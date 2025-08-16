[Photo of Tom Alexandrovich, Israeli cyber chief arrested in Las Vegas in child predator sting, from his now deleted LinkedIn page]

Israeli Tom Alexandrovich, 38, was one of eight arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday for allegedly trying to lure children for sex, but he was allowed to return home without facing a single judge or bail conditions and without so much as a public explanation.

Alexandrovich is executive director of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, working directly under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He was in Las Vegas for the BlackHat tech conference. Since he was in America for a professional conference and not as a registered diplomat, he did not have diplomatic immunity.

The story has received practically no mainstream coverage in America but was covered by local outlets in Las Vegas: ABC13, FOX5 and the Las Vegas Journal Review.

According to local reports, the eight arrested were caught during a two-week undercover operation that involved local, state and federal authorities. Each face, except Alexandrovich, felony charges of Luring a Child with Computer for Sex Act which carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

Agencies involved in the undercover operation included police from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as well as the North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments, the Nevada Attorney General’s office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security.

While America’s mainstream media has ignored the story, Israeli state media Ynet has run cover for Alexandrovich by describing him, without naming him, as simply an Israeli employee while claiming he was just “detained for questioning” without acknowledging the arrest, the alleged felony and the nature of the alleged felony. Israeli officials, according to Ynet, “downplayed the incident, saying it carried ‘no political implications’ and was resolved quickly.”

Deep Newz described Alexandrovich as having “held prominent roles within Israel’s cyber operations, including acting head of data and founder of Israel’s Cyber Dome strategy.”

Press TV reported:

“He is the founder of Israel’s multi-million-dollar ‘Cyber Dome’ initiative. The program is reportedly equipped with AI to detect, neutralize, and repel cyber threats before they reach critical systems. He has deep access to Israel’s cyber secrets and classified partnerships with foreign powers.”

Shaun King wrote:

“Tom Artiom Alexandrovich is not just another Israeli bureaucrat. He is one of the most powerful cyberwarfare officials in the entire Israeli government, a man operating at the very nerve center of the nation’s intelligence and defense machinery. As the Acting Head of Data & AI for the Israel National Cyber Directorate, his job is nothing less than safeguarding Israel’s critical infrastructure from digital attack — everything from power grids to airports to the nation’s most sensitive intelligence networks. Before that, he was the Executive Director of the Cyber Defense Division, where he didn’t just manage programs — he founded Israel’s multi-million-dollar “Cyber Dome” initiative, a sprawling AI-driven cyber defense grid designed to detect, neutralize, and repel cyber threats before they could cripple the country. He was building the walls of Israel’s digital fortress, and in doing so, gained deep, unrestricted access to Israel’s cyber secrets, its classified partnerships with foreign powers, and its most closely guarded national security data. This is the kind of figure any ally — especially the United States — would be expected to monitor closely, not shield from prosecution. Yet that’s exactly what happened…. Here’s what makes this case even more staggering: Alexandrovich does not have diplomatic immunity. He was in Las Vegas for a professional conference, not as a registered diplomat. There was no legal obligation for the U.S. to let him go. Yet within days of his arrest, he was not only released, but allowed to board a plane and fly back to Israel — with no trial, no bail conditions, and no public explanation. Think about that for a moment. What ordinary person — arrested in a child sex sting — would be allowed to leave the country? What message does this send to victims and survivors of abuse? And why would the United States, a nation that loudly claims to be a global leader in fighting child exploitation, make an exception for a foreign official accused of one of the most serious crimes imaginable?”

The above video is of Eden Deckerhoff, a 23-year-old now former student and employee at Florida State University (FSU), shouting at a fellow FSU student who was wearing an Israeli Defense Forces shirt.

No matter how much one might not like the IDF, and for good reason, this is not a way to act publicly. The video does show that Deckerhoff likely did lightly shove the individual which is, at best, a simple misdemeanor battery. It is the type of incident the phrase “don’t make a federal case out of it” was made for. The local police can easily handle it. In fact, the guy in the IDF should have probably just asked for an apology and let it go.

Well, the opposite was the case. Deckerhoff has now lost her job, is trespassed from the university and is facing possible felony charges after the local State Attorney consulted with the U.S. Department of Justice. A Zionist Republican congressman, Randy Fine, immediately got involved to demand Deckerhoff’s arrest, Zionist doxing organizations blasted her information (and her family members’ info) and the story even got national attention. Pam Bondi, Donald Trump’s attorney general, even took a bow for the swift action in this “antisemitic” crime.

While the Trump administration has vowed to go after the phantom rise in antisemitism, Trump has made clear he will do nothing about Epstein’s clients.

Compare this story to the Alexandrovich story. What does it tell you?

Unfortunately, this shouldn’t be surprising. Israel has a long history of being a pedophile safe haven, with America’s support.

