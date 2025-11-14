This will be more of a rant than anything.

Yesterday, the wretched Kristi Noem announced that the American tax cattle will be plundered to the tune of up to $500 million to pay employees of the unconstitutional Transportation Security Administration (TSA) $10,000 “bonuses” for simply showing up to molest and hassle travelers during the lockdowns. Of course, these thugs of the unconstitutional agency will also receive back pay.

Noem is the same wretched tyrant officially forcing Real ID.

Ryan Shead asked a series of important questions:

“Will all TSA agents who worked without pay be receiving the $10k bonus? If not, what criteria was used to determine employee eligibly. Have you ever seen how others react when they don’t get a bonus while others around them do? …they rebel and detach, feeling unappreciated and unequal. What criteria did you use in selecting these particular agents for your photo-op today? Were there actual checks in there? Did Congress approve this use of tax dollars?”

Still, MAGA shills cheered on this latest plunder of the American tax cattle, going as far as calling the TSA thugs “patriots.”

Just a reminder, these so-called “patriots” are the ones who make children cry.

These are the same thugs that molest mothers.

These are the same thugs that hassle the elderly.

And nobody is exempt, not even Miss USA or Terry Bradshaw.

The TSA was created after 9/11 by the same government that continues to coverup the truth of that event.

Philip Zelikow And The 9/11 Commission Cover Up

The TSA was created purely as security theater and it has never caught a terrorist.

Anybody who calls members of this government gang “patriots” is anti-American trash.

And these “bonuses” come as the American tax cattle suffer a dying façade economy ripe with higher prices and rising unemployment, and it comes from an administration actively hiding data showing just how bad the economy is.

Data Blackout: White House Will Not Publish Missing Data After Government Shutdown Ends, But Shutdown May Restart In January As Trump Runs Cover For Collapsing Economy

From the above linked piece, Jacob Thompson writes:

“So it appears this will be the ‘new normal’ where the government is giving itself convenient excuses and alibis to not have to report critical public data, press releases, minutes, and contracts…. Meanwhile, the administration is increasingly having a more difficult time trying to cover up the collapse. The economy continues to hemorrhage more jobs - with a Goldman Sachs report claiming approximately 50,000 nonfarm jobs were lost in October, the first monthly job decline since 2020…. The empire is collapsing and the coverup is getting harder to conceal.”

And just remember, the arrogant narcissist Donald Trump illegally locked Americans down and called us “nonessential” over an alleged cold virus and stole billions to fund poison that has killed millions.

The small business owners, they didn’t get “bonuses” from the Commander in Theft. They lost their businesses to the tune of nearly 60% of them.

It’s outrageous that we call anybody in government “public servants.” They’re thieves and criminals. They steal our money, call us “nonessential” and rub it in our faces that they will never be held accountable.