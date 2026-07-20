Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Senate Vote Stuns Netanyahu, Shows Support For Israel Slipping

Published: Thursday, July 16, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. Sympathy for the favorite nation, facilitating the illusion of an imaginary common interest in cases where no real common interest exists, and infusing into one the enmities of the other, betrays the former into a participation in the quarrels and wars of the latter without adequate inducement or justification. George Washington

The sagacious statement from George Washington above (taken from his Farewell Address) applies perfectly to the bastardized relationship between the United States and Israel for the past 78 years. Israel’s influence—even control—over the U.S. government, national news media and evangelical religious institutions has been almost unchallenged. This has been acutely the case during every presidential administration of this century. And as president, Donald Trump has demonstrated overt obeisance to Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionist billionaire/Epstein class that funded his election.

In this column on June 4, I warned of the intention of Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress to merge the U.S. and Israeli militaries in a provision contained in Section 224 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This is the Act that provides annual funding for the U.S. Defense Department and almost always receives an automatic rubber stamp from both chambers of Congress across party lines.

In that column I said:

This section of the 2027 NDAA, for all intents and purposes, will make the U.S. and Israeli militaries ONE. This law would make Article 5 of NATO look like a Stratego game by comparison. Can you imagine Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Yoel Smotrich having the authority to plan and command U.S. military actions? Yes, I realize that U.S. forces already act as a de facto mercenary army for Netanyahu, but this is subject to the accommodations of the U.S. president. The NDAA Act would REQUIRE joint U.S./Israel military cooperation by law of Congress. If anyone still has any doubts about what country Donald Trump, Mike Johnson and the Zionist lackeys in Congress are working for, this Act removes all doubts. This presidential administration and Congress are doing everything they can to Make Israel Great. They don’t give a tinker’s dam about the people of the United States. It’s ALL about Israel.

This past weekend, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu was brimming with confidence that the U.S. and Israeli militaries would be merged into a unified partnership by the U.S. Congress due to the presence of Section 224 in the NDAA.

In an interview on FOX News, Netanyahu gloated:

FOX News Anchor: Well, Prime Minister, will that drawing down of foreign aid from the United States to Israel be compensated by the proposal to have a merging of some sort between our Pentagon and your military? Netanyahu: Yeah, I’m calling it from aid to partnership. So, we take away the money that is given to Israel, which is one part. But the other part is we invest, co-invest in equal measures in the new technologies that are needed to give our military and your military the advantage. So, we’d invest jointly and take the fruits equally. You move from aid to partnership. And I think that represents what Israel is.

But on Tuesday, Netanyahu was shocked and crestfallen by what happened in the U.S. Senate. Here is an excerpt of the report covered by Politico:

Senate Democrats blocked a $1.15 trillion Pentagon policy bill on Tuesday, as the sprawling legislation became a casualty in the monthslong fight to rein in President Donald Trump on Iran. The National Defense Authorization Act fell well short of the 60 votes needed to advance to the Senate floor. The 50-46 procedural vote saw every Democrat present oppose the bill.

As stated, the reason for voting against the bill was opposition to Trump’s illegal war of aggression against Iran (which is being fought exclusively for Israel), and no one was unaware of the significance of Section 224 being inserted into the bill.

This is an incredible and almost miraculous setback for Israel. Remember, AIPAC and the rest of the Israel lobby own BOTH parties in Washington, D.C. For the Democrats to vote unanimously against the NDAA, with Section 224 intact, demonstrates a HUGE shift within the Democrat Party going into the midterm elections.

Of course, Senate Republicans voted unanimously (with the lone exception of Senator John Thune who voted “Nay” for procedural reasons, so he could later make a motion to reconsider the bill) in favor of the bill.

Yes, that means Senator Rand Paul voted FOR the bill. A supreme disappointment!

In a recent column, I predicted major upheavals in both parties going into the November elections over Israel’s domination of the U.S. government. The Democrat Party in particular is on a gigantic hot seat. Polling data shows that upwards of 80% of rank-and-file Democrats OPPOSE the State of Israel. Democrat leaders know they have a potential walk-in-the-park landslide election victory coming in November, but with the vast majority of their constituency vehemently opposed to Israel and the war in Iran, stubborn support for Israel by party leadership has the potential of ruining this rare opportunity.

By the way, 57% of Republicans under the age of 50 oppose Israel. So future support for Israel, even in the GOP, is doomed. And the only reason Republicans over 50 remain supportive of Israel is due to the domination of white evangelical Christian Zionists within that age bracket.

But this, too, is waning. Example: Tucker Carlson.

You can bet that Democrat senators will be inundated with ruthless pressure (aka bribes, intimidation, coercion, threats, etc.) from the Israel lobby. The Epstein/billionaire Zionists will threaten every Democrat with being “Massied.” So, it would be naïve to think this battle is over.

What this does prove, however, is that U.S. support for Israel is slipping significantly already.

A separate bill for another $67 billion to help cover the cost of the Iran war (which is well over $100 billion and counting) is also forthcoming. Hopefully, the Democrats will defeat that bill as well. As long as Trump is in office, Republicans will be a rubber stamp for funding more wars for Israel—or wars for any reason, for that matter. If there is anything that Republicans love—especially evangelical Republicans—it is WAR.

Remember that the next time you hear some Republican war hawk telling a crowd that he or she is “pro-life.”

Let me close this column by quoting more from Washington’s Farewell Address on this subject (by the way, the movie Young Washington is VERY GOOD):

Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government. But that jealousy to be useful must be impartial; else it becomes the instrument of the very influence to be avoided, instead of a defense against it. Excessive partiality for one foreign nation and excessive dislike of another cause those whom they actuate to see danger only on one side, and serve to veil and even second the arts of influence on the other. Real patriots, who may resist the intrigues of the favorite, are liable to become suspected and odious, while its tools and dupes usurp the applause and confidence of the people to surrender their interests. The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is, in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible.

Amen, President Washington!

Can anyone say, “Israel and Iran”?

But at least for one day, we can rejoice in the crack that we see appearing in the dam of Zionist Israel that has been holding back the refreshing waters of peace and liberty in America for at least the last 60 years.

Hallelujah!

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