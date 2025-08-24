[Photo of Tom Alexandrovich, Israeli cyber chief arrested in Las Vegas in child predator sting, from his now deleted LinkedIn page]

Tom Alexandrovich, the 38-year-old Israeli arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada and released to go home under alleged child sexual predator crimes, met with National Security Agency (NSA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials before flying home to Israel.

From my previous report, Alexandrovich was one of eight individuals caught up in a two-week undercover operation that involved local, state and federal authorities, including the FBI, to catch predators attempting to lure minors for sex. Alexandrovich works directly under Benjamin Netanyahu as executive director of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate. He was in Las Vegas for the BlackHat tech conference for professional purposes and was not registered as a diplomat meaning he had no diplomatic immunity.

The arrest report, obtained by Breaking Points, shows that Alexandrovich was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 6. Alexandrovich waved his Miranda rights and spoke to investigators that evening, according to the report. He was able to return home on a flight on Friday, Aug. 8.

The report states that Alexandrovich discussed “bringing a condom” and taking a decoy pretending to be 15 years old to Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas. Alexandrovich admitted he “met her on the Pure Application” and “agreed to go to dinner and a show with a date,” but he claimed he believed the girl was 18 as those caught in such stings often do.

Authorities have photos of Alexandrovich meeting with the decoy at a predetermined location where the arrest occurred, the report states.

Because of Alexandrovich employment, the Israeli consulate was notified immediately, according to the report.

That is an important point that shows that Netanyahu’s office blatantly lied after the arrest. A statement from his officer claimed a “state employee who traveled to the US for professional matters was questioned by American authorities during his stay” and “was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled.”

Redacted covered this blatant lie as well as Israel’s long history of protecting sexual predators:

During his questioning, Alexandrovich said he had been meeting with NSA and FBI officials during his time in America and had meetings with the NSA and FBI scheduled on the day after his arrest. He also said he visits America multiple times, two to three times, annually.

Alexandrovich has a scheduled court appearance this week, Wednesday, Aug. 27, but authorities claim they have no power to extradite Alexandrovich.

During his interview with investigators, Alexandrovich constantly raised concerns, the report shows, about getting information from his phone to get the appropriate flight number for his Friday flight as if he knew he would be set free and allowed to fly home.

Saagar Enjeti of Breaking Points said:

“So, let me just underscore that. This man is here in our country on behalf of the Israeli government to meet with the NSA and with the FBI and in the meantime gets caught up in an FBI sting operation where he is allegedly… trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sexual contact…. It really is stunning, right, because what we learn from that is that he is immediately advised that they're going to contact the Israeli consulate. He starts emphasizing… he is here to meet with the NSA and with the FBI…. Alexandrovich immediately is identified as an Israeli national, as an Israeli government employee. All of this is very important because right now every single other person who has been arrested in this sting operation has a criminal complaint filed against them. Now, as of right now that I’m speaking to all of you, keep in mind this is late at night here on Monday (Aug 18), there has not yet been a criminal complaint filed against Alexandrovich which is very questionable given the circumstances. He does have a court date appearance on August 27th. Obviously, we don't know yet if he's going to return from Israel to face charges, but this is an extraordinary report.”

Richard Davies, a criminal defense attorney from Nevada, said:

“Average Joe gets arrested, he would appear in front of the justice of the peace within 24 hours. The justice of the peace in that county would issue bail conditions, which very typically would include a GPS device, restrictions on movement, not being allowed to leave the state. So, the fact that this individual was not only allowed to leave without an ankle bracelet or a GPS device, not only to leave the state, but also leave the country, is highly unusual and suspect.”

Noting Alexandrovich’s multiple references to his Friday flight, Davies said that fact “should be an aggravating fact to restrict his movement even more.”

