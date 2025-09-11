It has now been 24 years since the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Below is a recent interview James Corbett had with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) worth your time watching.

I also want to add this recent interview Corbett had with former Congressman Curt Weldon (R-Pennsylvania) as well as Corbett’s excellence synopsis of the government’s absurd narrative, the government’s own conspiracy theory.

A few additional sources:

