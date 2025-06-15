To my dad and brother as well as all the dads reading this, Happy Father’s Day!

Below is the piece I wrote on Father’s Day last year.

“Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right. Honour thy father and mother; which is the first commandment with promise; That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth. And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”—Ephesians 6:1-4

It’s kind of interesting that the “powers that be” still allow Father’s Day. Heck, the same goes for Mother’s Day. Let’s be honest, it’s going to be changed to birthing and non-birthing parent’s day at some point, right?

Well, the reality is there are mothers and fathers, and they have separate roles that should provide balance for children as they are raised.

For Father’s Day, one would have thought it might have been axed long ago, long before the transgender nonsense we deal with today. Afterall, we live in a matriarchy, not a patriarchy that the mainstream incessantly lies and warns us of.

Just take a look at our culture. Gone are the days of sitcom fathers offering wisdom and fatherly advice, such as Ward Cleaver:

Sure, some view Leave it to Beaver as corny. But it’s kind of nice to see positive father roles compared to the dumb dads portrayed today.

Donald Jeffries wrote about the differences between the now defunct patriarchy to the matriarchy of today. He notes things were far from perfect under the patriarchy, but “in spite of this, women also were exalted by the same patriarchy that could turn them into sex objects so cavalierly.”

He added:

“Doors were held open for them. Boys always paid on dates. Premarital sex wasn’t as common, but if a man eventually broke down a woman’s resistance, and a pregnancy resulted, the man did the honorable thing and married the woman. Most husbands treated their wives with respect, and although they were ‘the man of the house,’ and unquestionably in charge, they were usually benevolent dictators and took the advice of their ‘better half,’ which was invariably considered wise and valuable.”

In contrast, Jeffries wrote:

“When the Matriarchy took over, it was powered largely by feminism. Which quickly evolved into toxic feminism. Feminists could joke, ‘A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle,’ and few men objected. They weren’t ‘cancelled’ over such objectionable comments. Former Playboy bunny Gloria Steinem, whose dubious career I covered in Hidden History, started MS magazine, with funding from the CIA. Films and television began becoming overtly anti-male, especially anti-White male. Females talked down to males, belittled them, and beat them up if necessary…. The male apology became as common as the male bare bottom onscreen, and undoubtedly in real life. You can watch modern movies and TV shows in vain, searching for examples of female characters sincerely apologizing to male characters. It’s nearly as rare as finding a female portrayed as pleasant, shy, deferential, or nonconfrontational. Life imitates art, and there is no question that today there are more aggressive, loudly outspoken females, willing to quickly resort to violence, because of this nonstop conditioning. They’re just as common as the ‘soy boys,’ who passively play video games and permit their girlfriends- which most of them don’t have- to order them around. Again, life imitates art…. I know I’m a Thought Criminal for admiring the traditional feminine qualities, before they were tainted by feminism, and then obliterated by transgenderism. What exactly is wrong with compassion, and tenderness, and a warm smile? With being a good cook and housekeeper? With liking to cook and clean? Millions of women once did, you know. And, most subversively of all, with wanting to please her man? We heard a lot about men pleasing their women during the Matriarchy period, but not much about women pleasing their men. What about men’s ‘needs?’ Now, of course, it’s a mess, because you can’t even call people men or women any more. There are fifty seven genders, just like Heinz, and almost as many ‘pronouns.’… You can’t go home again, as Thomas Wolfe reminded us. We can’t just flip a switch and expect sanity to return spontaneously, let alone the Patriarchy to take back control. But we can try to fight the madness. Try to point out that, despite its flaws, the Patriarchy protected our liberty better than what followed. Whoever is in charge, they should be concerned with guaranteeing rights and defending freedom, not cancelling and prosecuting dissidents, and demonizing any special group or philosophy. We must have faith in a higher power, rather than trust the poor power, to quote Lincoln, of men, women, transgenders, and perhaps even reptilians.”

Still, the individual can still say no to the prevailing culture and still embrace their correct roles.

With it being Father’s Day, I want to point you to a piece written by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. It’s about the father-son relationship of Rick Hoyt, who was born a quadriplegic, and his dad Dick Hoyt who, despite his own heart issues, ran marathons and triathlons with his son. It’s a powerful story, give it a read.

I’ll also point you to a piece I wrote in 2021 about the “Dads on Duty” in Louisiana.

For The Liberty Loft, I wrote:

Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana had a major problem with violence brewing last month. In September, KSLA News reported on an especially bad day at the high school when 14 students were arrested during two fights that occurred on school grounds. In total, 23 students were arrested for fighting during a three-day span last month…. A solution appears to have been found, and it didn’t come from any overpaid government school bureaucrat or any law enforcement official. No, it is coming from fathers doing their jobs, or more aptly “Dads on Duty.” “Dads on Duty” is the name of a group of 40 fathers who are volunteering to work shifts in the school halls to monitor students as they pass to class, according to Christianity Daily. These fathers aren’t passively monitoring students, they’re engaging them going as far as telling “dad jokes” to brighten a student’s day. Several of the dads involved spoke to CBS Evening News. When the reporter asked if any were school counselors, the answer was no. Asked if any were law enforcement, the answer was no. Asked what makes them qualified, Michael LaFitte simply said: “We’re dads.” “We decided the best people who could take care of our kids are who? Are us,” LaFitte added. Exactly right. These fathers didn’t need any certification from the government. They didn’t need to go massively in debt to gain some phony counseling degree from college. They simply needed to recognize they are fathers which comes with responsibility. Students interviewed have felt the impact. The “Dads on Duty” began after that three-day span of arrests, and not one fight has occurred since…. This story highlights what is needed in America, not just when it comes to education but well beyond. You don’t need any big government program to fix the problems in America. You don’t need taxpayers funding more police or more counselors. You need a sense of responsibility and intact family units. You also need to understand the roles of men and women because indeed, no matter what our society says, there are differences between the sexes. Men need to understand that their role is as protector and provider. Women need to understand that their role is as nurturer and comforter. Also, there needs to be an understanding that the issue that is really failing Americans is the family. Beyond issues of violence in schools, the problems of propaganda in the government schools can easily be solved by parents taking responsibility for their kids.

With that, Proverbs 23:24 states:

“The father of the righteous shall greatly rejoice: and he that begetteth a wise child shall have joy of him.”

So, I wanted to write this piece to tell my dad, you’re welcome for my wisdom bringing you so much joy. I’m just kidding, just kidding.

Happy Father’s Day to my dad and my brother and all those fathers reading this.

And for those who never had a dad around, you can always turn to the Heavenly Father who we should praise every day.