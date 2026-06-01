Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

This Is What Evangelicals Are Defending When They Defend Israel

Published: Thursday, May 28, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

The world is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it. Albert Einstein

The vast majority of the peoples of the world now realize how corrupt and evil the Zionist State of Israel really is. The last bastion of support for the Zionist regime is in the governments of Western Europe and the United States.

In Western Europe, the citizenries of those countries have joined the rest of the world’s people in awakening to the perpetual atrocities committed by Zionism and are in the process of vociferously opposing their governments’ support for the Israeli state and pushing out their pro-Israel government leaders.

Even here in the United States, the most enthusiastic supportive country for Israel, more Americans now support the Palestinians over the Israelis. Across all public spectrums, support for Israel is waning—especially for people under the age of sixty.

The only place where Israel still maintains steadfast support is among evangelicalism, and even here this support is quickly deteriorating. The lackeys for Israel are basically limited to the radical fringe of evangelicalism (Christian Zionists) represented by preachers such as John Hagee, Robert Jeffress and Franklin Graham. The only other stable support group for Israel is among the warmongering neocons such as Lindsey Graham, Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro and those congressmen and senators who are bought and paid for by the Israel lobby and war profiteers in the defense (war) industry.

As I have stated before, I am convinced that the Zionist state is doomed. Its demise is inevitable—and that inevitability will come sooner than most people think.

As I wrote here, Iran’s victory over the Israeli/U.S. war of aggression against it has changed the course of history forever. Iran has replaced the United States—and therefore Israel—as the dominant hegemon in the Middle East. The U.S. can no longer control (or protect) the Gulf Arab states. Even as we speak, the Gulf monarchies are reaching out to Iran to enter a variety of diplomatic agreements and treaties with Tehran. And as the U.S. is forced out of the Gulf, it will be forced to abandon Israel also—whether it wants to or not. It will have no choice.

All I am saying is beginning to happen NOW.

The petrodollar is collapsing. The multipolar world is burgeoning. The U.S. is a fading power. China is a rising power. Christianity is declining in the U.S. And it is exploding in China. Twenty years ago, there were one million Christians in China. Today, there are over one hundred million Christians in China. Israelis are leaving Israel by the thousands—perhaps by the hundreds of thousands. Everyone in Israel now realizes that the U.S. cannot protect the Zionist state against the military power of Iran. Israel has NO economy. The IDF has been beaten by both Hamas and Hezbollah. Hamas is still killing IDF forces in Gaza every day. IDF forces are being decimated by Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon. If Iran wanted to (or if Israel or the U.S. further provokes it) it could obliterate the Zionist government tomorrow. And everyone from Moscow to Beijing to New Delhi to Istanbul to London and to Washington, D.C., knows it. And even if the Israeli state is not annihilated militarily, it is already collapsing politically, economically, socially and geographically. Not only is the Greater Israel Project dead, the State of Israel itself is dying.

The day is soon coming when we will not be talking about a two-state solution in Palestine; the world will wake up one morning, and there will be only ONE state: a Palestinian state. That is the day when Christian Zionism dies within evangelicalism. And it cannot come too soon.

In the meantime, here is an example of what Hagee and the rest of his fellow Christian Zionists are supporting when they support the State of Israel.

I will quote excerpts from an interview that former congressman Matt Gaetz had with journalist Max Blumenthal. (Note: This is not fun to read, but it is time to stop ignoring these things and stop pretending that Israel is some kind of saintly nation, aka God’s “chosen” people.)

Matt Gaetz: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is issuing fresh threats against The New York Times, indicating that he’s going to sue the paper on behalf of the government of Israel as a consequence of reports of terrible sexual torture and rape of Palestinians who are in the custody of Israelis. We want to get right to these allegations, what they mean and what exposure of these acts might do to the very fragile situation in the Middle East. Max Blumenthal: Very characteristic of Benjamin Netanyahu, but also extremely dangerous for Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he’s directed his legal advisors to consider harsh legal action against The New York Times‘ Nick Kristof, an opinion writer from the opinion section, who has published a meticulously documented report on something that all of us who have paid attention and who have reported from the occupied territories and visited Israel’s prisons in the occupied territories and attended, as I have, its children’s courts, for example, know that Israel does in these facilities, which is it practices torture. And since October 7th, Israel has kidnapped thousands of civilians, mostly males, from the Gaza Strip, essentially holding them as hostages in new dungeon-like facilities, like Sde Teiman in the Negev Desert, practicing sexual abuse through a force which has been given a total free hand over Palestinian prisoners. They believe they were all Hamas militants who were carrying out horrific attacks on October 7th. Some of them turned out to be doctors, like Dr. Adnan al-Bursh, who was reportedly raped to death by Israeli soldiers at one of these facilities. One of the reasons we know this really was happening was not just reports like The New York Times report from 2024 by Patrick Kingsley on the Sde Teiman facility, which reported that the Israeli soldiers were using batons and electric shocks in the rectums of Palestinian detainees, a form of rape, and killing several of them. We know it because it was videotaped. Anyone watching this right now can see the video of Israeli soldiers at Sde Teiman anally raping a Palestinian detainee with a baton. Those soldiers are well known to the public. One of them has become a national folk hero. His name is Meir Shitrit. They were going to be put on trial. And then there were riots by Israeli Army reservists invading Israeli Army bases and the court where they were to be put on trial. All of these men were exonerated and sent back to their positions because of the massive public support they’ve received. So, Nicholas Kristof reports all of what we already know with 14 firsthand survivors of sexual assault in these prisons. And now, Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening to sue in order to push back on this PR catastrophe. The problem for Netanyahu is, he’s someone who would be libel-proof because his reputation is so low given his ICC warrant, given that multiple human rights groups and governments have accused him of genocide in the Gaza Strip, given his boasting to, for example, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, of having an assassination list. He is essentially libel-proof in U.S. courts. Israel would lose its own sovereign immunity. And it would be amazing to see The New York Times get discovery if this went to trial and bring out all of the sexual torture that Israel’s been practicing in its prisons. But I think that the Israelis and their cutouts in the United States and their supporters are so stuck in their own echo chamber that either they don’t believe this is true or they don’t want to sell out Netanyahu’s own base in Israel, which actually supports these kinds of practices. I mentioned that Meir Shitrit, who was accused by Israel’s top JAG lawyer, the military prosecutor, of raping a Palestinian detainee, has become a national folk hero. He was brought on the pro-Netanyahu network, Channel 14, as a guest. Other soldiers have boasted on camera of using dogs as an instrument of sexual torture. For Netanyahu to say, “We condemn this,” would be condemning a part of his own base and a part of the military that feels vulnerable to these charges. This really highlights the danger of Israel in international law, which is that it aims to destroy it.

As Max notes, let’s see what would happen should Netanyahu sue The Times for their reporting of these crimes against humanity. Let’s see what would happen when the attorneys for The Times are granted discovery. Let’s put the facts on the table, and let the entire world be the jury.

That is why this is a court case that will never happen. Netanyahu holds power only by his expertise in subterfuge and concealment (a gift from Satan himself—John 8:44; II Corinthians 4:4). He, Netanyahu, is a master at obfuscating and even completely covering truth. The American people would be shocked if they saw the extent of damage that Iran has inflicted on Israel during the Israeli/U.S. war of aggression against the Persian country. We would also be shocked if we saw the extent of damage Iran inflicted upon U.S. military bases (and on our ships at sea) in the Gulf region and the true numbers of U.S. casualties.

And never forget that Donald Trump sent our servicemen to fight and die in a war against Iran NOT for the United States, but for the Zionist State of Israel. America has been a slave state to Israel since at least 1963—and especially since 2001. But never in history has America had a president and Congress more enslaved to the State of Israel than the president and Congress that we have right now.

Please remember this column and especially the reporting of Max Blumenthal regarding Israel’s rape prisons. Like no other nation on earth, Israel knows a thing or two about sex crimes. After all, Israel is the place where the Epstein blackmail plot was hatched.

So, the next time you hear John Hagee, Franklin Graham, Robert Jeffress, Lindsey Graham, Ben Shapiro or Mark Levin defending Israel, remember THIS is what they are defending.

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