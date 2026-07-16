Below is a piece by Gary Barnett, reposted with permission.

The Only ‘Winners’ in Wars Are Those Who Profit and Gain From War

July 10, 2026

By: Gary D. Barnett

“There can be no compromise with war; it cannot be reformed or controlled; cannot be disciplined into decency or codified into common sense; for war is the slaughter of human beings, temporarily regarded as enemies, on as large a scale as possible.” Jeanette Rankin (Politician, activist, 1880 – 1973, USA)

Firstly, it must be understood that this country called the ‘United States,’ is the most brutal and terroristic prosecutor of aggressive slaughter and war in the history of the earth. The substantiated claim that the U.S. has been at war for 94% of its history, if anything, is an understatement. No country or nation-state has adopted war as its primary political mission to any extent close to that of America, the so-called land of the ‘free’ and home of the ‘brave.’ None are free here, and there is no such thing as bravery in war, as war itself is the essence of pure evil, because it is nothing more than the aggressive massacre of humanity on orders for the sole purpose of doing the murderous bidding of the ruling cabal.

In the case of what is called America, the only legitimate defensive actions done in the name of war, were possibly the original secession (not the entirety of that revolution) from English rule, and the South’s original defense against the aggressor North after a very legitimate secession from the federal governing slime who proceeded to war against their own due to taxation. (tariffs) The entirety of all U.S. conflict and wars was and is pure aggression, and never once a defense of country from any foreign invader. What this means in fact, is that the U.S. is the most murderous empire of man’s existence. The next time you stand to honor your political masters, their military, and their wars by bowing to a blood-soaked flag, maybe you should recall this fact.

In order to grasp the embodiment of war and warmongering governments, it must be understood that all war is strictly about money, power, and control by the ruling class at the expense of all others. War is never a legitimate option; only the individual or a collective of individuals using actual self-defense in order to squelch aggression, is warranted or legitimate. Wars are caused and prosecuted by only the State powers, using the general population as fodder for their murdering military desires. This is not an exaggeration at any level, as all war is heinous, unnecessary, and evil.

If the people at large, the lowly masses if you will, and their children, refused to fight the wars of the State, no war could go forward, and peace would reign supreme. I am not a utopian, and do not expect this proletariat to act in such a sane manner, but if they did, even if briefly, wars would immediately cease to exist. The so-called ruling ‘elite,’ and their weak-minded cowardly puppet politicians you see, would never fight their own wars, or risk their lives or the lives of their own children, so without the benefit of mass worship for the State and nationalism idiocy, the past 250 years of continuous war could never have taken place. Celebrating these heavily-promoted and propagandized State anniversaries, is meant simply to fool the fools into supporting their own slavery. There is no freedom, and never has been, so what are you truly celebrating other than your misguided allegiance to State monsters and the false notion that one is superior to another due only to accidentally being born on one piece of dirt instead of another? Humans are all human no matter the origin of their birth.

Every war is against the innocent, Every war is against children. Every war is barbaric, and based solely on the weak and obedient followers killing on orders from ‘above,’ and without question, all to allow the rich to get richer, and the poor to get poorer. This is the nature of control and domination of populations. Obedience without resistance or question does not protect one from being just as guilty as those who would commit genocide in your name. They call it the U.S.A. I call it your false ‘god.’

War is madness, war is hate, war is evil, war is the enemy of mankind, war is terrorism, war is unholy! To paraphrase Colman McCarthy; Waging war does not stop war. War-making does not stop more war. Waging war does not bring peace. If it did, all wars would have stopped a millennia ago. While this truth is avoided at all cost, all war is nothing more than an excuse for abuse in the form of increasing domestic tyranny, stealing the wealth of the people, increasing control, and committing democide.

Look at today. War is everywhere, and the U.S. and Zionist Israel are in one way or another involved or responsible for most all the current wars and killing, including what is going on in the Middle East, Russia, and Ukraine, as well as much of the rest of the world. The pretend ruler of the world, Trump, has his hands in every area of war and slaughter, threatening more almost daily, as he lies about wanting peace. He claims this in the midst of threatening to annihilate entire cultures, shutting off energy to many, causing massive poverty-driven price inflation, starvation, and general devastation to countries globally. Of course, he is not in charge, he is not in control but only a puppet of the real power. Regardless, he is doing everything he has been charged to do.

These U.S. wars, whether direct, by proxy with Israel and other countries, by supply of weapons, by false flag efforts to gain illegitimate entry into conflicts, by regime change atrocities, by assassination and fake Trump assassinations, among many other nefarious efforts, have led to a totalitarian State bent on digital technocratic surveillance and control.

There are also weather manipulations and geo-engineering efforts meant to cause panic and harm, fake U.S. drug resistance crimes while the CIA is the biggest drug dealer in the world, tariffs, brutal sanctions, mass collusion with other global rulers, and many other criminal indiscretions, all which have led to a totalitarian State bent on digital technocratic surveillance and total control of populations.

This of course is not any exhaustive explanation or comment on all that is going on at once. The massive amount of corruption and evil is beyond the imagination of most, and certainly, even though I have long expected an insane amount of deceit, deception, slaughter of innocents, financial upheaval, and of course unlimited warmongering, the scope and speed of this insanity happened faster than I thought it would. What is more concerning, is that I believe things will get much worse, regardless of which scum is presented (voluntarily accepted) as your ruling ‘leader.’

But hold onto this if nothing else; if wars and government aggression were actionably unsupported by any large minority or majority in this country, life would change for the better so dramatically that it would seem impossible. This is because the way of the U.S. has for a long period been the way of the world. Any substantial effort by the people in this country to refuse any and all wars, would change the landscape of rule to such an extent as to make the power structure impotent. Sadly, I do not expect that kind of collective effort of resistance, especially given the history of this country and its obedient and compliant citizenry.

“Either war is obsolete, or men are,” as stated by Buckminster Fuller, or in other words, if war does not end, the human race will cease to exist.