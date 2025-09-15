Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Peace President? What A Joke!

Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

Only the most blind MAGA toadies cannot see that all of Trump’s promises to be a peace president were nothing more than campaign propaganda to entice Americans who were sick and tired of Joe Biden’s (and Barack Obama’s and G.W. Bush’s) perpetual foreign wars to vote for him. But what did Trump do after being elected? He filled his cabinet with neocon pro-war zealots, and just seven months into his presidency, he has shown the American people that he is anything but a peace president.

Not only has Donald Trump not stopped a single war, he has extended America’s wars abroad. He continues to supply Ukraine with a steady stream of U.S. weapons, which only serves to perpetuate the war and guarantees the deaths of tens of thousands of additional Ukrainians. Almost 2 million Ukrainian soldiers have already been killed in America’s proxy war against Russia. Truly, Trump and his drunken stage stooge Pete Hegseth will fight America’s proxy war in Eastern Europe to the last Ukrainian.

Trump just recently authorized the delivery of thousands of additional missiles to Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munitions (ERAM) to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal. The missile transfer is part of a wider $850 million aid package that also includes other weapon systems, such as air defense platforms and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rounds with a range of up to 145 kilometers. (Source)

Oh! And that’s another thing. Trump has chosen to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. Gee! I wonder what kind of signal that sends to the governments of the world.

Trump doesn’t sound like a peace president to me.

In the Middle East, Trump continues the genocide in Gaza. Genocide Joe has a new name: Terrorist Trump. Not only does Trump continue to sanction, endorse and facilitate Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, but he has also greenlit Israel’s terrorist expansions in the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria. Plus, Trump has extended the American-Israel axis of war criminality against Yemen and Iran. This includes the assassination of the civilian Yemeni Prime Minister and twelve members of his cabinet. All by itself, that is an international war crime.

If such an assassination was committed by any other nation on earth, everyone—including the Trump toadies—would be screaming, well, bloody murder.

And now Donald Trump has sent a flotilla of U.S. warships to Venezuela and is threatening to overthrow the legitimately elected government of that country. Here we go again: more and more regime change.

I thought Trump was going to change all of that.

To show the might and power of the U.S. government, Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to bomb a small fishing boat with eleven people on board. A boat Trump said was carrying “narcoterrorists” who were heading to the United States to smuggle drugs.

Trump didn’t show the world the U.S. government’s might and power; he showed the world the U.S. government’s lawlessness and greed.

In the first place, that little boat was almost 1,500 miles from the United States in international waters. That boat had no chance whatsoever of making it to the U.S. In the second place, the pictures of the little boat that were provided by the U.S. government showed NO large packages of drugs. If distributing drugs was the objective of the boat’s owner, why was it carrying eleven people? There were so many people on the boat, there was literally no room for large amounts of anything else.

Next, it is an absolute FACT that Donald Trump and the rogue, reckless cabal of criminals that surround him have ZERO concern for the LAW. They care absolutely NOTHING about the Constitution, International Law or the moral laws of God. Even the sharpest legal minds in the U.S. Justice Department have not been able to come up with any kind of legal validation for this brazen act of international criminality.

How did they know that this boat contained “narcoterrorists”? And if they were engaged in a criminal enterprise targeting U.S. citizens, why was not due process of law undertaken? The U.S. could have easily interdicted the boat, checked for evidence and interrogated the passengers, which would have been the lawful way to deal with the situation. Instead, Trump appointed himself policeman, prosecutor, judge, jury and executioner and simply murdered eleven people from another country.

So, how long will it be before Trump starts killing people in his own country?

Oh! And Vice President J.D. Vance, aka James Donald Bowman, his given name; Jimmy David Hamel; and now J.D. Vance. These are all of his name changes. Kind of makes one wonder why so many name changes? Whoever he is, he said about the murder of the eleven people on the boat: “I don’t give a sh*t.”

What Vance was saying was he doesn’t have a conscience about murdering people or breaking U.S. law, international law or the laws of God. He is a law unto himself.

This is what dictatorships are made of.

Anyone with half a brain knows that Trump’s goal in Venezuela is to steal the country’s precious resources, namely oil and gold. Venezuela has the largest oil reserve in the world and also one of the largest gold reserves in the world. He attempted to do this in his first term and is now trying again.

Of course, none of this could have anything to do with drawing the attention of the American people away from the Epstein files, could it? Naw!

Remember, Donald Trump is a product of the Jewish mafia. Taking things he wants, by any means necessary, is all he knows to do. Trump has always been a New York gangster. And now he is an international gangster.

One of the reasons that gas prices in America are still so high is that Trump has prohibited the distribution of oil to America from both Russia and Venezuela.

Besides, Latin America expert, journalist and author Anya Parampil, has documented that 98% of the illegal drugs coming to the U.S. from the south are from Columbia, Peru and Bolivia. But obviously, Columbia, Peru and Bolivia don’t have Venezuela’s oil and gold reserves.

Beyond that, anyone who doesn’t know that the world’s biggest drug dealer is the U.S. government isn’t paying attention. Can anyone say Mena, Arkansas, Iran-Contra or Fort Bragg?

In addition to the above, Trump continues to threaten China and even continues to threaten Russia, the Alaska summit notwithstanding.

Still again, Trump effectively declared war on India with his application of 50% tariffs on India’s exports to the U.S. This act of wanton aggression against India has thrust New Delhi into the arms of Russia and China. Then Trump turns around and acts surprised that India would do such a thing.

What a doofus!

Oh! If you think products at the store are expensive now, just wait a few months for the calamitous consequences of Trump’s punitive tariffs to kick in. We will see recession-like inflation and empty shelves like we have not seen since the 1970s.

Donald Trump has even expressed intentions to go to war with the U.S. city of Chicago, Illinois. On his Truth Social page, the Bellicose-in-Chief wrote: “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”

In addition to Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, Trump is threatening to send military troops to Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Boston, Massachusetts; Baltimore, Maryland; Oakland, California; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York City. In other words, any major city that isn’t controlled by Republicans.

Is there any country that Trump hasn’t threatened to go to war with? Oh, that’s right: Israel.

Forget the Constitution. Forget Posse Comitatus. Forget the fact that law enforcement is the role of states, counties and municipalities. In other words, forget the 10th Amendment. Donald Trump can do anything he wants to do. That’s exactly what he told us.

And Trump has said much more in this regard. He also said, “A lot” of people “would rather have a dictator,” meaning as long as he stops crime. He also said, “Most people say, ‘If you call him a dictator, if he stops crime, he can be whatever he wants.’”

But Trump is not stopping crime: He is committing crime. Trump is the Criminal-in-Chief. Like Vance, Trump believes he is a law unto himself. He sees himself as a Roman emperor.

One would do well to watch this biographical video of the richest man in Rome in 53 BC, Marcus Licinius Crassus. He was one of the three most powerful men in Rome at that time, along with Julius Caesar and Pompey the Great.

Crassus’ lust for wealth and power rivals that of any man’s in human history. What he craved and what he received should be a lesson for all of us to this very day. It should be a lesson for Donald Trump and those who so blindly support him.

The narration of this fascinating biographical video ends with these words:

The story of Marcus Crassus serves as a timeless warning about the dangers of allowing personal ambition to override wisdom and restraint. His transformation from successful businessman to military disaster illustrates how individual character flaws can have consequences far beyond personal failure, affecting entire civilizations and altering the course of history. The molten gold that killed him remains a powerful symbol of how the things we desire most intensely can become the instruments of our destruction. In our modern world, where wealth inequality and political ambition continue to shape global events, the death of Crassus offers sobering lessons about the relationship between power and responsibility. His story reminds us that true leadership requires more than accumulating resources or achieving tactical victories. It demands wisdom, empathy and understanding of the broader consequences of our actions. The golden throat that silenced Rome's richest man continues to whisper warnings across the centuries about the price of unchecked greed and the importance of knowing when enough is truly enough.

As I watched the video of Marcus Licinius Crassus, the words that immediately came to mind were Donald John Trump. Trump has all of the character traits of Crassus.

If Trump is successful in achieving his gratifications, America could easily descend into a totalitarian state. And if he fails to achieve his gratifications but refuses to acknowledge the reasons for which he failed or if the American people do not themselves embrace a revival of the American principles of justice, human empathy, limited government and personal freedom, America could easily descend into a nightmarish global nuclear war. Because it should be crystal clear to everyone by now that Donald Trump is anything but a peace president.

P.S. Today, I am announcing the release of my latest Prophecy Message: Supplemental Prophecy Message Number Nine entitled A Closer Look At The Christian Resurrection.

Watch the YouTube video here.

Find the DVD here.

Videos

Video’s linked in above piece: