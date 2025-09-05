[From left to right: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Microsoft’s Bill Gates at a White House dinner on Thursday; source]

Donald Trump hosted several “tech leaders” at the White House on Thursday to discuss artificial “intelligence” and “eradicating diseases.”

Hosting such globalist has been a common thing for Trump.

Globalists such as Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and OpenAI’s Sam Altman heaped praise on Trump, according to Axios.

Heaping praise on dear leader has become a ritual during Trump 2.0 as his cabinet showed a week ago:

Most everyone knows the likes of Gates and Zuckerberg. Altman is not as well known. Altman believes in replacing “normal people” with AI and believes man will merge with machine.

Technomaniac Sam Altman Of OpenAI Says He Intends To Replace Normal People He Calls ‘Median Humans’ With AI

OpenAI's Sam Altman To Fund New Brain-Computer Interface To Rival Musk's Neuralink

Altman has said:

“My kids, hopefully, will never be smarter than AI. They will never grow up in a world where products and services are not incredibly smart, incredibly capable. They will never grow up in a world where computers don’t just kind of understand you.”

To be clear, there’s no such thing as “artificial intelligence.” Machines posses no intelligence. They are programmed by humans.

The Thursday dinner focused on topics such as eradicating diseases, gene editing and vaccines.

Gates praised Trump for “warp speed” and said he is working with him to do more of the same. He said that “the president and I are talking about taking American innovation to the next level to cure and even eradicate some of these diseases” like polio, HIV and more.

As a reminder of what Operation Warp Speed has wrought, the experimental gene therapy covid bioweapon Trump shot remains the deadliest poison produced by the Big Government-Big Pharma relationship. The most recent data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), shows 38,742 American deaths reported by the covid jabs as of July 25, 2025. The CDC itself has admitted an undercount in VAERS by a factor of at least 6.5X while the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has independently found the undercount being a factor of about 41X. That puts the likely number of deaths by covid jabs somewhere between 251,823 and 1,588,422. If you take Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s 2019 calculation of 100X for MMR shot deaths, it’s 3,874,200 deaths which isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

But now, since RFK joined the Trump team, he has started shilling for the MMR shot he previously warned against. He has also called Operation Warp Speed an “extraordinary accomplishment.” He is also selling Americans’ health data to tech companies.

RFK Jr. Says 60 Tech Companies Will Allow Americans To Access Their Health Data On Their Phones. Appoints New CDC Director With Deep Ties To Palantir And Peter Thiel

Earlier in the day, Melania Trump hosted OpenAI and Google execs to discuss their plans to take over education in America.

Business Insider reported:

“The administration's new Artificial Intelligence Education task force, chaired by first lady Melania Trump, held an event earlier in the day that was attended by top executives of Google and OpenAI.”

At that event, the first lady declared that “the robots are here” and “our future is no longer science fiction.”

Melania Trump praised the idea of machines replacing man for driving, performing surgery, killing people in war, education and more. She touted the “public-private partnership,” which is the definition of fascism, making this take over possible.

Yes, these are all arrogant narcissists who think they are gods who can centrally plan society via robots and technology. This is utter nonsense.

Many who once supported Trump are starting to call this out.

One Twitter user wrote:

“The betrayal has turned into a full-blown humiliation ritual. This is Trump completely outing himself. This man is a demon. The American people will never, ever fight back. We are the weakest, laziest citizenry in modern history.”

While I agree with the latter half of this statement, I have to ask what betrayal? How is Trump “outing himself”?

Trump literally locked us down and called us “nonessential” over an alleged cold virus. He warp speeded poison. He spend more tax dollars in four years than Barrack Obama did in eight. He said “take the guns first, go through due process later.” He was the first president to use executive order on gun control. He annually host “pride” celebrations for sodomites at Mar-a-Lago. He’s initiating martial law. He is constantly running psyops and theater to deceive.

How is anyone shocked that a lifelong conman is conning them?