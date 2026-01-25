Above is a recent documentary by Ryan Matta called “Never in America: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.”

The documentary exposes how the “United States government is running the world’s largest government sponsored taxpayer-funded child trafficking syndicate,” as Matta says in the film.

I wanted to share it as this is an issue I’ve written about many times in the past including this piece from 2024 regarding a government kidnapping case in Montana:

One of the things I wrote in the above piece was regarding the real problem, and that is the moral decay and cultural rot that is America today which is an indictment on the feckless, weak church.

While this documentary provides a lot of useful research to expose what a corrupt system Child Protective Services (CPS) is, it does suggest that the system needs to reform. I disagree. The system needs to be abolished.

In so many areas of life, the church has stopped fulfilling its role and handed it over to government. Not only do they hand it over to government, they often assist the government in its crimes.

CPS is a criminal racket. It must be shut down. Just because it is the government doing it doesn’t make it legal.

I recognize that there are parents who abuse their children. In the rotten CPS system that we have, whether the parents are abusive or not, those children oftentimes face worse abuse in the foster system.

There is absolutely no need for CPS, or government-run foster care. If a parent is accused of abusing their child, the appropriate approach is to gather evidence and charge them with a crime. If, after due process has been met, the parent is found guilty, then that parent can lose custody.

From there, every effort should be made to place that child with family (grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc.) or a close family friend instead of being placed with complete strangers in the foster system. In the vast majority of CPS kidnappings, there are family members or friends of the family who are ready, willing and able to take the child, but CPS won’t let them.

In those very few cases where there is absolutely nobody to place a child who is family or friends of the family, where the child legitimately has become an orphan, there should be orphanages. And those orphanages should be privately run, specifically by the church. And there should be absolutely no connection, or taxpayer dollars, associated with it.

And I also want to share my coverage from 2022 regarding the kidnapping of Baby Cyrus in Idaho. One of the things that drew me to watching the documentary was that case was one of the kidnappings focused in the movie, and I followed that story when it was happening.

I wrote several reports on it for The Liberty Loft, which unfortunately is now defunct. But I did have copy for each of my pieces which I will share below.

Free Baby Cyrus: Police in Idaho Kidnap Baby and Arrest Mother for Cancelling Doctors Appointment

Published March 13, 2022

By Seth Hancock

“Apparently now in America, a free country, you can steal, kidnap babies from their parents for the most light and transient causes. Your baby has a fever, take him away. Your baby has special needs, take him away. You don’t want to vaccinate your child, we’re going to take him away. You believe in God or you have some sort of faith that they don’t like, take the baby away. This is the country that we’re now living in. This is not the country that our founding fathers sacrificed their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honors for…. If you and I don’t do something about this, this goes on forever,” said Diego Rodriguez, grandfather to 10-month-old Cyrus Anderson on Friday night by the Meridian Police Department in Idaho and Child Protective Services (CPS).

Marissa Anderson, Cyrus’ mother, livestreamed the kidnapping which the police clearly did not like their criminal activity being documented.

In the video, Marissa is seen pleading with the officers to just let her go with her child to the hospital which the thugs with badges and guns would not allow.

Marissa asks “who makes this decision” to which an officer responds: “Well, we have based on what the doctor has told us.”

There you go, the medical tyrants. No need for charges or trial. The cops will just take a kid because a doctor tells them to.

“Do you understand? He’s my baby. I’m not going to leave him,” Marissa pleads to be allowed to go with her child as the cops threaten her with arrest. The officer she deals with says “nobody wants to take someone’s child” as he’s literally taking someone’s child because a doctor told him to.

Marissa notes that Cyrus “only takes breast milk” making her staying with him even more important, but the lying, condescending cop doesn’t care. Marissa asks if she can choose which hospital her child goes to, which the thug cops says: “Unfortunately, you can’t.”

As the threats to arrest Marissa continue, she eventually lets her child go. She complied, and after her compliance, the officer says: “She’s going to jail.”

So why did the cops kidnap Cyrus? Rodriguez provided details and updates at freedomman.org.

“Make no mistake about it—this is not an extreme claim or emotional over-reaction—Baby Cyrus was kidnapped,” Rodriguez wrote. “This is happening more and more in America as unfettered social workers, in conjunction with arrogant and overreaching police officers forcefully steal children from their parents.” Rodriguez added: “My daughter and son-in-law are wonderful, Christian, God fearing parents who have dedicated their life to loving and nurturing Baby Cyrus.”

Cyrus had been sick and brought to St. Luke’s Pediatric Center, where Rodriguez states gave “terrible treatment.” Nevertheless, Cyrus was given a clean bill of health and released.

A few days later, Cyrus showed some signs of still being a little sick and, considering the poor treatment at St. Luke’s, the parents chose to setup an appointment with Dr. Aaron Dykstra for a checkup.

Marissa, on Friday morning, wasn’t feeling well herself and decided to cancel the appointment. For simply cancelling an appointment, Dykstra called CPS.

“An appointment was canceled. My grandson is ‘underweight.’ And that was enough for an overzealous Pediatrician, a control-freak social worker, and scores of tyrannical police officers to violently rip my grandson away from his loving parents under the guise of a ‘medical emergency,’” Rodriguez wrote.

The arrests don’t stop with Marissa. Cyrus’ father Levi was in handcuffs outside as Marissa live-streamed her interaction with the thug cops. Miranda, Cyrus’ aunt, was illegally arrested as the stupid cops thought she was the mother.

And, if you go further down on freedomman.org, you’ll see a video of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy being arrested as protesters went to the hospital where Cyrus was at late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. Bundy, who in the video clearly did nothing to provoke the arrest, was targeted, as he has also been targeted by the tyrannical Idaho Republican party. Bundy is now running as an independent after the GOP made every effort to make it impossible for and outside challengers to tyrant Brad Little.

Bundy’s Facebook page released a statement:

“In the early morning of March 12, 2022, while standing for parental rights and against medical tyranny, Ammon Bundy was arrested in front of St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian for the crime of disagreeing with the hospital and CPS. Make no mistake about it, this was an ambush arrest with no legal grounds. Ammon arrived at St. Luke’s in support of the Anderson family, whose baby Cyrus had been medically kidnapped earlier in the night, due to a missed non-emergency doctors appointment. Ask yourself this, if they can revoke your parental rights and take custody of your child over a missed doctor appointment, what else can they do and how did they get this power? That can be answered by looking at one of the many emergency orders imposed on the people of Idaho by Governor Brad Little. Idaho must unite against medical tyranny and take back our rights.”

Bundy, who was released, made a video in which he said Marissa was charged with “obstruction of justice.”

Vaccine Impact has provided links to contact info for the Meridian Police Department and Functional Medical, where Dykstra works.

Unfortunately, Baby Cyrus’ story isn’t unique. It echoes what occurred in 2013 to Anna and Alex Nikolayev when their child was kidnapped in California for simply seeking a second medical opinion for treating their son’s flu.

Stop CPS Legally Kidnapping Children states that over 5 million kids have been ripped from their parents over the last 20 years.

This is our country. It’s been our country for decades. This is not new because of COVID-19 tyranny. Will we ever stand up and stop our tyrannical government?

Free Baby Cyrus: ‘Legally’ Kidnapped Idaho Child Condition Worsens Under State Custody

Published March 15, 2022

By Seth Hancock

As previously reported, 10-month-oldd Cyrus Anderson was kidnapped on Friday night by the Meridian Police Department in Idaho.

Because of an arrogant “doctor” (Aaron Dykstra), a corrupt Child Protective Services (CPS) and “just following orders” cops, Baby Cyrus was ripped from his parents simply because they cancelled a doctor’s appointment.

The mother, Marissa, was lied to being told she would be allowed to go with her child to then being arrested for not instantly relinquishing her baby over to the state. The parents were lied to about where their child was being taken, but they finally found out he is at St. Luke’s Pediatric Hospital in Boise.

Baby Cyrus remains in custody of his kidnappers, but before I move on to the update, forgive me for a little rant. This is our country, where over 5 million kids have been ripped from their parents over the last 20 years, according to Stop CPS Legally Kidnapping Children. But our media and so much of the sheepish public think supporting an oligarch in Ukraine is more important news.

This story, and so many more like it right here in “freedom loving” America, matter far more than regional conflict overseas. But you won’t find this story on Fox News.

Sorry for the rant. Back to the update.

Freedomman.org has been providing updates. The good news is the parents were given a chance to see their son, albeit for only a few hours, and ongoing protests appear to be working. The bad news is Baby Cyrus’ health is getting worse from the government kidnappers who claimed their actions were for the child’s good.

St. Luke’s is refusing to release some of Baby Cyrus’ medical records to the parents, but it did release some. The records they refuse to release come from a visit, prior to the state’s kidnapping, when the hospital gave Baby Cyrus a “clean bill of health” which proves the parents are taking care of their child.

Documents that were released showed that the state was prepared to put Baby Cyrus into a foster home, but “due to the protesters surrounding the hospital regarding this case, it was felt that discharge with the foster family… was unsafe for all involved. For this reason, the patient was transferred to Boise for further care,” the St. Luke’s document states.

So, the state was ready to give the baby away to strangers, but the presence of protestors stopped it.

Baby Cyrus only takes breast milk, and keeping him from his mother deprives him of his nutrition. Even when his mother was allowed to see him, the state won’t allow her to feed her child.

Freedomman.org provided images of Baby Cyrus before and after his kidnapping, and it is clear the state is harming the child.

“Baby Cyrus is in worse condition than ever. Levi and Marissa reported that he ‘is not even the same child. He is unresponsive and lethargic and his spirit has completely changed. He is unrecognizable from the child he was when they stole him away from us,’” the update states. It added: “St. Luke’s is harming Baby Cyrus. His health is deteriorating BECAUSE OF THEM. He needs Marissa to nurse him and he needs the emotional bond with his family. It is A HAZARD TO HIS HEALTH TO BE IN ST. LUKE’S WITHOUT HIS FAMILY. Period. It is that simple.”

While the government’s kidnapping operation has been working for a long time, Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy provided some insight on how the COVID-19 dictates from Republican Gov. Brad Little have made it easier for the kidnappers.

Bundy, who knows the family of Baby Cyrus, opened an interview given at one of the protests that “this is the most loving, wonderful family that you can find in America.”

“Let me points something out that’s a fact here in Idaho,” Bundy said. “We’re still under the emergency orders of Governor Little…. And what that means is Governor Little suspended parental rights here in Idaho when the state takes a baby from a mother, or a parent. So, the parents right now cannot appeal. Before, the state required that the parents know where the child was. That has been suspended. So they don’t have to inform the parents where the child is. Second, the parents could appeal the decisions of the state immediately. That’s been suspended. Also, the state had to allow the parents to have visitations with the child. That has been suspended along with others.” Bundy added: “That’s because we are in the emergency order under Brad Little. And this is the effect of what happens when we don’t take care of these problems. Now, you have a beautiful family with a beautiful baby that is taken by the state, and no one knows where that baby’s at.”

And, as Bundy points out, St. Luke’s CEO David C. Pate is a member of Little’s COVID advisory group which makes decisions on how the piles of money sent to the state by the federal thieves is spent. Bundy said Pate was making $4 million annually in salary but has made $18.2 million over the last two years.

Interesting enough, St. Luke’s had announced in 2019 Pate’s plans to retire in 2020, but then the gravy train came in. According to Paddock Post, Pate’s salary as of June 4, 2021 was $8.6 million.

Meanwhile, does your state still have a declared emergency? According to Ballotpedia, there are 22 states still with an active emergency. Of those are seven, including Idaho, with Republican governors: Arizona, Georgia, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. The GOP controls the legislatures in all of those states, except Virginia, as well.

Free Baby Cyrus: Kidnapped Idaho child back with his family but State threats to re-kidnap dangle over the family’s head

Published March 19, 2022

By Seth Hancock

Cyrus Anderson, the 10-month-old Idaho baby kidnapped a week ago by the Meridian Police Department and Child Protective Services (CPS), is back home with his parents, Levi and Marissa.

As previously reported, Baby Cyrus was kidnapped solely because a simple doctor’s appointment was cancelled. He was being held at St. Luke’s Pediatric Hospital in Boise, and a corrupted judge had ruled to put Baby Cyrus into foster care.

Diego Rodriguez, Baby Cyrus’ grandfather, announced good news on Friday night that he is now back in the loving arms of his family, but “the fight is not over.”

Levi and Marissa have their child back “because they agreed to a measure of state oversight and intrusion,” Rodriguez wrote, which means that “CPS has to go with them to all appointments and have unlimited access to ‘pop in’ on Levi and Marissa unannounced and all that. If they decide they don’t like any little thing, they can kidnap him again.”

Until such time that Baby Cyrus’ family no longer has to jump through the tyrannical government’s hoops and the state butts out of the affairs it had no authority to stick its nose into in the first place, justice has not prevailed. But for now, it’s happy news for the family.

“However, for now, we just want to celebrate the blessing of having Baby Cyrus back with his parents,” Rodriguez wrote. “Only through Jesus Christ and His mercy and by your constant, unceasing prayers and support, have we been able to witness this miracle!”

Protests had been ongoing at the hospital and elsewhere in the area, and Rodriguez said they will no longer call for any more protests unless the state kidnaps Baby Cyrus again.

The importance of this story should not be lost on Americans, whether you’re in Idaho or any other state. The reality is, this is happening to families across the country, usually with different results.

Stew Peters interviewed Idaho’s Republican Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin who called out Republican Gov. Brad Little for his complicity in allowing this to happen.

In the interview, Peters played a clip from his interview the previous day with Rodriguez. Rodriguez said CPS is operating a child trafficking and kidnapping ring with local CPS agencies getting hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars for each child it snatched away from parents.

“They can find any random child for any reason, take that child out and instantly it’s pay day,” Rodriguez said.

McGeachin agreed that at least there’s the appearance that “these decisions are being made because of the money.”

“That’s just so dangerous, and that’s what is corrupt in our system,” McGeachin said. “And I’m going to make sure this comes to an end.”

McGeachin said she attempted to get information from Little who refused to respond but rather have his attorney tell her he would not interfere in the case.

“You can’t hide behind the law,” McGeachin said. “You can’t hide behind your attorney.” McGeachin added: “It’s nonsense to have to force a family to go through this process, have their child ripped out of the arms of his mother, taken away, kept away in a hospital and now thrown into the court system. There’s no reason why it ever has to go to that level if you’re willing to just sit down and say what happened here, what has gone wrong. There’s been no evidence of child abuse.”

Ammon Bundy, who knows Baby Cyrus’ family, said that Christian families in particular are being targeted by CPS.

“Our children must be protected from these people who despise traditional Christian families and desire to tear us from our little children,” Bundy said in a video.

In a follow-up video after Baby Cyrus was returned to his family, Bundy described how miraculous this was because “CPS doesn’t do this,” doesn’t make deals with families to allow them to have their kids back. Bundy said it was the protesting, the support from the family and the exposure to this story that helped get Baby Cyrus back to his parents, but this is happening to thousands of parents who aren’t getting the exposure.

Brian Shilhavy has been reporting on these cases for nearly decade for Medical Kidnap.

“This child trafficking sponsored by the U.S. Government has gone on for far too long,” Shilhavy wrote. “I can only hope and pray that people today are more open to the truth that the medical system is thoroughly corrupt and works together with other government-employed child traffickers, and that they will continue to operate in this multi-BILLION dollar child trafficking system until the public rises up and says: ENOUGH!”

Baby Cyrus Officially Free but State-run Kidnaping Ring Continues

Published May 7, 2022

By Seth Hancock

In March, The Liberty Loft reported on Baby Cyrus, the Idaho baby kidnapped by the Meridian Police Department simply because his parents cancelled a scheduled routine doctors appointment.

There was no investigation, no charges, no trial, no due process at all. The police snatched Baby Cyrus from mother Marissa Anderson’s arms and arrested her for daring to want to remain with her child.

While in the state’s custody, Baby Cyrus’ condition worsened but the state still tried to put him into a foster home. Albeit with authoritarian controls in place, the state eventually allowed Baby Cyrus to return home to his family while the case went through the courts.

Well, finally that case is over as this week, Baby Cyrus’ grandfather Diego Rodriguez reported at Freedom Man, the case has been dismissed: “Yes, the case is truly dismissed! It is over. The story is not over yet, as there is much more still to be settled—particularly the “resisting and obstructing” criminal cases against Marissa and Miranda (Baby Cyrus’ aunt)—but the most important part is over! Baby Cyrus is now FREE!”

In a video included in the post, parents Levi and Marissa Anderson thanked supporters.

“We don’t even have words to express how grateful we are to you guys for your support and everything that you have done to be there for our family,” Marissa said. “We couldn’t have done it without you, literally.” “There’s a massive weight that has been lifted from us, and we know that is only because of the support we have got from all of the people like yourselves,” Levi added. “And we just thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

What occurred in this case should provide a playbook to how to fight the state when the government kidnaps children, starting with a network of support putting pressure on the government.

Maybe more importantly was the exposure to the corrupt government. Although Levi and Marissa had a gag order placed on them, Rodriguez did not and he detailed loads of corruption at Freedom Man.

Rodriguez detailed the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 14th amendment violations against his daughter and son-in-law. He concluded:

“Tracy Basterrechea is the Chief of Police of the City of Meridian. His police department has a national reputation for being one of the worst and most corrupt police departments in the country. Reputations and culture come from the top—so he is personally responsible for it. He swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. He has broken his oath repeatedly. He is therefore a criminal of the highest order and should be treated as such.”



“Judge Laurie Fortier has likewise violated her oath and violated the Constitutional rights of American citizens who have come into her court room. She should be immediately removed from office and criminally prosecuted. If not, then what purpose does the Constitution serve if the “authorities” can routinely violate it without consequence?”

Rodriguez detailed the fraudulent nature of the state’s case along with the corruption of the government actors, like social worker Kelly Shoplock and officer Sean King.

Meanwhile, the government is using algorithms to determine what kids to snatch up.

The Baby Cyrus case being dismissed is great news for the Anderson family, but Rodriguez knows the state’s kidnapping ring lives on. He wrote about the story of former Georgia State Senator Nancy Schaefer who served from 2004 to 2008 but lost reelection for challenging the corrupt Child Protective Services (CPS).

Schaefer later died in 2010 when she and her husband Bruce were both shot to death. Despite strange details, the deaths were ruled a murder-suicide.

After a 1997 bill, Adoption and Safe Families Act, was signed by President Bill Clinton, Schaefer exposed the financial incentives for CPS to take children without due process. Schaefer said in a speech: