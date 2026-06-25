Below is a piece by Gary Barnett, reposted with permission.

Strait of Hormuz Closed Again: This ‘War’ Was/Is a Pre-Plotted Scam

June 20, 2026

Gary D. Barnett

“When I consider Life, ’tis all a cheat;

Yet, fooled with hope, men favour the deceit;

Trust on, and think to-morrow will repay:

To-morrow’s falser than the former day;

Lies worse; and while it says, we shall be blest

With some new joys, cuts off what we possesst.”



~ John Dryden, Aureng-Zebe

No U.S. war, and few if any others, are defensive, and in the case of the U.S., no ‘wars’ are organic or warranted, and all are planned in advance to achieve certain very nefarious agendas. This truth is evident, as wars are staged in order to enrich the already rich insiders, the political heads, the banking and fascist corporate partners, and to gain more power and geopolitical advantage, so as to control resident populations, which always leads to more extensive global consolidation. The so-called war against Iran is no different, as it is playing out in a manner set-up like a staged chessboard conspiracy.

Arguments about who won and who lost this insane fraud called the ‘Iran War,’ which has never once ended, are asinine to say the least. There are many fools in the Trump camp who insist that ‘we’ won, but these are either main-stream idiots, or worse, many so-called ‘alternative’ sources who are obviously controlled opposition. They would of course call me a “disinformation operative,” all based on ad homonym bull shite. First and foremost, they are all liars, as the only winners in any war are those at the top of the power, financial, and political pyramid, while all others, which includes the entire general population, always lose. That is no different this time around in this fake, staged, and fraudulent ‘Iran war.’

As an aside, before continuing this conversation, it is imperative to understand that there is not one single human being on earth who is a hero in ‘war.’ There is no one who can save you or anyone else, this country, or the world from the carnage of ‘war’ or in any other aspect of life. The only one who can save or protect you is you. There is no such thing as a political savior or a war hero, and anyone claiming to be the heroic redeemer, as does the most criminal Trump, is but an evil manipulator bent on the possession of power. As I have said for decades, individualism, self-reliance, and the complete absence of dependency is the only way to attain freedom, and therefore sanity.

Those claiming to be your rulers, those who seek power over all others, those who are fascist partners of this governing system, those who control monetary and economic policy, and those in the military and enforcement class who do the bidding of these slime in government, are the ones who profit in ‘war,’ while the rest of society are brutalized, impoverished, and murdered at the hands of this heinous oligarchical cabal.

The rich and powerful are getting richer and more powerful every single day this premeditated and fraudulent ‘war’ continues. There is plenty of oil, and no real shortages exist; there are only the planned scarcities engineered purposely in order to cause chaos, price inflation, and disruption, which is a mainstay of spreading fear in order to gain a position of control over people and selected regions, and to build massive amounts of wealth for the ‘elite’ class. Eight of the biggest banks are making multi-billions per quarter in the midst of ‘war’ and political upheaval; earnings profit from $4 to $45 billion in the first quarter alone for these banking cartels. Certain oil producers and especially connected traders are gaining massive profits, all while the rest of you are struggling. Those in the big club, the club you ain’t in, are all increasing their billions at your expense, while the bulk of populations suffer. All one has to do is open his eyes to see this truth.

This is not a real ‘war,’ it is a manipulated conspiracy meant to achieve criminal agendas that are beneficial to the State, its partners, its monetary supporters, and the master class who control the government and its evil politicians. It is meant to cause hardship and poverty, it is meant to cause anxiety, panic, and terror within the domestic herd. It is meant to enrich the wealthy, it is meant to allow a great increase in surveillance, digital ID, financial digitization, and military build-up. It is meant to debase the dollar even more (almost impossible) so as to bring about a total digital monetary system. It is meant to bring about mass depopulation in the future through countless methods. It is meant to be used to build an AI run technocratic ruling structure here and globally.

It should be obvious by now that all the major powers, those that will make up the bulk of the “new world order,” and most all the other countries on earth that will comply with the leading regional globalist technates, exactly as happened during the ‘covid’ hoax, are positioning themselves to be a part of a fully centralized technocracy system.

This is already happening in this current pre-manufactured ‘war’ between the U.S., Zionist Israel, and Iran. It now seems to be without question that these three countries are working together in order to stage this theatrical conflict. The same is true of the bogus Russia and Ukraine situation, which has been going on for over 12 years, with much U.S. involvement, although the large escalation began in February of 2022, over 4 years ago. There is no way to explain this insanity except that it was all pre-planned long before, and yes, I do firmly believe that all is based on collusion among all players, including certain Iranian heads.

The trump card here, pun intended, is the pretended in-fighting between Trump and Mileikowsky, (Netanyahu) the pretend Jew running Zionist Israel. It seems the ‘leaders’ of these three countries take turns firing missiles and drones at each other, tens of thousands of them, many times with advance notice and warnings, but all three country’s ruling class are going about business as usual, getting richer and more powerful every day, while actual damage seems to be minimal. The fake “peace deals” are literally ridiculous, as the ‘good’ cop/bad cop ploy is glaringly apparent, as Trump claims to want ‘peace,’ while his twin in Israel continues to extend the so-called ‘war.’ But Trump has claimed, according to multiple sources, that a ‘peace’ deal was just around the corner 38 times. How much of this fake nonsense does it take for the average American moron to see what is right before his eyes?

The bottom line: Trump is not worried about any of this because he has jacked up his net worth by several billion dollars during this fiasco called his second term presidency. He and his family are raking in truckloads of money, as are all his insider friends and supporters, including all his Zionist backers. They are all laughing all the way to the bank, as Americans fall into poverty. His trading accounts alone show corruption at the highest possible levels.

Why is it that the rulers the people voluntarily choose as masters, those who supposedly have you and your country’s interests at heart, those who claim to protect you from bogus threats, those who steal your earnings and wealth through abhorrent confiscatory theft called taxation, those who pursue constant war and use your children as fodder for the State, those who monitor, surveil, and track everything you do, and those who lie incessantly, always get richer as you get poorer, while they steal your life and freedom?

The answer: Because you let them!