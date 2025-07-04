Below, I will be posting my piece I posted last year on the 4th of July. It continues to ring true today.

Independence Day in an Age of Dependence

Reality is that the American people have become entitled, dependent, slaves of the state. It’s been this way for a long time. But it was made abundantly clear in 2020 when the people, “left” and “right,” allowed our government to lock us down and call us “nonessential.” And this was done by both political crime families, the Democrats and Republicans.

I do want to point a few things out so that you can be discerning.

Last year, a bipartisan tabletop exercise scripting an alleged bio-terror attack to take place by Iran on U.S. soil on July 4, 2025.

2024 desktop exercise war-gamed bioterrorist attack that kills 280,000 Americans in a single day – on 4 July 2025

Remember, they ran a similar tabletop exercise in 2019 prior to the covid con.

This is just to say that if something pops off today (which hopefully it does not), don’t believe the lies that are sold. Of course, there may not have been plans for anything at all. There may have been plans but they were pulled because word got out to the masses. Just don’t be deceived if anything does happen and they blame Iran.

I’ll also note that Donald Trump is planning to quietly rollout a major artificial “intelligence” initiative today.

Be a Patriot this Independence Day

By Seth Hancock| July 4, 2024

“Nationalism is not to be confused with patriotism. Both words are normally used in so vague a way that any definition is liable to be challenged, but one must draw a distinction between them, since two different and even opposing ideas are involved. By ‘patriotism’ I mean devotion to a particular place and a particular way of life, which one believes to be the best in the world but has no wish to force on other people. Patriotism is of its nature defensive, both militarily and culturally. Nationalism, on the other hand, is inseparable from the desire for power. The abiding purpose of every nationalist is to secure more power and more prestige, not for himself but for the nation or other unit in which he has chosen to sink his own individuality.”—George Orwell

As a Christian, I understand true Biblical love warns others of where their sins will lead them and then point them to Jesus Christ as the only Savior.

Similarly, a true patriot warns his countrymen when our government has become illegitimate. America’s government has built an evil empire that is destroying our liberties at home and murdering millions abroad for profit and power. This is not the America of the founders.

So, I view it as a core responsibility as a patriot to tell the truth. The truth is that the independent spirit that led to the Declaration of Independence and then a Revolutionary War has been dead for a long time in America. It died thanks to the abominations that came from 1913:

And while I point to the illegitimate government, I recognize that it is the fault of the people who have allowed this corrupt, evil system to be built up. Richard Price, a Welsh moral philosopher, wrote in 1776 that “civil government, as far as it can be denominated free, is the creature of the people. It originates with them.”

Today, the best we get are “summer soldiers and sunshine patriots,” as Thomas Paine described them, who are those that will “shrink from the service of his country” when posed with crisis.

Most of those in America today who call themselves “patriots” are those who Paine described. Most are disciples of the cultural Christianity pushed by the Corporate Churches of America. The cultural Christians have made idols of tradition and church leaders rather than worshiping the true and living God. Similarly, the sunshine patriots will wrap themselves in the flag while having absolutely no understanding of what independence truly is nor a will to fight for it.

The sunshine patriot is offended when the truth of their country’s system is exposed.

Independence is something to value and seek, but you cannot celebrate Independence Day when the people reject every aspect of independence. We live in a nation of dependents.

As I wrote last year, I’m not trying to tell people not to enjoy the day. By all means, have a cookout and enjoy some fireworks, but don’t celebrate what has been lost.

Independence is absolutely not cherished in America today. Read the Declaration of Independence signed on July 4, 1776, the centerpiece of Independence Day. Read the grievances against Britain that led to our founders’ revolt. Don’t we have so many more grievances against our leviathan central government in Washington, D.C. today? Yet, the people largely remain compliant, stuck in their chains as slaves of the state.

This has been made abundantly clear since 2020 and the covid scam. Americans are increasingly retreating to their tribes. Both sides argue for building up the state and putting in their people. Meanwhile, liberty and independence are destroyed for us all.

The answers to our authoritarian government is for us to declare independence from it. Democrats aren’t going to save you. Republicans aren’t going to save you. Only we can save ourselves.

Thomas Jefferson said that “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” That means we have to approach government and politicians with skepticism whoever they are. We need to think for ourselves and escape the tribes.

What America needs is to rediscover a love for liberty, which is where freedom and personal responsibility exist.

Wake Up to Reality

“I believe I have done a fairly decent job maintaining cordial relations with old friends and even family members who stand on the other side of the river. On a few occasions, a few have asked me why the camp in which I find myself has lost faith in the U.S. government and mainstream media. I reply that my disillusionment began with the fraudulent Forever Wars of the Bush administration. This was followed by revelations of gigantic fraud in the aftermath of the Financial Crisis of 2008, and then the Federal Reserve back-door bailouts (with the Newspeak name ‘Quantitative Easing’) of the big banks that caused the crisis in the first place.”—John Leake

Leake went on to write about how his final “total loss of faith” in the system came with the response to covid.

I followed a similar timeline, although not exact. I admit I was a supporter of George W. Bush and his unconstitutional wars. Today, I repent of the sin of supporting that war criminal.

But it wasn’t waking up to Bush’s war crimes that started me down the road to waking up to reality. It was when Bush said he’d “abandoned free-market principles to save the free-market system…to make sure the economy doesn’t collapse.”

What complete nonsense from the first president I ever voted for. Needless to say, that insane statement got me started. What I started was thinking for myself. It was a little slow at first. But I kept on slowly waking up to how corrupt our system is. My principles, my beliefs didn’t really change. I just thought for myself.

That woke me up to how corrupt our system is. But it wasn’t until the scam of all scams, covid, happened when I woke up to how corrupt the American people are.

James Bovard wrote:

“Since the start of the Covid pandemic, many Americans have been appalled at the tidal wave of dictatorial decrees that futilely sought to vanquish a virus. Even more shocking was the craven response by many citizens who believed that groveling to officialdom was the only way to survive. But there were warning signs of the collapse of American support for freedom long before the Wuhan Institute pocketed US tax dollars to concoct its first coronavirus. ‘Is the best of the free life behind us now?’ Merle Haggard asked in a haunting 1982 country music hit song. Nine years earlier, Haggard had scoffed at potheads and draft dodgers in a White House performance of his song “Okie from Muskogee” for President Richard Nixon. But reflecting the widespread loss of faith in the American dream in the 1970s, his ‘free life’ song lamented Nixon’s lies, the Vietnam debacle, and the ravages of inflation.”

With that said, is freedom and independence lost for good?

No, but it takes more people waking up and breaking off the chains of slavery the system has put us in.

The Haggard song referenced in Bovard’s piece ends with a positive line: “The best of the free life is still yet to come and the good times ain't over for good.”

We must lose faith in the current system if we ever want to see liberty again. That takes more than just awareness of the problem. It requires a will among the people, a will that will allow them to sacrifice when they’re called upon to do so.