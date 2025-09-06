Below will be a pair of pieces by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Shocking Epstein Victims’ Testimonies in D.C. as they Plead with Trump to Release the Files: Trump Replies it is a “Democratic Hoax”

September 3, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

A press conference was held in Washington D.C. today for many of the victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking empire. The conference was organized by Congressman Tomas Massie, Congressman Ro Khann, and Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene.

I have to admit that this press conference today went better than I expected.

I actually did not think there would be anything new shared at this event today that was not already in the public, but I was wrong. Some of these victims were speaking out in public for the first time, being emboldened by the other victims also coming forward.

Several of the victims pleaded with President Trump to release the Epstein files, emphatically stating that this was “no hoax.” Unfortunately, Trump was quick to respond to them by stating to the Press that “This is a Democratic hoax“, mocking the victims.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she spoke to Trump this morning and asked him to host the Survivors Press Conference in the Oval Office.

Speaking to CNN after the press conference, Greene said she spoke with Trump personally earlier that morning and urged him to host Epstein’s victims in the Oval Office. (Source.)

Listen to this 4-minute speech by Greene, who has previously hinted that she has filed sex abuse charges for crimes committed against herself by someone in Congress, and that nothing happened. (Article here).

Her speech is amazing, especially for a Washington D.C. politician, whom we should never trust completely. She starts out by saying that she has been in Congress for 5 years, and that this was the largest press conference she had ever seen in D.C.

She said “This is a boiling point in American history“, and she is correct.

This is most certainly part of a major turning point in U.S. history, and it could literally mark the end of the Republican Party, as we know it today.

Trump must face justice over this, including his entire administration who is part of the cover-up.

Everyone who still supports him, mainly Zionist Conservative Christians and Jews, are also guilty, and will very soon fall under God’s judgment, if not the whole country.

Trump is obviously not well. There were rumors this weekend that he might have actually died. I think his days are numbered now, not by politicians, his family, doctors or anyone else, but by God.

Your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. (Psalms 139:16)

This 1.5 hour Press Conference is AMERICAN HISTORY unfolding before our very eyes. Watch this before you watch your favorite movie, TV show, or sporting event tonight, because EVERY AMERICAN needs to hear what was exposed in this Press Conference today.

The day of hiding the voices of these Epstein victims appears to be over. The only question remaining now is, what happens next?

And the more Americans who wake up to the truths expressed in this Press Conference, the better chance we have to bring light into the darkest corners of our dark, evil society.

UPDATE

Things have been moving fast since the Epstein Survivors Press Conference this morning, so I am including this update from our Telegram Channel as it may be old news by tomorrow already.

Will Epstein’s Victims End Up Having the Last Say on the Epstein Scandal?

After today’s press conference in D.C., a new force is arising that perhaps is coming out of nowhere anyone ever expected, and this force is a group of victims who were sexually abused by Epstein, NOT allegedly, but as declared by U.S. law in court in both the Jeffrey Epstein conviction case, and the Ghislaine Maxwell conviction case.

Some of them made their very first appearance in public today at this conference, as their names were redacted in the original case files because they were minors at the time.

Led by the attorney who has represented them and stood by their side for over a decade, Bradley Edwards, the tipping point for this newfound group seems to be the Administration’s actions on behalf of convicted child sex trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell. They expressed their frustration that she had been transferred to a prison camp in Texas, as some of them stated they were abused by her along with Epstein.

They are horrified at the thought that Trump might actually pardon her.

And now, the Democrats smell blood in the water. All of a sudden the victims are finding themselves the talk of town, with every single news network trying to get “exclusive” interviews with them.

And they now have a newfound hero and advocate as well, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

During the press conference today, when the victims started saying that they all knew who the rich and famous were that are contained in the Epstein files, which includes Trump, they said that they could just release the names themselves, and their attorney Bradley Edwards said he could assist them.

Then Greene came to the podium and said: “If they want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol on the House floor and I’ll say every damn name that abused these women.”

I wonder how the ER centers in D.C. hospitals are doing tonight handling heart attack patients from among the Republicans on Capitol Hill?

This is getting real.

From Axios:

MTG threatens use of constitutional immunity to reveal Epstein associates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested on Wednesday that she’s willing to take advantage of a constitutional immunity rule to reveal sex offenders from Epstein’s trafficking ring. “If they want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol on the House floor and I’ll say every damn name that abused these women,” she said. “I can do that for them and I’d be proud to do it.”

“It’s a scary thing to name names. But I will tell you, I’m not afraid to name names.”

Greene also called for more transparency into the investigation, urging Congress to vote on releasing the full files. Why it matters: The move would escalate congressional efforts to increase transparency around Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, his co-conspirators, and the government’s investigation into them, which has turned some Republicans and President Trump’s base against his administration. Driving the news: Greene said at a press conference that if asked, she would make accusations on behalf of accusers of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. The “speech or debate” clause that protects Greene State of play: Members of Congress are protected by the Constitution’s “speech or debate clause,” which shields them from criminal and civil penalties for comments made in speeches on the Senate and House floors. That means Greene could make allegations without legal consequences, such as a defamation lawsuit.

Related:

It’s Time to Name the “Wall Street Financiers” in the Epstein Files

by Pam Martens

Wall Street On Parade

An Open Letter to Congressman James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ~

September 2, 2025 ~

Dear Chairman Comer:

On August 31 you sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent seeking, no later than September 15, all Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by banks “in reference to or relating to Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and/or Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Your letter of August 31 follows a letter dated July 21 that Senator Ron Wyden, the Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, sent to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. In that letter, Senator Wyden reveals that bipartisan staff of the Senate Finance Committee were allowed earlier this year to look at the SARs material you are seeking from the U.S. Treasury, but not make copies. Senator Wyden writes:

“On February 14, 2024, bipartisan staff of the Senate Finance Committee conducted in camera review of thousands of pages of Treasury Department files documenting the flow of money in and out of Jeffrey Epstein’s accounts. The Treasury Department’s Epstein file contains significant information on the sources of funding behind Epstein’s sex trafficking activities. For example, one of the documents in the Treasury Department’s Epstein file indicates that between 2003 – 2019, there were more than 4,725 wire transfers totaling $1.08 billion involving Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, including Darren Indyke, Harry Beller, Richard Kahn and Erika Kellerhals. The Treasury Department’s Epstein file also contains details of hundreds of millions in payments to Epstein from Wall Street financiers…”

I want to call your careful attention to the fact that Senator Wyden is using the plural form in his phrase “Wall Street financiers.” Thus far, the only Wall Street financier that has been publicly named for wiring huge sums to Epstein-related accounts is Leon Black, whom Senator Wyden confirms wired $170 million to Epstein’s accounts.

Black is the founder and former CEO of Apollo Global Management, a private-equity firm deeply engaged with Wall Street. Black paid $62.5 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to resolve its Epstein-related claims against him, including the charge that his money spigot to Epstein helped to keep the sex-trafficking enterprise in operation. Black has been alleged by multiple females to have engaged in sexual abuse including the rape of a minor, the latter allegedly occurring in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion.

If there is a coterie of other Wall Street financiers that are known to the U.S. government to have financed or participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking of underage girls then it’s long past the time for the American people to be made aware of these names and for federal prosecutions to begin in earnest.

If the Justice Department had filed its 60-count indictment against Epstein in 2007 and put him away in prison for the decades-long sentence he deserved, the lives of hundreds of his young future victims would have had a different outcome.

Read the full article at Wall Street On Parade.

Whitney Webb Exposes Trump’s Involvement with the Rothschilds and Jeffrey Epstein and Discusses the question: What Really Happened to Epstein?

[Donald Trump with Eric and Ivanka on Epstein’s private jet. Image source.]

September 5, 2025

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Whitney Webb was interviewed by Peter McCormack yesterday. I am not familiar with McCormack, and he appears to be an Epstein neophyte.

But he apparently flew down to South America to interview Whitney, and I clipped out some of the best segments from this 2.41 hour interview.

In this short segment, Whitney Webb discussed Trump’s previous relationships to Epstein, and how the Rothschild banking empire bailed out Trump from his Atlantic City investments. The full interview is here.

[video link]

Whitney Webb Discusses the question: What Really Happened to Epstein?

Great clip from the longer interview that discusses if Epstein may have become dispensable, and why. Information about Saudi Arabia, the 2008 financial crisis, and more!

[video link]

BREAKING: DOJ Deputy Chief Admits Dept. Will “Redact Every Republican” on Epstein List

Source.

HHS Secretary Kennedy Accused of Child Trafficking and Associate of Epstein in Congressional Meeting

While this is just political posturing, it is about time that Mr. Kennedy’s ties to Epstein be brought to the public.

Perhaps the Kennedy family exposure in the Epstein files is one of the reasons behind Trump and the GOP reluctance to release the files unredacted?

