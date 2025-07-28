Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Published: Thursday, July 24, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

Under massive pressure from his MAGA base, President Donald Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to release grand jury testimony regarding the Epstein case. For a whole bunch of reasons, don’t expect anything of substance to come out of this order. It’s a smokescreen to try and mollify MAGA without letting the real truth come out. I doubt that the order is even legal.

Another example of the government coverup of the Epstein case is that House Speaker Mike Johnson shut down the House early this week for its August recess in order to avert growing pressure inside Congress (from both parties) to release the Epstein files.

From Axios:

House Republicans have virtually stopped work on all major legislation leading up to their six-week summer recess to avoid taking votes on forcing the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files .

Furthermore, it is reported that Bondi told Trump this spring that he was named in the Epstein files along with other high-profile figures.

There is probably no one who has done more investigative research into the Epstein case than historian Ryan Dawson. He recently sat down with Judge Andrew Napolitano for an interview regarding the matter. I think it’s very important for readers to read a transcript of this bombshell interview.

Here are excerpts of that interview:

Judge Andrew Napolitano: Give us the big picture here before we get into the latest raging dispute over here in the states about the Justice Department's absurd contention that the client list doesn't exist. Give us the big picture. Who was Epstein? How did he make his money? And what went on on that island?

Ryan Dawson: Well, it's “islands” plural, actually. So, a lot of people, they know about Little St. Jeffries. He also bought Greater St. Jeffries. And so that is, every time I hear "the island," people need to understand that the activity that went on on those islands also happened in Florida and New York and New Mexico and Ohio and in Paris. He had properties all over the place. And the pedophilia and other acts and trafficking happened in all those locations. And that started long before he had his islands. It also happened on St. Thomas. He had an office in St. Thomas, and he had half the government there working for him.

Judge Nap: Wow. What was his source of wealth? How is it that he had a home in Paris and New York City and that he owned, literally owned, these islands?

Dawson: In the beginning it was mostly Les Wexner. I can give you a background on him too. Les Wexner. I mean, sweetheart deal aside, you can still boycott Victoria's Secret. You can boycott Seagram's liquor. You can at least avoid the products of the people involved in this. Plus, they're prominent Zionists that support genocide and shooting babies anyway. So, that's enough reason, in league with Jeffrey Epstein.

He got a lot of money principally from I'd say his top three, well, obviously Wexner and Bronfman and then Leon Black and then Glenn Dubin. That was his principal financing. And then a lot of it he got illegally. And his companies he was able to get huge tax breaks for. For example, in the Virgin Islands, $300 million in tax breaks simply by bribing or blackmailing. We don't know which one but using his skills to get the legislators to change the rules for him.

Judge Nap: Let's go to the attorney general. Did she fail to prosecute Epstein and others for crimes committed under her jurisdiction when she was the attorney general of the state of Florida?

Dawson: She did. Well, it's hard to know how much her arm was twisted. Everybody (except for Donald Jr., I guess) in those clips when they were asked, “What's important to you?” What did they say? Their relationship with Israel. That's all they care about.

They probably looked at the list, found out it went back to Israel, and that was it. The list was gone. And the list was gone the day Netanyahu came to visit. Again, he said, “Get rid of it.” And they did.

Judge Nap: What is the connection to Israel? Was Epstein a Mossad asset?

Dawson: A thousand percent he was. First off, Epstein did not create this kompromat ring. He walked into a preexisting nexus. They've been doing this. And if anybody's like, “Oh, our greatest ally. Would Israel really run an operation that included child rape?” Israel shoots children. Israel shoots people in line begging for food. And Israel is the go-to haven for pedophile refugees. They all know, if you get caught, you can flee to Israel and get away with it.

Judge Nap: Was he [Epstein] entrapping people for Israel's political purposes? Was he a paid Mossad agent? Was he passing small talk that he had with whomever? You mentioned Bill Clinton, Bill Richardson (who's now dead). Was he passing that information on to his Israeli superiors?

Dawson: Israel has everything he had. They were supposed to be spying on US science and tech and stealing trade secrets, and they did. The kompromat was part of that operation. But Epstein was a money launderer. He would just use blackmail on tax collectors and legislators and get the rules changed.

Judge Nap: What was Attorney General Bondi referring to when she told Fox News the list was on her desk?

Dawson: I don't think she had looked at it. They all assumed there was a list because online, like in the Twitter sphere, everyone talks about the list. There never was a list. The only list is the list I made. I mean, Maxwell would have a lot of it.

So, she said, “It's there for review.” So, apparently, they hadn't reviewed it. Why even bring it up if you're going to rug pull like this?

This all happened in Trump's first term. His son made a mistake when he said, “Nobody's been arrested.” Four people were arrested. Three of them are dead. Jean-Luc Brunel was arrested. He apparently killed himself in a jail in Paris. That's how I first got on to Epstein was following Jean-Luc Brunel. There was even a 60 Minutes piece about him probably 30 years ago. He was a modeling agent. First, he started at Karin Models, which is straight out of Tel Aviv. He got in a little trouble. They renamed it MC Square, and then he opened offices in America. This is somebody that trafficked women to Epstein, and Epstein trafficked women to him. He was arrested, and he did go to jail. This person is part of this Mossad nexus.

Now, you asked me earlier, “Well, how do we know he was Mossad?” A lot of people will point to, “Well, Acosta said this and that.” People said that Acosta said that “I was told to back off, that he’s intelligence.”

Judge Nap: Now, Acosta is the former U.S. attorney in Florida who prosecuted (I say in quotes; it really went nowhere) Epstein, who became the Secretary of Labor in Trump's first term. Do I have that correct?

Dawson: That's true. It is said that he said, “I was told to back off. This guy is intelligence and above my pay grade.”

Judge Nap: Does Benjamin Netanyahu fear the revelation of a list of Epstein's clients?

Dawson: Epstein knew four Israeli prime ministers. He knew Peres. He knew Ehud Barak. He knew Ehud Olmert. He also knew Moshe Katsav, the president of Israel. He knew Netanyahu. Moshe Katsav got convicted of rape in Israel, an Israeli president. He was the president when Ehud Barak was the prime minister.

And Ehud Barak is witnessed outside of Jeffrey's rape mansion in New York going in as a bunch of little kids are going in there with him. And he denies, “I never saw him with the girls.” He's a liar.

And he was financed by Wexner and Bronfman as well. See, Les Wexner has something called The Wexner Foundation. And Jeffrey Epstein was put on the board of trustees of the foundation.

There's a lot of Jewish diaspora that donate to candidates in Israel who don't live in Israel. They do it through advertising funds. It’s the same workarounds that happen in America. And through this security firm called Reporty, which got renamed to Carbyne, millions of dollars went to Ehud Barak's campaign from The Wexner Foundation. He also got a lot of money from Charles Bronfman of Seagram's Liquor fame that's tied to John McCain and The Lincoln Project. Charles Bronfman got a little finger waving for that. But this is the head of the—they've changed the name, but at the time it was the United Jewish Appeal.

The mirror to that was the United Israel Appeal. That was set up by a Haganah terrorist, Abba Hillel Silver, and Ted Kulik was part of that too. These are the people that were illegally smuggling weapons to early Israel, including highly enriched uranium. But that was out of the Jewish Agency.

Now the very first president of The Wexner Foundation that Wexner co-set that up with was Rabbi Herbert Freeman, who was also on the UJA, a hardcore Zionist with a Haganah terrorist.

So, Wexner has for many decades been involved with Zionist projects. So, financing Barak and Epstein is nothing for him. He is part of a group that he co-created called the Mega Group full of these donors, which is really just the second generation from the Sonneborn Institute that was set up by Rudolf Sonneborn and David Ben-Gurion.

Judge Nap: When you went through these files—how did you get the files, by the way? Is this public information?

Dawson: I'd say 90% of it is. I got some things straight from victims. You can look at the court cases. You can look at J.P. Morgan versus Jane Doe and just read them. You can look at Virginia Frey's testimony, Maria Farmer—who's watching right now, by the way. Shout out to Maria and every other victim. I'm trying to get some closure here. They'll tell you, and they also told in the cases, what had happened to them.

It's just people are waiting for someone on TV to summarize it for them. I promise you, that's never, ever going to happen. I have a list right here. There's over a dozen billionaires (with a “b”) on that list. And I know that I don't have the whole list. This is just what I can prove.

Judge Nap: Are there any people on that list who are current public officials in the United States?

Dawson: Yes, but they mostly did not blackmail politicians. They blackmailed the donor class. Because if you have the donor class, you have everybody under them. So, you don't really need a low-level congressman or senator. When you have the richest people in the world, you control everything.

They already run most of Congress through AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee].