The Fall Of The Israel Lobby—And Christian Zionism—Has Begun

Published: Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

My homily last Sunday was entitled The False Doctrine Of Christian Zionism Is Starting To Fall Apart. In this message, I said:

It is the Epstein case that is creating the cracks in the lie of Christian Zionism. Make no mistake about it: The Epstein pedophile network and the Israeli genocidal wars in the Middle East are indissolubly linked. The reason the ruling class in Washington, D.C., and New York City are so determined to support Israel no matter how demonic its actions might be is directly due to Epstein’s (the Mossad’s) blackmail campaigns. And the members of Congress that are not blackmailed into submission by the Mossad are bribed into submission by AIPAC. Americans put Trump in office because they saw the filth and corruption of Washington, and they thought Trump was truly different. Now, they are awakening to the truth that Trump has been neck-deep in Israel’s corrupting clutches all along. And they are also now seeing Israel for the vile, demonic state that it always has been. The truth about Epstein, the truth about Israel, the truth about the Mossad, the truth about Netanyahu, the truth about Congress, the truth about Trump and the truth about Scofieldism-Dispensationalism is now beginning to shine through the cracks of Christian Zionism. From Candace Owens to Clayton Morris to Tucker Carlson to Piers Morgan to Joe Rogan to Larry Johnson to Max Blumenthal to Phil Giraldi to Judge Andrew Napolitano to Pepe Escobar to Scott Ritter, and on and on, they are all courageously shining the light of truth on the deception of Christian Zionism. Short videos from my podium at Liberty Fellowship are circulating around the world. One person wrote to us this week and said that one of my clips has been posted on TikTok and viewed by over 500,000 people—and that was several days ago.

Since Sunday, an online follower wrote and told me that one of my short videos on TikTok has over 2 million views.

Here are a couple of my short videos that are being circulated around the Net:

People by the thousands are leaving evangelical churches due to their support for Israel's genocide in Gaza

"If you're still supporting Israel in the year 2025, there's something seriously wrong with you as a person."

I said all of that to say this: It came as a pleasant surprise (and shock) when on Monday I received a video clip, from which I will quote in this column.

The video clip is attributed to the famous actor Denzel Washington. My office attempted to confirm this speech and could not. We know that people are using AI to fabricate all kinds of videos (good and bad). And some people are saying this is what Denzel’s speech is. However, my office could not invalidate the speech either. We found no statements by Denzel denouncing or disassociating himself from the speech. Obviously, someone spoke or wrote the words contained in this clip.

With that disclaimer, I am going to provide readers with a transcript of “Denzel’s” speech. If the speech was indeed delivered by Denzel or one of his associates on his behalf, it further strengthens my regard for the actor.

Regardless, the content of this speech is AWESOME! And I believe the content to be TRUTH.

This speech mirrors what I said last Sunday, even though my approach came from a different direction. After you read it, you’ll understand why I was so pleasantly shocked when I saw it.

The speech is entitled The Fall of the Israel Lobby Has Begun — And This Is Just the Start.

Here are excerpts:

Ladies and gentlemen, what you're about to hear is not just a speech; it's a wake-up call. This is a message for the thinkers, the truth seekers, the ones who refuse to be told what to believe and dare to ask why. For too long, a powerful lobby has shaped our politics, our media and our silence. But the ground is shifting, and the mask is coming off. This isn't about hate; this isn't about sides. This is about truth, about humanity, about seeing what's really been happening behind the curtain of power and propaganda. So, I ask you: Don't blink, don't scroll, don't tune out. Because by the time we reach the end, you won't just understand the fall of the Israel lobby, you'll understand why it had to begin. Stay with me, because history doesn't belong to the loudest voices; it belongs to the bravest hearts. The Israel lobby has long been considered one of the most powerful and influential political forces in the United States. It has maintained a decades-long grip on foreign policy, campaign contributions, media narratives and congressional loyalties. But today, that seemingly invincible image is beginning to crack. What was once untouchable is now being questioned, criticized and, in many cases, outright opposed. These cracks are not just cosmetic; they reveal deep structural weaknesses in a machine that relied for too long on intimidation, loyalty buying and narrative control. More politicians are beginning to resist the pressure to blindly support Israeli policies, and more voices in mainstream political discourse are daring to speak truths that were once considered career-ending. The unwavering bipartisan support the lobby once enjoyed is faltering, even within institutions that were once tightly aligned with its goals: universities, media outlets and religious communities. A new courage is rising, and the silence is being shattered. From the bombardment of Gaza to the expansion of illegal settlements, from the displacement of families to the killing of journalists, the world has watched in real time. And the lobby's usual defense tactics—labeling all criticism as antisemitic or anti-American—are losing their power. People are distinguishing between a religion and a regime, between a people and a policy. And that distinction is shaking the foundations of the lobby's traditional talking points. The aura of invincibility that the lobby enjoyed for decades is eroding. The taboo of questioning its influence is no longer as paralyzing as it once was. And this change is not coming from top-down political maneuvering; it's coming from the ground up. Ordinary citizens, students, activists, veterans, scholars and even former insiders are refusing to stay silent. They are pushing forward, pulling back the curtain and showing the world that the emperor has no clothes. The cracks are not just forming, they are spreading. Social media and independent journalism have become the most potent weapons against the once ironclad grip of the Israel lobby. For decades, the narrative surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was carefully curated, filtered and sanitized by mainstream media outlets that rarely questioned the lobby's influence or Israel's military actions. But that monopoly on information has collapsed in real time. Platforms like X, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube have become battlegrounds where truth meets propaganda. And increasingly, the truth is winning. Ordinary people on the ground in Gaza, the West Bank and across the diaspora are broadcasting unfiltered stories, videos and testimonies that pierce through the corporate news silence. These first-hand accounts are raw, emotional and impossible to ignore. They have become the front line of resistance, where the camera lens becomes mightier than the pen of paid pundits. Independent journalists, many of whom operate without the backing of powerful media institutions, are leading a new era of fearless reporting. They are naming names, following the money and exposing the lies. While traditional outlets often hide behind neutrality, independent voices are stating facts with clarity and urgency. They are covering stories that used to be buried: massacres, illegal occupations, media manipulation and war crimes. The lobby can no longer suppress these stories by influencing editorial boards or blacklisting dissenting voices, because the gatekeepers are no longer in control. Decentralized platforms have shattered the information bottleneck. Algorithms may still suppress some content, and smear campaigns still target truth-tellers, but the reach of alternative media has already broken through. Viral videos of bombings, testimonies of survivors and reports by credible yet unaffiliated journalists now trend globally within minutes. These visuals and voices do not ask for permission, they demand attention. And with every image that contradicts official statements, with every testimony that challenges the lobby's script, public opinion shifts further. This digital awakening is not confined to the fringes. Influencers, artists, athletes and even celebrities are amplifying these voices despite the risks. In doing so, they are dismantling decades of narrative control, brick by brick. What was once hidden is now center stage. The truth doesn't whisper anymore. It roars across screens and hearts around the globe. The Israel lobby's long-standing dominance over information is no longer guaranteed, because a new generation is writing its own script and broadcasting its own truth. Public opinion is undergoing a profound shift, and that shift is striking at the very heart of the Israel lobby's power. For decades, the average citizen, especially in the West, viewed the Israel-Palestinian conflict through a narrow lens crafted by political elites, lobby-funded think tanks and mainstream media. Israel was framed as the sole democracy in a hostile region, constantly under threat and acting in self-defense. But that narrative has begun to collapse under the weight of real-time evidence, global outrage and growing awareness. Younger generations in particular are no longer buying into the binary story of good versus evil. They are asking deeper questions, researching independently and, most importantly, listening to the voices that were long silenced or ignored. Polls now show that public sympathy for Palestinians is rising, while support for unconditional aid to Israel is declining. This isn't a temporary spike in concern. It's a long-term generational realignment. The shift is visible not only among the public but also within religious communities, labor unions and even within segments of the Jewish diaspora itself. Many Jewish Americans, especially younger ones, are increasingly vocal in their opposition to the Israeli government's policies, distinguishing their faith from the political state and challenging the weaponization of Antisemitism to silence legitimate criticism. In a world where empathy is spreading faster than propaganda, the ground is shifting beneath the lobby's feet. People are seeing, thinking and feeling differently. The tide is turning, not because someone told them to care, but because they can no longer look away. There is a powerful moral awakening sweeping across communities, nations and platforms that can no longer ignore the suffering of the Palestinian people. For years, the narrative was shrouded in diplomatic language, conflict, security, peace process. But now the vocabulary has changed. People are calling it what it is: apartheid, ethnic cleansing, settler colonialism, occupation. This shift in language reflects a shift in conscience. The cries of children under rubble, the grief of mothers burying their sons and the desperation of entire families driven from their homes are being felt in the hearts of people who once saw this struggle as distant or too complex to understand. This awakening is not driven by ideology but by human decency. It's not a matter of left or right religion or race. It's about the simple undeniable truth that no people should live under siege, under occupation, under constant fear. The stories of Palestinians are no longer being dismissed as propaganda or buried beneath the headlines. Their voices are being heard and honored. From refugee camps to social media timelines, their pain is resonating in ways that transcend borders. And with that comes a deeper understanding of the systemic injustice that has been normalized for decades. People are no longer swayed by terms like “security operation” or “collateral damage,” because they've seen the faces behind the statistics. They've watched journalists targeted, ambulances bombed, hospitals turned to rubble. The moral cost is now visible and is too high to ignore. Faith communities are speaking up. Artists are using their platforms. Educators are refusing to stay quiet. Even those who were once hesitant are finding the courage to call out oppression when they see it. This awakening is not about sides. It's about right and wrong, about justice, about finally listening to the voices that have been crying out for generations. The political breakdowns that are unfolding today are exposing the weakening influence of the Israel lobby in a way that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago. For generations, politicians in the United States and many Western countries were expected to offer unconditional support to Israel or risk severe political consequence. The lobby ensured compliance through financial backing, coordinated smear campaigns and immense pressure from allied institutions. But now that grip is slipping. More and more lawmakers are refusing to toe the line, openly questioning the billions of dollars in military aid sent to Israel every year, especially in light of mounting evidence of human rights abuses and war crimes. These moves are not just symbolic. They're structural and substantial. They represent cracks in the bipartisan consensus that the Israel lobby worked tirelessly to maintain. Even international bodies, long held back by the political muscle of pro-Israel lobbying networks, are pushing forward with investigations, sanctions and legal frameworks that hold Israeli officials accountable. What we're witnessing today is not just the weakening of the Israel lobby's grip. It's the start of something far bigger, a foundational shift that signals this fall is only the beginning. The movement for Palestinian rights is no longer confined to protests or hashtags. It's becoming a global moral reckoning that transcends politics, geography and identity. The structures that propped up the lobby's power, political intimidation, media control and financial pressure are all beginning to crumble, and in their place, grassroots movements are rising, fueled by conviction, clarity and courage. This is just the start, because the systems that enabled decades of silence are finally being confronted. Schools, churches, unions and art communities are no longer afraid to speak out. Even within Israel itself, there are voices challenging the occupation, the violence, the status quo. People have learned that questioning power does not make them disloyal, and standing with the oppressed does not make them radical. It makes them human. And what makes this even more unstoppable is the interconnection of causes. This fight is no longer viewed in isolation. It is tied to struggles for racial justice, indigenous sovereignty, anti-colonial resistance and the broader fight against systems that dehumanize for profit and power. The same systems that justified silence on Palestine are being called out in every corner of the world. That's why this isn't just a moment of political change. It's a cultural, emotional and spiritual shift. The fall of the Israel lobby doesn't mean the end of something old. It means the rise of something new: A future shaped by people who believe in truth over fear, justice over convenience and humanity over politics. This is no longer about one lobby or one policy. It's about reclaiming our shared humanity. The fall of the Israel lobby has begun, and with it comes the rise of truth, justice and a future built not on dominance, but on dignity. This is just the beginning. History is watching. And this time the people are writing it. Thank you for standing, for listening, for questioning what others feared to question. Stay awake. Stay courageous. Speak when others go quiet. And never underestimate the power of your voice, because the world doesn't change when the powerful decide. It changes when the people refuse to be silent.

This speech is not only eloquent in expression but also exceptional in exegesis.

Compromised pastors and politicians will be the last ones to recognize the collapse of the Israel lobby and the false doctrine of Christian Zionism. Seldom do men have the character and courage to forsake a malevolent benefactor or faulty opinion having been long held. We cannot look to them for guidance.

But the words of Denzel Washington (or whoever wrote them) are truth without a doubt.

Of course, that does not mean that the void will not be filled with something else just as sinister. But the collapse of the Israel lobby (and perhaps the Zionist state as well) and the monstrous false teaching of Scofield Rapturism will provide an opportunity for men of truth in the pulpits to reacquaint the American people with the New Covenant Gospel, the same New Covenant Gospel that influenced America’s founders and forged the American nation.

To the nation, it is the message of peace, good will toward men. (Luke 2:14) It is the message of unity over division, goodness over greed, compassion over prejudice and freedom over bondage. In other words, our pulpits and churches can stop living under the Old Covenant law of Moses and start living in the New Covenant love of Christ.

P.S. This Sunday, August 3, I will deliver my next Revelation Prophecy Message. This will be the first message in the series on The Second Coming of Jesus Christ. I invite readers who cannot attend in person to watch online.

The livestream will begin at approximately 2:30pm Mountain Time. Watch it here.

