[FBI Director Kash Patel (middle) presenting the FBI’s shield of bravery medal to agents involved in government’s war against ranchers during the 2016 Malheur National Wildlife Refuge; image source]

Last month, director of the unconstitutional Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Kash Patel honored agents with the shield of bravery medal for their involvement in the government’s war on ranchers in 2016 during the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge standoff.

Among the “brave” acts were there arrests of American patriots as well as the killing of another patriot, Robert “LaVoy” Finicum, who was shot dead with his hands up as clearly seen in video from the event.

The Oregonian reported:

“Nearly a decade after Robert ‘LaVoy’ Finicum was shot and killed as state and federal police moved to arrest occupiers of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, the FBI’s new director has honored FBI Hostage Rescue Team members involved in the chaotic operation. Director Kash Patel in July presented the team members, including agent W. Joseph Astarita who was acquitted on charges related to the showdown, with the FBI’s Shield of Bravery at a ceremony at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C…. Finicum, a rancher from Arizona, had become a prominent figure in the group that staged the 41-day armed occupation, often serving as its spokesman. He said he would rather die than be arrested. He was the only person killed in the takeover.”

As part of the “bravery” of the FBI agents leading to the medals was that their actions “prompted the U.S. Department of Justice’s inspector general to recommend that the FBI update its policies to stop agents from removing evidence from crime scenes,” The Oregonian reported.

After the killing of Finicum, FBI agents were seen on infrared video immediately after picking up items, including shell casings.

So, in other words, the “bravery” of these agents was that they tampered with evidence after killing an American citizen leading to the DOJ to change policies to stop agents from tampering with evidence in the future. I guess that was not forbidden previously? Makes sense.

As The Oregonian noted, the ceremony honoring these agents was not made public, and the photo (seen at top) from the ceremony was only shared internally at the FBI. It noted the captions on the photo made easily refuted claims, such as claiming Finicum rammed his truck into an agent vehicle which did not happen (as seen clearly in the video).

In another Oregonian report, friends and family of Finicum shared their thoughts on this recognition.

Jeanette Finicum, Lavoy’s widow, said:

“Beyond words! How are we supposed to trust law enforcement, FBI in particular, when they… refuse to take responsibility for their mistakes?”

A letter from the Finicum family to the FBI stated:

“Every medal given without the truth acknowledged or to those who do not deserve it is another wound for our family. We want closure, not commendations based on falsehoods.”

Cliven Bundy, who was involved in the 2016 standoff after being involved in the Bundy Ranch standoff in 2014, said:

“I’m a little stirred up by the award. I can’t understand the reasoning why the award would be given nine years down the road…. I do actually think of this thing as sort of a threat to anybody that would want to oppose the FBI.”

LaVoy Finicum had been known as a man of reason trying to work with local authorities for a peaceful resolution, but the federal government didn’t want peace. It wanted to criminalize ranchers who were watching their way of life be stolen thanks to the federal government unconstitutional land grabs.

William Norman Grigg wrote:

“The late rancher LaVoy Finicum sought to elude the state’s armed enforcers, but he wasn’t attempting to evade the law. His intent, as he explained clearly and repeatedly to OSP troopers before the lethal ambush at a roadblock on Oregon Highway 395, was to travel to John Day to meet with Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer, who could have taken him into custody, if just cause existed for that action. Finicum, who nurtured a winsome if misguided faith in the Constitution, entertained the hope that Palmer might be a peace officer who was willing to act in the name of the people, rather than enforcing the will of the state. If the objective of the FBI and the OSP on January 26 had been to arrange the peaceful arrest of Finicum and his associates, they would have reached out to Palmer. The destination of the convoy was known, as was its purpose – to convene a town hall meeting, not to commit a violent offense. Rather than coordinating with Palmer, the FBI and the local lickspittles in uniform deliberately ignored him, and withheld any information about the plan to interdict the convoy. This is because Sheriff Palmer is seen as a ‘security leak’ owing to his sympathies with the ranchers and other residents of his rural county who have been driven into destitution by the federal government. Staging a combat-grade operation – spearheaded by the FBI’s official death squad, which bears the trans-Orwellian title of “Hostage Rescue Team (HRT)” – was the riskiest way to carry out an arrest. It was, however, the most effective way to exert the supposed authority of the federal government. This is also why the HRT, at some risk to the passengers in Finicum’s vehicle and the OSP officers on the ground, tried to assassinate Finicum after he attempted to run the roadblock. Malheur County District Attorney Dan Norris (about whom I’ll have much more to say below) points out that three shots were fired by OSP officers as Finicum approached the roadblock at an estimated speed of 70 miles per hour. Three more shots were fired into the victim’s back after he exited the truck, killing him.”

To top it off, all the patriots involved in the standoff were found guilty. Finicum was an innocent man killed by his government.

John Whitehead wrote:

“Just recently, in fact, an Oregon jury rejected the government’s attempts to prosecute seven activists who staged a six-week, armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. In finding the defendants not guilty—of conspiracy to impede federal officers, of possession of firearms in a federal facility, and of stealing a government-owned truck—the jury sent its own message to the government and those following the case: justice matters. The Malheur occupiers were found not guilty despite the fact that they had guns in a federal facility (their lawyers argued the guns were “as much a statement of their rural culture as a cowboy hat or a pair of jeans”). They were found not guilty despite the fact that they used government vehicles (although they would argue that government property is public property available to all taxpayers). They were found not guilty despite the fact that they succeeded in occupying a government facility for six weeks, thereby preventing workers from performing their duties (as the Washington Post points out, this charge has also been used to prosecute extremist left-wingers and Earth First protesters). Many other equally sincere activists with eloquent lawyers and ardent supporters have gone to jail for lesser offenses than those committed at the Malheur Refuge, so what made the difference here? The jury made all the difference. These seven Oregon protesters were found not guilty because a jury of their peers recognized the sincerity of their convictions, sympathized with the complaints against an overreaching government, and balanced the scales of justice using the only tools available to them: common sense, compassion and the power of the jury box. Jury nullification works.”

