stop. Napolitano: Ray, everything he said about Tucker Carlson, he could have said about Netanyahu’s government towards the Palestinians and towards Arabs in general. Ray McGovern: Well, that’s exactly right. You know, he talks about hate. Well, hate benefits itself by cooping people up, by marginalizing them, by making them subhuman and by torturing them. Now, Nick Kristof has chapter and verse of what went on in some of those Israeli prisons and so forth. He had the guts to publish it. Now, of course, the Israelis are coming after him. But when these things translate themselves into action, as they have on the West Bank, which I’ve seen with my own eyes, what they have in Gaza, massacre and genocide. I mean, that translates this hate right into action. And that’s what’s so abominable.

Amen, Ray!

Zionists such as Mike Huckabee and Donald Trump accuse Tucker Carlson of hate—a man who has never harmed anyone and who vociferously condemns violence—while defending and supporting the Zionists in Israel who demonstrate pure, unambiguous hatred against the Palestinian people by the way they torture and murder them on a scale not seen since Pol Pot, who murdered around two million people in the Cambodian genocide in the 1970s.

Ongoing and increasing censorship by the Trump administration and his Zionist zealots such as Mike Huckabee is proof positive that these men do NOT love freedom. They do NOT love America. And they do NOT love God or the laws of God.

Trump, Huckabee, Johnson, Hegseth, Rubio, Vance, Bessent, Gorka, Blanche, Bondi: They are all wannabe tyrants. And they are all Zionists. They do not just want to silence Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens; they want to silence ALL OF US.

Well, they will NOT succeed!

The days of the Zionist control of Washington, D.C., are numbered. The Zionist control of our national news media and social media sites are numbered. Donald Trump’s days are numbered. Benjamin Netanyahu’s days are numbered. The days of Zionist Israel itself are numbered. The days of the demonic doctrines of Christian Zionism are numbered.

Too many of us want our country back! And the tyrants of Tel Aviv will NOT be able to silence us. In fact, today there is a cacophony of voices protesting the immoral blackmail that Israel exerts over our federal government.

From the musical Les Misérables:

It is time for us all

To decide who we are

Do we fight for the right

To a night at the opera now?

Have you asked of yourselves

What’s the price you might pay?

Is it simply a game

For rich young boys to play?

The color of the world

Is changing day by day...



Red - the blood of angry men!

Black - the dark of ages past!

Red - a world about to dawn!

Black - the night that ends at last!

The night that is Zionism will indeed soon end. And a Zionist-free world is about to dawn. And it can’t come soon enough.

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