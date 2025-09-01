[Photo of Tom Alexandrovich, Israeli cyber chief arrested in Las Vegas in child predator sting, from his now deleted LinkedIn page]

Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

It pertains to the case of the 38-year-old Israeli Tom Alexandrovich who was allowed to flee home without facing consequences after being caught in a child sexual predator sting.

Just a little update, Alexandrovich unsurprisingly did not show up for his court date last week. And wouldn’t you know it, his lawyer said he didn’t have to show up. And his lawyer, he sits on the Homeland Security council after being appointed by Kristi Noem a month ago.

Shaun King has more on what happened last week:

With that, here is Baldwin’s piece:

Trump’s Justice Department Abets Israeli Pedophile Spy

Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

Only super-duped MAGA supporters and Israel idol-worshipping evangelicals refuse to entertain the notion that Donald Trump is being bribed by Israel over damning evidence that is buried deep within the Epstein files. But then, even if this evidence is revealed, it won’t matter to the Trump toadies in these groups.

In an interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano, former CIA analyst Ray McGovern said the following:

We tell the world that we think President Trump is motivated not only by this slavish devotion to the interests of Israel but also because Netanyahu has blackmail material on Trump in the Epstein files. Now, I speculated about that three weeks ago. Now we have some concrete evidence from a Mossad agent who handled Maxwell and his daughter and Epstein himself. And he said, "Look, there's stuff in there. Please, Mr. Trump, just release it. That way you can end the genocide. You can end the blackmail.” It's very clear that there's something extra that Netanyahu has on Trump. We ought to educate the American people because this is heinousness squared. Okay? Heinousness in forced starvation and genocide and prompted by the violation—the sexual predating—the violation of little girls. We’ve got to do something about that to let people know. Release those Epstein files, and see what Trump is involved in. And then maybe this thing can be resolved when the blackmail material is no longer there.

And we can only imagine with what the Mossad is bribing members of Congress.

And, again, it won’t matter to Trump’s base if there is evidence of Trump’s involvement in Epstein’s pedophile activities. They already know that Trump is a moral degenerate. They already know he is a product of the criminal underworld. And it doesn’t matter to them.

Trump can trample the Constitution with impunity. He can maintain the supply of weapons to Ukraine. He can continue America’s sponsorship of the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank. He can continue America’s proxy wars in Lebanon and Syria and expand America’s hot wars to Yemen and Iran. All of this is done with complete impunity. His base doesn’t care.

Trump could reprise the role of Julius Caesar, assume the position of emperor and with the stroke of a pen make the Congress and Supreme Court extinct, and his base would support him.

As evidence, one could make the argument that Trump is already in the process of attempting to do that very thing. Remember when Trump publicly said that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters? Well, he was right, and it still holds true today.

And just two days ago, Trump said he has the “right to do anything I want to do.” These are the words of a dictator, and Trump’s base continue to give him their full support.

To the Trump toadies in MAGA and evangelicalism, Trump is more than a president; he is a god. Hail, Caesar!

Trump’s predilection to trivialize the crimes of Israelis in general (including mass forced starvation, ethnic cleansing and genocide) and the sexual abuse of children in particular was put on public display just recently in Las Vegas (the city owned by Israeli Mossad asset and billionaire donor and friend of Donald Trump, Miriam Adelson).

The editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal (who himself is Jewish), reported the scurrilous story of how the Trump Justice Department allowed an Israeli pedophile spy to fly safely out of the country after being caught attempting to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Blumenthal:

This really does deserve mainstream attention. I'm actually surprised that mainstream media hasn't picked up on it more, because it highlights the complete lack of professionalism and corruption of the Trump Department of Justice and specifically one US attorney who's been named Acting US Attorney by Donald Trump, Sigal Chattah, because over 100 lawyers and judges have declared her to be completely unprofessional and unqualified. She would not make it through a confirmation process. She is the US attorney in Nevada handling Las Vegas. When she was campaigning in 2021 for attorney general as a Republican, a Trump Republican, her one ad was called Israeli Born, touting the fact that she was born in Israel and lived there until she was a teenager and trafficked in anti-Muslim hatred, promising that she will essentially prosecute Ilhan Omar, one of the few Muslims in Congress, when she gets in, which is something she would have no power to do, but which is kind of ironic given what appears to have happened. There was a cyber security conference in Las Vegas that's just filled with spooks from around the world. FBI agents are there, NSA, hackers from around the world, especially Israel. And one of the directors of Israel's National Cyber Intelligence Directorate, who works directly under the office of Benjamin Netanyahu, Tom Alexandrovich was at that conference. He held meetings around the conference with FBI agents, with NSA agents. Alexandrovich is an Israeli citizen who works for Benjamin Netanyahu. Actually won an award last year, according to the Jerusalem Post, for playing some role in the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah through some technology he helped create. So, we're talking about a high-level official, an important figure in Israel. His name was not known to the public before he went on an adult dating app, was caught in a sting by a police officer posing as a 15-year-old who said, “Will you take me to Cirque du Soleil and bring a condom?” In other words, “We're going to have sexual relations, and I'm 15.” So, he goes and does that.

I received a late report that the individual that Alexandrovich attempted to meet for sex was not a police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl but was actually a real 15-year-old girl, and a mentally disabled 15-year-old girl at that.

And he [Alexandrovich] is interviewed by the police after being caught by agents. And he said, "I am desperate to get back to Israel. I am very embarrassed, and I miss my family.” So, he declares that he's a flight risk, and they do not take his passport. They allow him to go. And Sigal Chattah, the US attorney, kicks the case down to Clark County, the Clark County District Attorney, which is local prosecutors. So, she basically punted on the case, and now she's blaming local liberal politicians and the local liberal DA for letting this go. But she had no interest in the case and punted on it. And she is an Israeli who has repeatedly called for genocide in Gaza on her personal Twitter account. Now, the State Department under Marco Rubio has had to issue a statement claiming it had no role in helping Alexandrovich abscond from the United States. But we still haven't been told how this happened. And Sigal Chattah is really on the hook here. I should mention one other element here. Sigal Chattah is part of the Israeli American Council, which is an Israel lobbying organization funded by Miriam Adelson, funded to the hilt by Miriam Adelson, Donald Trump's largest donor. And where is Miriam Adelson from? Las Vegas. She owns Las Vegas Sands, which her late husband Sheldon owned. She is paying tons of local politicians to make sure that they have free rein on gambling rights and gambling licenses. She basically owns Las Vegas. So, what was her role here? I know that Miriam Adelson can call Donald Trump, and he’ll do whatever she wants, and she's speaking on behalf of Netanyahu. What we’re seeing here is sort of Epstein 2.0, and it really demands more public attention. An Israeli accused sex predator and spy who is in the United States, apparently at the behest of Benjamin Netanyahu, top Israeli official, ICE shows no interest in him. Customs and Border Patrol showed no interest in him when he was leaving the country. So, clearly somebody gave the green light for this figure to escape. We have a two-tiered justice system sitting right in public view. And it's also a two-tiered immigration enforcement system which favors Israeli pedo-spies.

On their Redacted podcast, Clayton and Natali Morris also reported this Israeli spy pedo-gate story.

This should be front-page news in The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal. But what’s happening? Nothing! Where is ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN or FOX News? Nowhere to be found.

Why not? Because the same Jewish billionaire class that owns Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress also owns the major mainstream media.

This president who claims to be the most ardent law and order president in history, who is sending National Guard troops to “fight crime” in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and now threatening to send them to Chicago, allows a foreign spy who is caught attempting to pay a 15-year-old girl for sex in a major American city to receive a get-out-of-jail-free card by his Justice Department, along with a free trip back to Israel.

And you know what else? When Trump’s toadies within MAGA and the Israel-worshipping evangelical churches hear this story, they will dismiss it out of hand as a “nothingburger” and then cuss out the news source that brought the story to their attention.

As I have noted before, Israel is an international safe haven for sexual predators. The Epstein operation is but the tip of the iceberg of this gargantuan crime syndicate operating inside the Israeli government. And this grossly perverse criminal syndicate has its poisonous clutches in the U.S. White House and Congress.

Who knows how deeply this Israeli pedophile syndicate is entrenched within the United States? If it’s in the White House and Congress, you know its tentacles reach down into states and municipalities.

We also know that this criminal syndicate controls America’s Christian Zionist pastors and churches—even if they don’t realize it.

And by virtue of the fact that this criminal syndicate controls Donald Trump, it also means that the people who worship Trump are allowing it to control them.

