Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Who Was The Biggest Antisemite In 2025?

Published: Thursday, January 1, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and scores of other Israel-sponsored lobby organizations in the United States spend billions of dollars collectively accusing any and all American citizens of antisemitism who have the intellectual honesty and ethical conscience to criticize the war crimes, crimes against humanity, mass murders, forcible rapes, land thefts, ethnic cleansings and genocide committed by Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionist State of Israel. Of course, these inflammatory and baseless accusations are regurgitated and repeated endlessly by the Zionist-owned mainstream media and Zionist-bribed politicians.

My End-of-the-Year message last Sunday was fittingly titled: 2025: The Year Of The Zionists.

Philip Giraldi is a former CIA Case Officer, Analyst and Army Intelligence Officer. He recently wrote a missive that illustrates and collaborates the premise of my presentation.

All of which leads us to Israel, which appears to be the only thing that Donald Trump regards as important. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be in Washington on December 29th, a visit requested by Trump which will be the fifth such meeting this year. Other developments recently both in Washington and abroad also serve to underline who is actually in charge here in the US. Early in December, the US Embassy in Jerusalem co-sponsored with the Israeli government a gathering of 1,000 evangelical pastors from the United States entitled the “Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit.” The visitors were regaled with a full court press of Israeli officials and also Ambassador Mike Huckabee as co-host to create a united front in support of Israel’s so-called “right to defend itself” which most of the world regards as genocide with thousands of women and children having been murdered and every church, hospital, and refugee compound in the region having been bombed with weapons provided by Washington. The trip to Israel was paid for by the Israeli government according to reports, possibly assisted by the Israel Lobby and the usual cast of Jewish billionaires. A local Palestinian Christian observed how the evangelical participants “did not seem concerned that Palestinian Christians living minutes away cannot freely access their own churches in Jerusalem and other holy sites without Israeli military permission. If anyone doubts that Israel and its various instruments own Trump, it would only take a review of Donald’s participation at the recent White House Hanukkah Party. Fox News host arch Israel Firster Mark Levin hailed President Donald Trump as “the first Jewish president” during the reception on Tuesday. Interestingly, Levin aside, it has been plausibly asserted that Trump is indeed the first Jewish president, having converted in 2017, a possibility that has been certainly supported by his servile behavior towards the Jewish state during his time in office.

To be sure, every U.S. president since Harry Truman (with the exception of John F. Kennedy, G.H.W. Bush and maybe Richard Nixon) has been unduly influenced by the government of Israel. But never in U.S. history has America had a president more beholden, more bought, more bribed and more bullied into submission than Donald J. Trump.

As much as I despise him, Mark Levin is right: Donald Trump IS “the first Jewish president” in America. And several respected journalists and political analysts have confirmed that Trump did indeed privately convert to Judaism during his first term in office.

Donald Trump is NOT the leader of MAGA (Make America Great Again); he is the leader of MIGA (Make Israel Great Again). And the only people who do not know that are the ones who do not WANT to know that.

But while the ADL and Trump administration are frantically calling Americans of conscience antisemitic, let’s answer the question: who was the biggest antisemite in 2025?

Former Ambassador Charles “Chas” Freeman astutely answered that question in an interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano:

Judge Napolitano: The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, blamed the murders on a beach in Australia over the weekend on antisemitism, as if he had nothing to do with antisemitism. Ambassador Freeman: Well, he [Benjamin Netanyahu] is the greatest promulgator, promoter, creator of antisemitism the world has ever seen. It is not a surprise that when Netanyahu and his government continue to carry out absolutely unspeakable acts of violence against innocent civilians, that there will be a reaction. And to the extent that Jewish communities around the world appear to be supportive of those of genocide and mass murder, assassinations, violations of international law, it is also not surprising that you get a reaction. There is, of course, a real problem with antisemitism. Jews in many societies are regarded as privileged. They tend to be wealthy, better educated than the average population, very successful, and, therefore, they are the object of envy. But they are not regarded as victims of the societies in which they have prospered. They have no such valid claim. To the extent that they appear to be supporting other Jews, or people who claim to be Jews but are really Jewish nationalist Zionists in Israel, they add to the problem. And so I’m sorry to say that what we just saw on Bondi Beach in Sydney is very likely to be a pattern we’ll see more frequently in future. As long as Israel continues to do what it’s doing, there will be violent reactions to that. And finally, I guess I would say that it’s really remarkable. Fifteen people, tragically, absolutely horribly died on Bondi Beach. At the same time, how many Palestinians suffered a similar fate? Does anybody pay attention to them?

Ambassador Freeman is not only courageous, he is absolutely correct.

Netanyahu and his fanatical Likud lunatics have done more to alienate the State of Israel from the respect of world opinion than all of the so-called antisemitics of the world combined.

Thanks to the arrogant, Jewish supremacist attitudes and actions of Netanyahu and his thuggish government, the entire world sees Israel for the global apartheid state that it always has been. Netanyahu’s criminal conduct has not helped the Jewish people or the State of Israel itself. It has only served to put both the Zionist state and the Jewish people in greater jeopardy.

And in America, only the spiritually deluded and demented Christian Zionists continue to live under Israel’s devilish bewitchment. (Galatians 3:1) And they are paying the price for it. Pro-Zionist churches are hemorrhaging attenders. The megachurches are a shell of what they were two years ago. And Christians with conscience are leaving pro-Zionist churches of all sizes en masse.

Pro-Zionist pastors and congregations are doing more to drive people—churched and unchurched—away from evangelicalism than all of the atheists and agnostics of the world combined. These people are either seeking anti-Zionist online pastors (Liberty Fellowship has experienced unprecedented and exponential online growth during the past two years), fleeing to more traditionally liturgical congregations that are NOT aligned with Zionist theology or are staying away from church altogether. And make no mistake about it: Pro-Zionist pastors and congregations have no one else to blame for this exodus than themselves.

He has no equal: Benjamin Netanyahu was 2025’s biggest antisemite.

