Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla attended a MAGA fundraiser last Friday at a Donald Trump owned golf club in New Jersey.
“Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is among those expected at a fundraiser President Trump is attending Friday at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, sources told CBS News.
The fundraiser for the pro-Trump super political action committee MAGA Inc. aims to raise about $25 million, one of the sources said.”
We’ve got updated numbers from what I reported yesterday of the damage by the covid shots, including Pfizer’s.
The experimental gene therapy covid bioweapon Trump shot remains the deadliest poison produced by the Big Government-Big Pharma relationship. The most recent data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), shows 38,742 American deaths reported by the covid jabs as of July 25, 2025. The CDC itself has admitted an undercount in VAERS by a factor of at least 6.5X while the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has independently found the undercount being a factor of about 41X. That puts the likely number of deaths by covid jabs somewhere between 251,823 and 1,588,422. If you take Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s (RFK) 2019 calculation of 100X for MMR shot deaths, it’s 3,874,200 deaths which isn’t out of the realm of possibility.
But remember that since RFK joined the Trump team, he has started shilling for the MMR shot he previously warned against. He has also called Operation Warp Speed an “extraordinary accomplishment.”
Eric Peters noted that MAGA media is selling this as Trump playing 4-D chess by keeping his enemies closer than his friends.
Of course, Trump’s “enemies” continue to get richer without an effort of bringing justice against these criminals. But sure, keep thinking Trump is on your side.
Peters wrote:
“Bourla and other criminals of his ilk ought to be personas non grata at Trump/MAGA fundraisers. That they are welcomed (more finely, their money is welcomed) says all you need to know about MAGA or who controls it, at any rate. The run-of-the-mill Red Hat does not. People such as Miriam Adelson and Albert Bourla do. This is reflected by actions taken – and actions not taken – by the Orange Don, who isn’t really that since a Don is the one who runs things. The Orange Don does the bidding of things like Bourla and Adelson.
They got what they paid for….
Trump declared the ‘emergency’ that gave the legal green-light to Pfizer, Moderna and the rest of the ‘families’ to not just peddle but push their poison on the entire population without even the minimal firewall of the usual and previously required safety-testing. Just trust us! It’s ‘safe’ and ‘effective’! And it was Trump who did not end the ‘emergency’ he declared – even on his way out the door – even though it was obvious by then that the ‘pandemic’ was an orchestrated and extremely evil con. He was part of that. The fact is undeniable. Yet there are still Red Hats who not only deny it but j’ accuse those who have the temerity to mention it as being TDS sufferers. This is astounding as much as it is wilting. It does, however, give the still-sane among us a window into the insanity that walks among us.
The fulsome scurvy truth is this: Trump has no interest in seeing Bourla or Fauci or any of these things investigated and prosecuted or even being turned away from a MAGA fundraiser because it is not in his interest. The italics ought not to be necessary and yet they are. People – all too many – continue to believe that the interests of the ruling cabal and the people are sometimes congruent. Well, they sometimes are – in the way that the interests of a feed lot owner and the cattle therein are congruent. The cattle get fed. Eventually, so does the feed lot owner.”
