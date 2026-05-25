“Christians are grateful to God for the freedom and right to assemble for worship, to preach the Word, and to proclaim the gospel of grace freely. Christians should be grateful to God for all things. But no foreign enemy ever tried to take away these freedoms and rights. When these things have been infringed upon, it has always been by government entities in the United States. Just look what happened during COVID…. Happy Memorial Day. Enjoy the long weekend. If you are a veteran, take advantage of the free meals that some restaurants will give veterans this weekend. Just don’t forget that the freedoms, rights, peace, and safety of Americans are in spite of their government’s military adventures, not because of them.”—Laurence Vance

Today, Memorial Day, has become like most holidays in America, just another day off with no real observance of the day it is meant to focus on. It’s a day for barbeques and sales.

And then there are those who use the day to celebrate the propaganda that America’s military is fighting and dying for our freedom. Nothing could be further from the truth.

This day should not be a celebration of America’s Military Industrial Complex. It should be a somber occasion to recognize all the lives lost, both American and foreign, for wicked rulers at home.

Instead of celebrating the bloodthirsty Military Industrial Complex and war profiteers or just taking advantage of a day off, Memorial Day should be a “solemn occasion to value peace,” as Juan Cole wrote.

I recognize many join the military thinking they are fighting for America’s freedom. Unfortunately, that is an absolute lie. Our warmongering politicians take us to war for imperialism, for profit, for greed. The truth hurts, but that is the absolute truth.

It is an honorable thing to enlist to actually fight and defend, and possibly die, for your and your families’ freedoms. And because of the propaganda of “American exceptionalism,” men and women enlist in the American military thinking it is an honorable and noble thing.

Unfortunately, that propaganda has gotten too many young Americans killed for unjust wars, not to mention the innocent civilians slaughtered by “American exceptionalism.”

It is neither honorable or noble to kill for bloodthirsty war profiteers. This is not an attack on those who join the military. In fact, the best way to support our troops is to tell them the truth. No matter how much one wants to believe that the American military fights for freedom, it’s just not true.

A look at the rise of the Military Industrial Complex in America, you can see the constant loss of freedom and liberty here at home. The puppet politicians, whose strings are pulled by unelected bureaucrats and contractors as well as foreign nations, steal our money to fund carnage abroad while using their unjust adventures to destroy our Bill of Rights.

America does not fight just wars. Our wars are always promoted by lies and war propaganda. And both sides of the tribal politics are deeply manipulated to promote the evil Military Industrial Complex.

Compare what we have today to the founders. Today, rich men send poor men to shed their blood solely for profit and power and control. The founders, in contrast, were rich men who gave up their wealth to fight and die themselves for liberty.

The founders pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honors for liberty. It was a just cause as compared to the unjust, barbarous wars waged by our leviathan government today.

Our founding fathers were almost all extremely wealthy under British rule and they gave it all up for independence. They didn’t care about their fortunes. They didn’t complain about government not creating jobs for them. They simply desired freedom, the ability to make it on their own and to keep the fruits of their labor.

The “long train of abuses and usurpations” of rights, as stated in the Declaration of Independence, under British rule pale in comparison to what the American government has become. And our government has used the military and fearmongering of boogeymen abroad (most of whom were created by our government) to constantly take more of our liberties away.

Our founders would be ashamed of what our country has become and of the adoration so many Americans have for our standing armies and our intervention abroad.

Some select quotes:

George Washington: “The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is, in extending our commercial relations to have with them as little political connection as possible. So far as we have already formed engagements let them be fulfilled with perfect good faith. Here let us stop.” “The army...is a dangerous instrument to play with.” Thomas Jefferson: “Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations...entangling alliances with none.” John Quincy Adams: “America... goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all.” James Madison: “The means of defense against foreign danger, have been always the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended. Throughout all Europe, the armies kept up under the pretext of defending, have enslaved the people.” “A standing army is one of the greatest mischiefs that can possibly happen.” “Oppressors can tyrannize only when they achieve a standing army, an enslaved press, and a disarmed populace.” Elbridge Thomas Gerry: “What, sir, is the use of a militia? It is to prevent the establishment of a standing army, the bane of liberty. …Whenever Governments mean to invade the rights and liberties of the people, they always attempt to destroy the militia, in order to raise an army upon their ruins.”

It is clear the founders were opposed to everything that America has become. They opposed any idea that America should become some policemen of the world making it safe for “democracy.” Keep in mind, they hated democracy (the tyranny of the majority). They founded a republic. It’s a shame we didn’t keep it.

The more our country wages war, death and destruction abroad, the less freedom we have at home.

So, Memorial Day should be a somber occasion and a reminder of how many people were lied into joining a corrupt institution and died thinking they were fighting for our freedom when they were actually fighting for war profiteers and globalists.

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