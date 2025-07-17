“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”—Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

The Natrona County School District’s (NCSD) Board of Education voted 6-3 to adopt a policy dictating the training staff and volunteers need to have in order to exercise their Second Amendment rights on school district taxpayer funded property at its Monday, July 14 meeting in Casper, Wyoming.

The changes come under Policy 4020, Firearms Policy (Concealed Carry): Personnel and Volunteers Authorized to Carry.

Board member Michael Stedillie, who voted for the policy, called the changes to policy “relatively minor” and said they were made in response to new legislation from the state that ends “gun free zones.”

Cowboy State Daily reported:

“Effective July 1, adults age 21 and older with concealed carry permits may also take their weapons into public schools in Wyoming, with the passage of House Bill 172.”

Oil City News reported:

“The policy was developed in response to the Wyoming Repeal Gun Free Zones Act, enacted by the Wyoming Legislature. The act, which took effect July 1 after Gov. Mark Gordon allowed it to go into law without his signature, allows Wyoming concealed carry permit holders to lawfully carry a concealed firearm on any property owned or leased by a school district.”

Oil City News described the adopted NCSD policy as requiring 40 hours of hands-on handgun practice,16 hours of real-life situations and medical response training, 8 hours of live-fire training and 8 hours of scenario-based training. Proof of training must be submitted to the superintendent annually to be able to exercise your Second Amendment right.

Wyoming does not require permits to open carry in the state but does require permits to conceal carry. However, the state still does not recognize the right to open carry on school property except for their government edict enforcers called cops.

Board members supporting the new NCSD policy decried the state legislature for allegedly stripping away its local control to fully violate peoples’ rights to keep and bear arms. Of course, violating people is standard operating procedure by all government schools across America as they steal from others to fund what is a parental responsibility to educate their own children.

Despite being outraged they could not fully violate peoples’ rights, board members in support of the change said they had to vote for the changes in order to put as onerous regulations in place possible. If they had not, those wishing to conceal carry would have to follow the onerous, albeit less onerous, training requirements put on by the state.

Board members opposed to the policy change called it “rushed,” worried that vague language opens the district up for a “liability minefield” and decried a lack of taxpayer dollars going to fund training staff who wish to exercise their Second Amendment right.

Most board members on both sides of the vote feigned their support for the Second Amendment while also claiming members of the public who fear an inanimate object were justified to be afraid.

However, board member Thea True-Wells, who voted for the policy, went on an anti-gun screed opening with:

“The legislature took away local control to push an unverifiable philosophy about more guns leading to safer spaces. What they have said by their actions is that an adult's right to carry should supersede a child right to a weapons-free learning environment. I believe this is delusional thinking.”

Of course, the Second Amendment is actually a right recognized in the U.S. Constitution. The right to steal from others to create government-run schools is not. Nor is the right of anyone, child or adult, to not be near a gun while in public places.

True-Wells went on to say the worry isn’t about staff but rather the public. She said:

“The issue that many worry about are not the staff but the community. Now, anyone who qualifies for a concealed carry permit may now carry on school grounds. This is different. As an FYI, to get a concealed carry permit in Wyoming, minimal documentation and training is required. It is ludicrously lacks…. Because there is a significant lack of rigor around concealed carry permits in Wyoming, we don't know if general carriers are weapon competent. We do not know if carriers have the discretion and experience to handle themselves in high stakes, fast moving, highly stressful events.”

It should be noted that children are 100 times more likely to be sexually assaulted by school staff than Catholic priests. Maybe we should be talking about arming the kids.

True-Wells accused those who want to exercise their rights of having a “hero obsession” based on “seductive propaganda” and compared them to the fictional character of Don Quixote, a “man obsessed with fairy tales and knights and ladies and adventures.”

Maybe the most perplexing comment came from board member John Bolender, who voted for the policy. He said “more guns do not make schools safer… ask Uvalde.”

Interesting comment. Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was a “gun free zone.” And while the unarmed staff and students were defenseless inside, the cops were busy outside assaulting and arresting parents who were trying to go into the school to protect their own kids.

So, yeah. By all means, ask Uvalde parents who lost their children if they wished there was a teacher or staff member inside armed and able to defend their children? I think we know what the answer would be.

Speaking of cops, Stedillie said that “we consulted with experts in the fields of security and law enforcement” to create the policy.

What are they “experts” in? Time and time again in school shootings, the cops more often than not do nothing to protect. Think Uvalde. Think Parkland. Think Columbine.

Police, by the way, have no obligation to protect you. It’s been opined over and over again by the U.S. Supreme Court.

If Americans continue to insist on stealing from their neighbors to fund these wretched government schools, the not only cheapest but also most effective way to protect kids in the rare event of a school shooting is having armed staff and volunteers.

It’s pure logic. And it has nothing to do with being a “hero.” Staff, who are already in the building and are already in harm’s way if a shooting occurs, don’t need to be a hero. They simply need to have a natural desire for self-preservation. But if you insist on them being disarmed, then you are expecting cops, who aren’t in harms ways, to run in and be “heroes” even though they’ve shown repeatedly they will do the opposite.

Speaking of armed staff, if a healthy number of staff and volunteers were open carrying, the already unlikely scenario of a school shooting becomes even less likely because the would-be shooter would see that the school is protected.

Staff and volunteers open carrying would have the added benefit of disabusing this ludicrous fear of an inanimate object.

Ultimately, one has to wonder just what is not understood about “shall not be infringed.”

All gun control measures are by definition an infringement. The government has no right to require permits or any training to exercise your rights. You do not need permission to exercise a right. The idea that people will just be gun-wielding maniacs is ludicrous.