For unto us a Child is born,

Unto us a Son is given;

And the government will be upon His shoulder.

And His name will be called

Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. —Isaiah 9:6 And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth. —John 1:14 Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.” And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest,

And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” —Luke 2:8-14

Today is Christmas, and I hope you are all enjoying the day with family. I also hope that you remember the true reason for this day, that the only Savior for fallen mankind was born. And He was born so that He would die one day on a cross to offer salvation and forgiveness for our sins so that we may have eternal life, a gift offered to anyone who accepts the gift.

One of my favorite Christmas songs is “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” A few key lyrics:

Mild He lays His glory by,

Born that man no more may die;

Born to raise the sons of earth,

Born to give them second birth.

Think about that for a moment. Jesus is the King of kings, and He is the Lord of lords (1 Timothy 6:15). And yet, Jesus showed the perfect act of humility to come to earth to become fully human, and fully God at the same time, to pay for our sins. And it started with a humble beginning in a manger.

And that manger was in Bethlehem, where sheep were raised for sacrifice and Jesus was born there as the “Lamb of God” (John 1:29). I’ll give recognition to my dad for pointing that fact out yesterday.

Let’s also remember that Jesus is the Prince of Peace.

Donald Jeffries wrote:

“One of the things we invariably wish each other at Christmas is ‘peace on earth.’ Again, everyone understands that this is a good thing, obviously the right thing to advocate. Life here would be immeasurably better if the nations were finally at peace. And yet we go right from heartfelt ‘peace on earth’ wishes to cheering on the next contrived war. Willingly sending our young sons to risk death in far flung lands, for no comprehensible reason. War has always been more popular than peace. No parades or medals for peace. How can you have ‘peace on earth’ when most human beings have demonstrated, time and time again, that they don’t want it? They’d rather wave the flag, plant victory gardens, buy bonds, and support locking up naysayers. They should really just stop spouting a slogan which the majority opposes. Just call it ‘War on Earth’ instead. That’s realistic, and more attractive to the masses. You’re better off praying for the dearly departed to rest in peace.”

Indeed, everyone seems to want, or at least claims to want, peace. Yet, we live in a time of constant war. So many are calling for more war, including professing Christians in the West. Some have put misplaced hope in worldly governments to wage wars of aggression. Others have lost hope because those wars have been waged against them. Let’s point them all to the only hope that man has, Jesus Christ.

And look, we live in a time of pure narcissism on display. Jacob Thompson wrote that “hardly anyone is genuine anymore: everything is artificial and contrived, and done in vainglory for others to see and emulate. I see this even more so with professing Christians.”

I couldn’t agree more. I’ve written multiple times before that I am pessimistic about this world and where it is headed. But we also need to find real joy and merriment in this life. It’s a hard thing, especially these days. But we can have optimism in the salvation offered in Jesus Christ alone.

And I’ll just finish with a piece from Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Remembering the True Meaning of Christmas and The Jewish Massacre of Innocent Babies

[The massacre of innocents by Niccolò Bambini early eighteenth century. Public Domain, although banned on Facebook. (Source.)]

December 24, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

The American Christmas holiday is a huge financial windfall, with Americans spending nearly $1 TRILLION during the Christmas holiday. (Source.)

It is allegedly a religious holiday commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, the promised Jewish Messiah.

Images of Joseph and Mary with the baby Jesus are common, portraying a “family friendly” holiday as most Americans celebrate the holiday with family gatherings, and the overall message is one of “joy” and “good cheer,” and “peace on earth.”

Most Christians will go to Church to celebrate, where the “Christmas Story” will be read from the Bible, which then adds to the “Christmas Spirit”.

However, it is highly unlikely that at these Church Services that the entire Christmas story will be read.

Most include the visit of the “Wise Men” to Bethlehem, shortly after Jesus was born.

These were likely Jewish Persians (Iranians today) following the traditions of Daniel and his associates who studied astrology and other arts that were popular in that ancient kingdom, known as Babylon, and then Persia.

Daniel was recorded as being “chief of the magicians” in this ancient order. (Daniel 4:9)

But the visit of these Persians, referred to as “Magi”, is usually where Christians stop reading on Christmas, and not finishing the story of the visit of those Magi, and the result of their visit.

So to honor what I believe is the true “spirit” of the story about the birth of Jesus Christ, I am going to include the uncensored, full story of the Persians’ visit at the birth of Jesus here.

After Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea, during the time of King Herod, Magi from the east came to Jerusalem and asked, “Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star in the east and have come to worship him.” When King Herod heard this he was disturbed, and all Jerusalem with him. When he had called together all the people’s chief priests and teachers of the law, he asked them where the Christ was to be born. “In Bethlehem in Judea,” they replied, “for this is what the prophet has written: “‘But you, Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, are by no means least among the rulers of Judah; for out of you will come a ruler who will be the shepherd of my people Israel.’” Then Herod called the Magi secretly and found out from them the exact time the star had appeared. He sent them to Bethlehem and said, “Go and make a careful search for the child. As soon as you find him, report to me, so that I too may go and worship him.” After they had heard the king, they went on their way, and the star they had seen in the east went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold and of incense and of myrrh. And having been warned in a dream not to go back to Herod, they returned to their country by another route. When they had gone, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream. “Get up,” he said, “take the child and his mother and escape to Egypt. Stay there until I tell you, for Herod is going to search for the child to kill him.” So he got up, took the child and his mother during the night and left for Egypt, where he stayed until the death of Herod. And so was fulfilled what the Lord had said through the prophet: “Out of Egypt I called my son.” When Herod realized that he had been outwitted by the Magi, he was furious, and he gave orders to kill all the boys in Bethlehem and its vicinity who were two years old and under, in accordance with the time he had learned from the Magi. Then what was said through the prophet Jeremiah was fulfilled: “A voice is heard in Ramah, weeping and great mourning, Rachel weeping for her children and refusing to be comforted, because they are no more.” (Matthew 2:1-18)

While this part of the Christmas Story will probably never be told by American Christians during Christmas, artists over the centuries have depicted this part of the story about the birth of Jesus Christ, referring to it as “the massacre of innocents,” and I included one of those images as the feature image of this article. (Note: This image is banned on Facebook.)

Satan’s War Against Humanity

[The Massacre Of The Innocents – Photo of a 16th Century stained glass window panel. Public Domain.]

The miraculous virgin birth of Jesus Christ kicked off a very violent war, a spiritual war between God and Satan, between heaven and earth.

When Jesus began his public ministry around the age of 30, he testified to the fact that he came to earth to begin this war, and that it would be so violent, that it would pit family members against each other.

Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to turn “a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law— a man’s enemies will be the members of his own household.” Anyone who loves his father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; anyone who loves his son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me; and anyone who does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it. (Matthew 10:34-39)

Jesus’s own family stated publicly that they believed he was “out of his mind”, because he did not respect his own family.

Then Jesus entered a house, and again a crowd gathered, so that he and his disciples were not even able to eat. When his family heard about this, they went to take charge of him, for they said, “He is out of his mind.” Then Jesus’ mother and brothers arrived. Standing outside, they sent someone in to call him. A crowd was sitting around him, and they told him, “Your mother and brothers are outside looking for you.” “Who are my mother and my brothers?” he asked. Then he looked at those seated in a circle around him and said, “Here are my mother and my brothers! Whoever does God’s will is my brother and sister and mother.” (Mark chapter 3)

I find it interesting that Satan tried to prevent the birth of Jesus, who ushered in the New Covenant, by having all the male babies murdered in Bethlehem, because he did something very similar in Egypt thousands of years earlier, by trying to prevent God’s chosen man to start the Old Covenant, the Law, by also killing all the newborn baby Hebrew boys living in Egypt.

Moses escaped, however, and eventually delivered God’s people out of Egypt. (Read Exodus Chapter 1 and 2)

So Satan failed twice in his massacre of innocent babies, and his attempt to prevent God’s Kingdom from coming down to Earth.

He failed to prevent Moses from being born, who brought humanity the Law from heaven, and he failed to prevent Jesus Christ from being born, who came from heaven itself, to fulfill the Law.

Human History Records a Constant Conflict between the Satanic Jews and the Godly Jews

[Illustration of Jesus as a child with his mother Mary and step-father Joseph in Egypt.]

From the time of the birth of Jesus, there have been two kinds of Jews: the Satanic Jews as seen in the Christmas story with King Herod and his assassins, and the Godly Jews as represented by Jesus’ Jewish parents, Joseph and Mary, portrayed in the Bible as common peasants and certainly not among the ruling class.

After the recording of a visit to Jerusalem when Jesus was 12 years old, we never hear from Joseph again. He is presumed to have died prior to when Jesus began his public ministry at the age of 30.

But what little we know of him from the Christmas story, shows a remarkable man of faith, who undoubtedly had to endure public ridicule for not divorcing his betrothed wife after it was discovered she was pregnant, and not from him. He obeyed everything God told him to do by protecting the child of his wife who was not his, understanding just how precious this child was.

I find it rather remarkable, that this distinction between the ruling Satanic Jews, and these simple common Godly Jews, in how they treat children, really has not changed over the centuries.

The Satanic Jews hate children, while the Godly Jews see children as precious gifts from God.

Jesus himself exhibited this love for children in his own ministry.

Then little children were brought to Jesus for him to place his hands on them and pray for them. But the disciples rebuked those who brought them. Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” (Matthew 19:13-14) But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a large millstone hung around his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea. (Matthew 18:6)

There are two occasions recorded in the Gospel accounts of when Jesus became angry. One was when the Satanic Jewish merchants/bankers were ripping off people in the temple (see Matthew 21:12-13), and the other one was when they tried to prevent children from coming to him.

People were bringing little children to Jesus to have him touch them, but the disciples rebuked them. When Jesus saw this, he was indignant. He said to them, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. I tell you the truth, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.” And he took the children in his arms, put his hands on them and blessed them. (Mark 10:13-16)

The New Testament portion of the Bible gives multiple accounts of how the “conspiracy/plot” of the Satanic Jews tried to prevent the masses from learning about Jesus, first by opposing Jesus himself, and then later by opposing the disciples of Jesus Christ.

After this, Jesus went around in Galilee, purposely staying away from Judea because the Jews there were waiting to take his life. (John 7:1) So from that day on they plotted to take his life. Therefore Jesus no longer moved about publicly among the Jews. Instead he withdrew to a region near the desert, to a village called Ephraim, where he stayed with his disciples. (John 11:53-54) Yet Saul grew more and more powerful and baffled the Jews living in Damascus by proving that Jesus is the Christ. After many days had gone by, the Jews conspired to kill him. (Acts 9:22-23) The word of the Lord spread through the whole region. But the Jews incited the God-fearing women of high standing and the leading men of the city. They stirred up persecution against Paul and Barnabas, and expelled them from their region. (Acts 13:49-50) So Paul and Barnabas spent considerable time there, speaking boldly for the Lord, who confirmed the message of his grace by enabling them to do miraculous signs and wonders. The people of the city were divided; some sided with the Jews, others with the apostles. There was a plot afoot among the Gentiles and Jews, together with their leaders, to mistreat them and stone them. (Acts 14:3-5) When the Jews in Thessalonica learned that Paul was preaching the word of God at Berea, they went there too, agitating the crowds and stirring them up. The brothers immediately sent Paul to the coast, but Silas and Timothy stayed at Berea. (Acts 17:13-14) Because the Jews made a plot against him just as he was about to sail for Syria, he decided to go back through Macedonia. (Acts 20:3) The next morning the Jews formed a conspiracy and bound themselves with an oath not to eat or drink until they had killed Paul. (Acts 23:12)

Paul was of course an ethnic Jew, and also a religious Jew, from the party of the Pharisees. He was converted from being a Satanic Jew where he was killing and arresting Godly Jews, before he had a personal encounter with Jesus Christ, as told in Acts chapter 9.

He then became a Godly Jew and a disciple of Jesus Christ.

It was revealed to these early disciples of Jesus in the New Testament that the true “Godly Jews” were the ones who became disciples of Jesus Christ, regardless of their ethnicity or religious affiliations.

This was first revealed to Peter, in Acts chapter 10:

Then Peter began to speak: “I now realize how true it is that

This had always been true, as the promise given to Abraham, was a promise for “all families of the earth,” and not just the physical descendants of Abraham through the line of Jacob (ethnic Jews).

And the LORD said to Abram, Go out of your country, and from your kindred, and from your father’s house into a land that I will show you. And I will make you a great nation. And I will bless you and make your name great. And you shall be a blessing. And I will bless those that bless you and curse the one who curses you.

Paul is the one who truly expounded upon this truth, that the true Godly Jews were the ones who followed the faith of Abraham, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations.

Even as Abraham believed God, and it was counted to him for righteousness. Therefore know that

So here we are today at the end of 2025, and nothing has changed!

The Satanic Jews now control the White House in the U.S., and those who stand for the Truth, who belong to Jesus Christ and are now the “Godly Jews,” are the ones being attacked because we expose their lies.

We are also labeled “Anti-semitic” for exposing the Satanic Jews, when the Satanic Jews are the ones conspiring against the Godly Jews, and are the true “Anti-semitic” ones.

This is the heart of the true “Christmas” story.

A story of great hope and salvation, but also a story of constant conflict against the conspiracy of the Satanic Jews who seek to murder and enslave us.

You can’t have one without the other.

