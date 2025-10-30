Yossi Cohen, the former director of Israel’s Mossad from 2016 to 2021, said in a recent podcast that Israel has “boobytrapped” and “manipulated” equipment in “all countries that you can imagine” when talking about Israel’s terrorist pager attack on Lebanon in September of 2024.

Cohen, boasting about Israel’s capability to murder around the world, admitted that he created the method to manipulate equipment over two decades ago and used in Lebanon in 2006.

The comments came during the Oct. 16 Zionist podcast The Brink.

You can take a look at what the Israeli terrorist attack has done to innocent victims in Lebanon:

After the 2024 Israeli terrorist attack, Chris Menahan wrote for Information Liberation:

“Any goods connected to Israel must now be assumed to be rigged with explosives until proven otherwise.”

Indeed. And yet, as I’ve written about before, a majority of U.S. states claim authority to ban Americans from exercising their First Amendment rights to boycott Israeli products. And the U.S. Congress wants to make that the case nationwide.

On Cohen’s comments, Menahan wrote this week:

“For a country that’s so obsessed with getting laws passed in America and throughout the West to ban engaging with BDS, the decision to rig consumer goods with explosives and then boast about having boobytrapped and manipulated equipment throughout the world is truly remarkable.



This clearly represents a global security threat.”

Boycotting Israeli products may just save your life. By the way, pay attention when you visit malls. Israel has been caught on multiple occasions sending spies to open front companies as mall kiosks to gather intelligence on Americans. Maybe they’re also selling weapons to kill Americans.

Israeli Mossad uses mall kiosks in the U.S. as front companies while on intelligence operations

Mossad Still Stalking Malls Near U.S. Military Bases

I’ll just reiterate some of what I wrote in a piece last week:

The 2024 Israeli pager terrorist attack killed 39 and seriously injured 3,400, most of whom were women and children.

That attack was perpetrated by the modern Zionist state of Israel. How did the West respond? Well, it was in awe and wanted to know how the Mossad pulled it off.

Listen to this Mossad agent speaking to Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes.” Take note that Stahl doesn’t try to ask any questions to speak to the immorality of the act.

Also take note (2:58 mark) in which the Mossad agent states: “We create a pretend world. We are a global production company. We write the screenplay. We’re the directors. We’re the producers. We’re the main actors. The world is our stage.”

What in the world does that mean?

But also note the Mossad agent states that this operation was a decade in the making. They had these pagers in Lebanon 10 years earlier. So, that certainly proves this wasn’t going after specific targets. There was no way of knowing who would have these pagers 10 years later. This was a brazen act of terrorism. And they got away with it.

Also consider this 2017 statement from Benjamin Mileikowsky, a.k.a. Benjamin Netenyahu:

“With a click of a button, you can bring nations to their knees very rapidly, if you so desire, and if you are willing to take the risk. Because every system can be hacked: our airplanes, our cars, our hospitals, our banks.”

Is that a threat? Speaking of threats, here is what Netanyahu had to say to American politicians at the 50 States One Israel event. He said:

“But do you have cell phones? You have cell phones here? You’re holding a piece of Israel right there. You know that?”

Was he just reminding them to stay in line lest there be a cellphone “malfunction”?

And Netanyahu isn’t the only one that uses vague threats. Here is a more transparent threat from Mosab Yousef, an Israeli spy, who said earlier this year:

“Anyone who gets in the way, even if they are politicians in the West, they are going to fall. We have the right to bring them up, and to bring them down.”

And just a reminder, Israel literally thinks it has the right to “legislate anywhere around the world.”

Israel, in just the last two years, has committed illegal assassinations on four continents, including on Western-backed nations.