Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

It pertains to an issue I wrote about last week:

I’ll note that the NDAA with integration of the U.S. and Israel’s military has passed out of committee. By the way, Benjamin Mileikowsky, a.k.a. Benjamin Netenyahu, has explicitly called this integration “my plan.”

US House Fails To Remove US-Israel Military Integration Amendment From $1.5T Defense Bill, Netanyahu Refers To It As ‘My Plan’

Also read:

U.S. Must Prep to ‘Welcome Large Numbers of Jewish Refugees,’ Pro-War Lobbyist Mark Dubowitz Says

Israel Asks For A Guaranteed Share of U.S. Weapon Purchases

Fusing the US Military and the IDF

NDAA Will Give Israel Co-Command Of U.S. Military Forces

Published: Thursday, June 4, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

Hold on, my friends, to the Constitution and to the Republic for which it stands. Miracles do not cluster, and what has happened once in 6,000 years, may not happen again. Hold on to the Constitution, for if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world. Daniel Webster

America’s political leaders in both parties routinely ignore the U.S. Constitution. And, tragically, a majority of the American electorate have themselves allowed their elected representatives to run roughshod over the Constitution with impunity. In a nation where We the People are the government, the people we send to Washington, D.C., must be answerable to us. But the people have failed to hold their representatives accountable to them. Too many citizens (Democrats and Republicans) look at government the same way the politicians look at government: as a pipeline of personal financial benefit.

Don’t think for one minute that the miscreants in Washington that we call congressmen and senators do not understand the lack of accountability to which We the People hold them. The minute they move into their offices on Capitol Hill, they are not visited by their constituents; they are visited by high-paid special interest lobbyists. And those blackmailers will walk in and out of those congressional offices (or be on phone conversations with them) a thousand times a year for as long as that congressman is in office.

The newly elected representative quickly learns to whom they are really accountable, and it’s not you and me: the voters. It’s the lobbyists and the party machine. The voter back home is forgotten as soon as the lobbyist walks into the office with his suitcase filled with one hundred dollar bills. Of course, I’m speaking figuratively. Congressional bribery is not that easily identifiable. It comes in the form of all kinds of incentives for the procurement of the representative’s vote. And a major incentive includes almost unlimited cash to their political campaigns to make sure the representative is re-elected (or un-elected) back home for the way they follow (or don’t follow) instructions.

Remember Thomas Massie!

The two most powerful lobby groups in Washington, D.C., are the military-industrial complex and the State of Israel—but then I repeat myself. For all intents and purposes, the military-industrial complex—and now the intelligence-industrial complex (Peter Thiel and Palantir et al.)—and Zionist Israel are one and the same. The Israel lobby spent over $30 million defeating Thomas Massie, because he would not submit to the Israeli government. I believe Charlie Kirk was assassinated for the same reason.

By and large, our congressmen and senators in Washington do NOT represent We the People of the United States; they represent the interests of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionist government in Tel Aviv.

“This is treason,” you say. Of course it’s treason. But the only ones who can stop them are the people of the United States, and to this point, the American people have not sufficiently awakened to the fact that their representatives in Washington are committing treason. Most of them are stuck in the hackneyed left-right paradigm. That’s all they know. Republican good; Democrat bad. Or Democrat good; Republican bad. And the truth is, both parties play each other against the middle (the American electorate) while at the same time dancing to the same fiddler (Israel).

Yes, millions of Americans are awakening to this greatest of hoaxes. Hallelujah! But constitutional sovereignty will never be restored until the magnitude of citizen awareness reaches the level that NO politician (liberal or conservative; Democrat or Republican; male or female; black or white) can win elected public office if they receive a dime from the Israel lobby. Until that day occurs, the treason will continue.

And it is continuing to this very hour.

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are pushing language in the new defense authorization bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), that, in effect, merges the U.S. and Israeli militaries, thus giving Israel co-command of U.S. military forces.

Ben Freeman provides details:

At a time when the American public is expressing unprecedented levels of distrust in the Israeli government, Congress just proposed tying the U.S. to the Israeli military more than ever before. Buried in the House’s version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) released on Tuesday, is section 224, entitled “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.” The provision would arguably do more to intertwine the U.S. military with the Israeli military than the more than $200 billion (inflation adjusted) in military assistance Israel has received from the U.S. since its founding in 1948. Section 224 lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation. The U.S. and Israel already work together heavily on missile defense, but this provision would greatly expand coordination to seemingly every area of defense tech, including AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, biotech, and many more. It also proposes “network integration” and “data fusion.” In other words, the U.S. military’s data could soon be the Israeli military’s data. If fully enacted, this proposal would provide a higher level of military-industrial integration than the U.S. has with any other country in the world. To be sure, the U.S. has worked closely with its NATO partners on co-production and shared supply chains, most notably via the Defence Production Action Plan. And, as the number one arms dealer in the world, the U.S. provides weapons to militaries across the globe. But that is mostly a one-way street, with the U.S. providing weapons to foreign buyers who only occasionally make parts for those weapons themselves, as in the case of the F-35’s global supply chain. Section 224 would be a different beast entirely. It would fuse the U.S. and Israeli defense sectors in multiple areas vital to the battlefields of the future, like autonomous systems and cyber. It would also bring extraordinary Israeli influence to the U.S. beyond what it already has through the Israel lobby and its robust network of social media influencers. It would give the Israeli government the opportunity to greatly expand one of the most powerful levers of influence in U.S. politics: jobs in the U.S. By expanding or starting new co-production facilities like it already has in Mississippi and Arkansas, the Israeli government could boast of providing jobs on U.S. soil, thereby securing allies among members of Congress who represent the districts where those jobs lie. The result could well be a U.S. political system even more susceptible to the whims of an Israeli government that seemingly has no qualms about drawing the U.S. into military conflicts in the Middle East. This unprecedented level of U.S.-Israeli military integration stands in stark contrast to the traditional aid model of defense cooperation, in which Israel already stood out as the top recipient of U.S. military assistance. As laid out in a recent Quincy Institute brief, authored by Steven Simon, this shift from an aid model to a military integration model has troubling implications, namely: The shift will strip away the political and diplomatic oversight mechanisms that make the relationship publicly accountable, moving it from a visible annual aid vote into the opaque machinery of defense acquisition, where oversight is limited and political accountability is minimal. The result would be a defense relationship that is simultaneously deeper and less transparent. This all comes at a time when the Israeli military has repeatedly used U.S. weapons in strikes that have violated international humanitarian laws in Gaza, and as Israel has repeatedly violated ceasefires (as has the U.S. itself) in the Trump administration’s unnecessary war with Iran. Mainstream leadership in both parties remains largely pro-Israel and continues to shape the base legislative text before amendments and broader congressional debate open it to the full body, as is the case with this NDAA provision.

Judge Andrew Napolitano and former British diplomat Allistair Crooke echo Freeman’s warning:

Judge Andrew Napolitano: I want to play a clip from Robert Barnes. Robert is a former defense official, former Trump lawyer, former Trump supporter on my friend and colleague Mario Nawfal’s podcast, explaining exactly what this legislation does. This is in the NDAA, the National Defense Authorization Act. Robert Barnes: The U.S. military is subject to the authority of the Israeli military. The more neutered version of it is that it gives them access to as if they’re part of the U.S. military in terms of classified access, technological access. It allows for arms shipments to be made and military technology and national security technology to be shared without any special vote or particular action of the president. And the problem with this deal is it takes it out of having to do deal by deal. And so, in fact, it legally authorizes Israel to effectively get away with it to a degree. Whereas if we sold the weapons to them and it came under certain conditions and then they subsequently shared it, we could directly take action. This is so loose and free going that you’re going to have Israeli military personnel in the room when some of this is getting developed. Napolitano: This is truly unprecedented in American history that as a matter of law, no matter who the president is and no matter what the president wants, the Israeli military will have access to American national security secrets, and its generals will be on a par with ours. And this will probably happen because it’s buried in the NDAA, as I explained, without any serious debate. Allistair Crooke: Yep. The predominance will have their disposal then the whole forces of the United States to pursue the aims in the region and beyond. And it will be presented as something that has benefits to both sides. But that’s clearly false, because it’s really in no interest of the United States to give up its sovereignty in this way to another state, to give up its sovereignty and also all its data and also all its technical abilities to hand it over to a foreign state. So, I can’t imagine what will be the consequences of this. But as you say, it will probably pass through.

Talk about treason. This is unadulterated, out-in-the-open TREASON! Hear the judge again: “[Israel’s] generals will be on a par with ours.”

This section of the 2027 NDAA, for all intents and purposes, will make the U.S. and Israeli militaries ONE.

This law would make Article 5 of NATO look like a Stratego game by comparison. Can you imagine Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Yoel Smotrich having the authority to plan and command U.S. military actions? Yes, I realize that U.S. forces already act as a de facto mercenary army for Netanyahu, but this is subject to the accommodations of the U.S. president. The NDAA Act would REQUIRE joint U.S./Israel military cooperation by law of Congress.

If anyone still has any doubts about what country Donald Trump, Mike Johnson and the Zionist lackeys in Congress are working for, this Act removes all doubts. This presidential administration and Congress are doing everything they can to Make Israel Great. They don’t give a tinker’s dam about the people of the United States. It’s ALL about Israel.

Again, remember Thomas Massie!

If there is any hope for the USA remaining a free, independent and sovereign constitutional republic, the American people must get it through their thick skulls that our enemy is NOT Iran or Russia or China or Canada or Greenland or Cuba or Venezuela or Brazil. It is Israel and the treasonous politicians in Washington, D.C., that it owns.

The American people en masse must make it known to their congressmen and senators that, if they vote for the NDAA with Section 224 intact, they will not survive their next re-election. And then we have to prove it at the polls.

Israel is run by demon-possessed madmen. Give them authority over U.S. military forces, and World War III is an inevitability as is the destruction of the United States and the world as we know it.

Christian, GET OUT of these Christian Zionist churches and LEAVE these Christian Zionist pastors. They are helping to take our country into the abyss.

NDAA. Section 224. If it’s not extinguished, it will extinguish America.

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