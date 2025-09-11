Corbett Report: ‘Senator Ron Johnson Dares to Question 9/11’
It has now been 24 years since the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Below is a recent interview James Corbett had with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) worth your time watching.
I also want to add this recent interview Corbett had with former Congressman Curt Weldon (R-Pennsylvania) as well as Corbett’s excellence synopsis of the government’s absurd narrative, the government’s own conspiracy theory.
Thanks for reading Seth Hancock Reports! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
A few additional sources:
9-11 A Day of Treason – Updated With More Confirming Data
False Flags and America’s Greatest Ally
9/11: A Case Study of Congressional Concealment
Language, Mind Control, and 9/11
Podcast: Restoring the Constitution-24 years later, have American yet learned the lessons of 9/11?
Thanks for reading Seth Hancock Reports! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.