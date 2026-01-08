Below will be a piece by Gary Barnett, who gives permission to republish his work.

Under Trump’s Madness, Insanity Has Consumed This Country

January 5, 2026

By: Gary D. Barnett

“America is an insane asylum run by the inmates.” ~ Lester Roloff

Let me preface my comments by saying that in my wildest thoughts while growing up and in adulthood, and although I knew things would worsen and get downright psychotic and unhinged, I did not think it would be this maniacal and immoral during my lifetime. Obviously, I was wrong about that, even though I have written about the monstrous evil of government and rule for much of my existence.

Nearly every horror story ever conceived about the inhumanity of man has taken place, and is still actually getting worse on a constant basis. This is not progress mind you, it is a monumental devolution of intellect, human development, morality, harmony, and empathy; leaving only lies, deception, division, theft, poverty, hate murder, and genocide. This sounds ominous I know, because it is; and the only survivor I see in this authoritarian madness is mass indifference.

The latest atrocity, one of so many to befall this seemingly hapless and helpless population, is the insane act by Trump of aggressive warmongering, brutality, regime change, natural resource robbery, kidnapping, and murder in Venezuela. This was made to look like some sort of great ‘defensive’ coup, all to protect ‘innocent’ Americans from drugs and cartels, which is an outright lie and extreme propaganda. It was a coup, but one built and initiated by the U.S., and Zionist Israel, most likely due to a CIA and Mossad plot. As an aside, Zionist Jews own and control this country, and certainly, with very minor exceptions, control the entirety of the U.S. political class.

Many are commenting on this ‘event’ as if it is just normal U.S. policy, or is based on one or another agenda. It is not that simple, but there are those writing and talking about this as if they have the only answer, that it is not about oil, and that Trump is actually attempting to protect American interests. This is absurd, and limiting the reasoning to one or another explanation is just too simplistic and based on conjecture.

Yes, it is about oil most definitely, but it is about so much more. This was not some brave invasion by American ‘heroes’ meant to accomplish a single mission, but a long-planned CIA coup, years in the making, and based on many factors. Given that everything being reported is probably a lie, with a tiny mix of truth sprinkled in just at the right moment, all in order to once again fool the fools into believing whichever sought-after narrative becomes the settled upon and accepted storyline. Trump has been talking about regime change in Venezuela since at least 2017 when he took office the first time around. This is nothing new.

The Zionist Israeli connection is unmistakable, as stated publicly by the narcissist Trump. Trump met with the evil Netanyahu right before this attack, and was likely given orders as to what to do. Netanyahu of course, immediately praised Trump for this attack. Of course that would be no surprise, as all the top political class (politicians in general) are fully controlled, and Trump is bought and paid for by Israeli interests, as well as by banking, corporate, and those at the top of the real power structure. He is but a puppet to what many claim is the “deep state.”

Venezuela has the largest supply of oil on earth, over 300 billion barrels, far surpassing Saudi Arabia, and all others. It is also working with China, has close ties with Russia, and is seeking to become a full member of BRICS. It also is working directly with Iran for oil and gas, and infrastructure projects. This puts Venezuela in the crosshairs of the most evil Zionist Israeli regime, right at the time when Trump has basically given Israel the green light to attack Iran. The geopolitics here are intense, and these ties could easily put the U.S. in the middle of a global struggle with the most powerful nations, or does it?

Trump telegraphed this attack, and all the players were and are aware of things happening today. He (Trump) also stated that “he spoke to oil companies ahead of the operation in Venezuela (to tip them off) and claimed they’re eager to revitalize the industry in the South American nation. He also told reporters he talked to the companies “before and after” the kidnapping on Saturday.” He said American companies would be able to tap into the country’s significant oil reserves, telling reporters, “We’re going to be taking out a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground.” (He is helping out his other cronies as well already)

This pre-planned coup was never once about drugs, (that is just a cover for ignorant American nationalists) for if stopping the flow of drugs and cartels was the objective, all Trump would have to do is shut down the CIA, as it is the biggest drug runner and drug dealer in the world, and controls and funds drug cartels in several countries. To stop drugs from coming into this country, one would only have to eliminate the CIA, legalize all drugs, and shut down the criminal DEA. No, this was never about drugs, and oil was never the main focus, although it is of great importance to the ruling scum, due to the risk to the worthless fiat petro-dollar and its constant debasement due the massive debt run up by this government and Federal Reserve.

In addition to everything else, this. so-called kidnapping is completely full of holes; anomalies everywhere. So the U.S. military (Delta Force) just figuratively walks into Venezuela, bombs non targets, killing 80 civilians, and does not bomb any Russian, Chinese, or Iranian facilities, and walks out with Maduro without a shot being fired by his security forces. Then he is paraded out to his awaiting plane to America, flashing the peace sign, and not looking in any way concerned about all that is happening. It all looks like another set-up, and likely is a staged situation. Maybe he (Maduro) will be able to join Ghislaine Maxwell in her cushy prison digs, awaiting a Trump pardon. He (Trump) did, you realize, just pardon and release Juan Orlando Hernández, the Honduran president found guilty of drug trafficking, so I guess this new attitude of stopping drugs from Central America to protect helpless Americans changes from day to day depending on which agenda is sought by the hypocritical ignoramus Trump.

As I noted recently: “President Donald Trump said in an interview Saturday morning that the United States will be making decisions on what is next for Venezuela after capturing the Latin American country’s president and flying him out of the country.

“We’ll be involved in it very much” as to who will govern the country, Trump said.“

We can’t take a chance in letting somebody else run and just take over what he left, or left off,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News hours after the capture.”

In essence, at least according to the ‘news,’ Trump has captured a foreign country, kidnapped its president, and decided that he should run it, and choose who will be governing in the future, obviously under his false ‘authority.’

But wait, it does not end here, as Trump is threatening several other Latin American countries and their elected ‘leaders,’ and stated yesterday that if the Venezuelan Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, who has assumed office, does not make the “right decisions,” she would have to face a higher price than Maduro. Trump said the US would not send troops to Venezuela if Rodriguez did what Washington wanted from her. (PS: Trump also wants to take over Greenland and Canada)

There is so much more going on than I am discussing here, but more will come to light (or not) in the near-term. Obviously, anything could happen at this juncture, (and will) besides all this insanity, so much more idiocy is possible, including wars, regime changes, dollar devaluation, hyper-inflation due to more extreme debt, and Trump psychotic madness at every turn. I have only touched the surface of the possible deranged idiocy to come.