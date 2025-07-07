On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I welcomed guest Larry Kaifesh to the conversation.

The podcast link here.

Kaifesh is a retired Marine Colonel and former Republican congressional candidate in the State of Illinois. He has since moved to Texas. He has a Substack:

From his about page:

Retired Marine Colonel and Patriot fighting for God, Family, Country and the Constitution against the evil Sabbatean Globalists who hate the aforementioned.

Our conversation was more of a general discussion on the state of independence in America coming off its 249th birthday. Simple answer, independence practically no longer exists as we’ve gone the way of dependence in America.

I encourage people to listen to the conversation, but I want to point out the irony of Donald Trump using Independence Day to sign the Big Ugly Communist bill he calls the “Big Beautiful Bill.” As Kaifesh noted, that’s BBB. Remember “Build Back Better” under Joe Biden? Coincidence?

From the Committee for a Responsible Budget:

“This bill will be the most expensive reconciliation bill in history, adding $4.1 trillion to the national debt through 2034. If its temporary provisions are extended permanently, that total would rise to $5.5 trillion. Under the bill as written, the national debt would rise from 100 percent of the economy today to 127 percent by 2034…. Yes, the economy may well enjoy a sugar-high the next couple of years, as borrowing stimulates near-term consumption. But a sugar-high won’t be sustained, it will do real damage, and often what comes next is the crash. The longer-term health of our economy, American families, and our children will be worse off due to this debt-financed bill.”

Sen Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), one of the few GOP members in either house of Congress to vote against this monstrosity, said that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) got “a bailout for Alaska” to secure her vote.

CNN Reported:

“In addition to the fight on Medicaid, Murkowski won a huge victory on a provision that delays the requirement that states with high payment error rates start contributing to the cost of food stamp benefits. The original measure would make states with error rates of 6% or higher pick up between 5% and 15% of the tab. But the states with the largest error rates would get another year or two to implement the provision, said Ty Jones Cox, vice president for food assistance policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Currently, 10 states, including Alaska, have error rates that would qualify for the delay. Murkowski also won a change in the expansion of the work requirement for food stamps. Alaska, as well as Hawaii, got two other carveouts: One would allow these states to waive all work requirements based on high unemployment rates. For other states, the package limits such waivers. The other carveout would allow either state to request a temporary waiver for residents from the work requirement if the US Agriculture secretary determines the state is making a ‘good faith’ effort to implement the mandate. She also secured an increase in a special tax deduction for whaling boat captains.”

So, yeah. She got handouts for Alaska paid for by the rest of us. That’s how our government has worked for a long time. And it’s repugnant.

But watch how offended Murkowski was when she effectively admitted Paul was right but he shouldn’t say that:

Then we have Sen. Lady Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). He had previously said he would oppose the bill. Well, that didn’t last long. He quickly became its biggest cheerleader.

And here he is, all smiles, with George Soros crony and Trump’s treasury secretary sodomite Scott Bessent celebrating:

House Passes Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' After Conservative 'Goodies' Stripped by Senate

Trump's Amended "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" Passes House, Ushering In One Of The Largest Debt Expansions In U.S. History

As Trumpers Celebrate the “Big Beautiful Bilking Bill”, That Same Big Brother Bill Expands The US Surveillance State

One Big Bloated Bill Leaves 2nd Amendment Open for Future Attack

Trump Announces He's Working on Mass Amnesty Plan for Illegal Aliens After Passing 'Big Beautiful Bill'

We are in a state of absolute dependence in America. We have deceptive, lying politicians. They occupy both parties.

It’s fine to recognize that the people have fallen into this state of dependence. The question is, do we want to remain in this state of dependency?

Let’s turn back to the road of independence. We can do this, but we have to recognize the state of dependence we’re currently in first. We need to read more history, study the Constitution, resist unjust laws and mandates by the government, fix things locally and by all means we must stop looking for political saviors. There never has been nor will there ever be a political savior. My only Savior is Jesus.

“It’s time for the people to tell those tyrants in Washington, D.C., we no longer consent. That’s our job. And when we do that, things will change. But until we do that, they will not.”—Chuck Baldwin

