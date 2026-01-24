Below is a piece by Gary Barnett, reposted with permission.

The ICE-Staged Psychological Operation to Intentionally Cause Left/Right Chaos

January 20, 2026

By: Gary D. Barnett

“Terrorism is a psychological warfare. Terrorists try to manipulate us and change our behavior by creating fear, uncertainty, and division in society.” Patrick J. Kennedy

The quote above is correct, but not in the sense that the politician Kennedy meant, as in the case of the U.S., the terrorists are the entire governing cabal, which continuously uses psyops to confuse, to fear-monger, to divide, and to then create the solution that will lead to much increased power and control over the lowly people who seek security at the hands of this repugnant government.

Division is always a key factor in government’s ability to rule over society. It is mandatory actually, and this is why the left and right sides (or any sides) of politics were created in the first place. It certainly was not meant as a check and balance of power, as both seek the exact same outcome, which is to rule over the proletariat class with an iron hand. All propaganda therefore, has to be prevalent, and heard by the masses of serfs in order to be accepted. The least intelligent are always targeted, because they make up the vast majority of society. Once a collective majority get on board, those who critique, question, and dissent, can be more easily silenced, allowing for the authoritative governing control grid to expand and consume entire populations. A stupid people are always controllable.

That brings us to the latest terroristic psychological operation, which is Trump’s evil and murderous ICE goons, and their martial law assault on cities in this country. This operation was set up long in advance, over years in fact, in order to bring great division and chaos to the streets of America. This was planned and implemented in order to get the collective heard of morons to support brutal enforcement policies, beatings, family destruction, mass deportation of mostly innocents; all causing extreme hate among a totality of those occupying this terror-driven nation-state.

Many if not most in the U.S. actually believe that all these immigrants are “illegal aliens,” but since most all were brought here purposely, let in by government border patrol and immigration services, given assistance, food, shelter, and transported throughout the country to mostly cities, they are certainly not here illegally. This was an actual false flag event staged by this government; not just Biden, but all government, including every president down to the most evil demon Trump.

What most forget, or never took time to understand, is that this organized criminal project was due to U.S. government intervention (war and regime change) throughout much of the world. This was done under the cloak of deceit, in that the U.S. claims to attack countries of economic or strategic value, in order to spread ‘democracy.’ This is of course a total lie. The U.S. is actually a criminal terrorist State itself, bent on controlling others, but never for any humanitarian reason. That is a farce. Under Trump’s second term alone, he has aggressively attacked at least seven countries, and threatened many more than that. He has sanctioned many countries as well, causing great harm to the people, and has levied tariffs that destroy populations, including harming all Americans in the process. All this while blowing boats out of the water without cause, bombing countries far and wide that never were a threat, and destroying infrastructure and murdering innocents while stealing their natural resources.

Trump is 100% controlled by outside forces, especially the Zionist scum in Israel. He has sent billions upon billions of dollars of your money and weaponry to this unholy state in order to commit genocide of an entire people, mostly all children, or assist the murderous and genocidal State of Zionist Israel in its effort to take over much of the world. The reason I bring this up here, is because the Zionist Jews own and control Trump and this country, and are heavily involved, if not guiding all of the slaughter at the hands of Trump in the Middle East, Africa, Ukraine, South America, Iran, and elsewhere.

When this murderous country mistakenly called the “land of the ‘free’ and home of the ‘brave,” kills, maims, destroys infrastructure, crashes economies, and summarily shatters the lives of people everywhere, they are forced to leave to find a better and safer place to live and raise their children. Many mistakenly think the U.S. is a better place, but that is only in light of the fact that no other country has yet bombed this one into oblivion. In every other measure, this land is already becoming a hell hole.

Yes, some of those, maybe even a bunch, in Minneapolis, Minnesota are not good people, but my educated guess is that there are many more murderous criminals within ICE and this vile government, and much more crime committed by this citizenry, than there are bad immigrants. So who should really be deported? And it is not just in Minneapolis, as Trump has sent armies of State enforcers around the country. Has anyone suggested that this entire government be deported? I believe that would solve more problems than any other strategy. They are all aliens considering personal makeup, and they are certainly all ‘illegal’ in that they are criminals. It is necessary to abolish or make completely impotent this fascist oligarchy called the U.S. government, and send them packing if any freedom and sanity is expected to return.

Keep in mind that every single incident manufactured by this heinous State to create uncertainty, fear, and chaos, every claimed threat, every riot or out of control protest, every shooting, every war of aggression, and every civil unrest situation, are being set up by those you call your rulers in government who need this disorder, confusion, and violence so as to take full control over your lives. While you concentrate your ignorance and hate toward each other and every distraction created by this government, the AI takeover, digital IDs, full biometric data collection, complete dollar debasement, economic chaos, monstrous inflation, martial law, and hundreds of trillions of dollars of debt, are going forward without pause.

This is happening because you, most all of you, are sitting back and allowing it to happen without lifting a finger to stop it. If you expect things to fix themselves, or if you expect to pick another piece of shit evil politician in the next bogus and insane selection cycle to help you, you have either lost your mind or are so obtuse as to be considered a helpless and stupid fool. If all the hate so many of you have accepted were geared toward politicians instead of each other, this madness could not survive. It is up to each and every one of you to help yourselves by eliminating this government and all its false claimed authority. Tear it down so it can never rear its ugly head again!