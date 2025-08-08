[photo source]

The above photo received a “Content Warning: Graphic Content X labeled this post as containing Graphic Content” by the so-called “free speech platform”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla attended a MAGA fundraiser last Friday at a Donald Trump owned golf club in New Jersey.

CBS News reported:

“Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is among those expected at a fundraiser President Trump is attending Friday at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, sources told CBS News. The fundraiser for the pro-Trump super political action committee MAGA Inc. aims to raise about $25 million, one of the sources said.”

We’ve got updated numbers from what I reported yesterday of the damage by the covid shots, including Pfizer’s.

The experimental gene therapy covid bioweapon Trump shot remains the deadliest poison produced by the Big Government-Big Pharma relationship. The most recent data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), shows 38,742 American deaths reported by the covid jabs as of July 25, 2025. The CDC itself has admitted an undercount in VAERS by a factor of at least 6.5X while the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has independently found the undercount being a factor of about 41X. That puts the likely number of deaths by covid jabs somewhere between 251,823 and 1,588,422. If you take Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s (RFK) 2019 calculation of 100X for MMR shot deaths, it’s 3,874,200 deaths which isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

But remember that since RFK joined the Trump team, he has started shilling for the MMR shot he previously warned against. He has also called Operation Warp Speed an “extraordinary accomplishment.”

Eric Peters noted that MAGA media is selling this as Trump playing 4-D chess by keeping his enemies closer than his friends.

Of course, Trump’s “enemies” continue to get richer without an effort of bringing justice against these criminals. But sure, keep thinking Trump is on your side.

Peters wrote: