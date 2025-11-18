On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed topics of presidential pardons as well as the Trump administration plundering the American taxpayers to hand out “bonuses” to staff of unconstitutional agencies.

The podcast link here.

With regards to pardons, we discussed the authority given to presidents under Article 2, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution. We discussed the topic generally and how every president, regardless of party, has abused this authority where it ultimately is used for their friends while hypocrisy among them all is exposed.

The topic was brought up specifically because of some recent pardon news from Donald Trump which I’ll just go through a few of those stories here. Including were a pair of pardons I recently wrote about which included Binance founder Changpeng Zhao who Trump claimed he doesn’t “know who he is” despite Binance partnering with Trump on some crypto grifts that has netted the Trump family $4.5 billion since taking office in his second term.

One of those recent pardons is Joe Lewis, a crony of George Soros who along with Scott Bessent, Trump’s sodomite treasury secretary, helped Soros plunder the British economy in the 90s.

Whitney Webb reported:

“Trump just pardoned the Soros pal who ‘broke the bank of England’ with Soros (and current Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent) for a financial crime he pled guilty to. Lewis is part of what the NYT once called a currency trading (and manipulating) ‘cabal’ that also included Jimmy Goldsmith, arguably Epstein’s first major contact in the world of elite finance back in the early 1970s. (Epstein was arguably part of this cabal after the NYT wrote them in the mid-1990s, given the multiple attestations to his abilities in ‘currency stabilization’ and the reverse and currency trading in general). I first wrote about Lewis years ago (2019) because he has created his own de facto state in El Bolsón, Argentina, where he has bought out the local government and has his staff regularly threaten to kill (and has nearly succeeded) locals if they try and access the public lake his mansion borders. However, according to sources I spoke with when I traveled there to report about it for MintPress, he allows IDF soldiers on vacation in South America to access the lake and his property, they brag about it in local hostels. He also owns an airstrip that the Argentine govt oddly has no oversight of what comes in or out and locals who suggested planes were using it to make suspect trips to the Falkland Islands ended up having their living room shot up. In addition, he is a close business associate of Marcelo Mindlin, who long with Eduardo Elzstain, are the men Soros hand-picked to run his Argentine interests until they parted ways a few years ago. Mindlin and Lewis jointly control most of Argentina’s power grid and Elzstain is one of the biggest forces in real estate and banking as well as the host of the Llao Llao Forum, where Argentine business elites meet behind closed doors (like a South American WEF). Elzstain and Mindlin are interestingly BIG Javier Milei backers. Maybe something to think about given that a long-time Soros associate now running the Treasury Department wants to use billions in taxpayer funds to keep him afloat. It’s not ‘America First’ it’s ‘Criminal Banker Syndicate First.’”

As Trump continues to commit murder on the high seas claiming to strike drug boats without a single shred of evidence, he pardoned convicted drug dealer Jonathan Braun during his first term who has since been arrested for sexual abuse of a nanny and assaulting a three-year-old. One of Trump’s J6 pardons was of Andrew Taake who was sentenced to six years for assaulting an officer to be released under Trump’s pardon allowing him to solicit a minor for sex. Maybe Taake can flee to Israel.

Another first-term pardon was of Eliyahu Weinstein who was given a 24-year sentence for running a Ponzi scheme. Since being released by Trump, Weinstein went on to commit a fraud scheme of $41 million and is now been sentenced to a new 37-year term. Will another pardon come for this thief?

Heck, Trump is also demanding the Israeli government give Bloody Bibi a blanket pardon for his corruption.

Oh, and remember the scandal of Joe Biden allegedly using an autopen to sign pardons? Well, there’s evidence suggesting Trump has done the same.

And the other topic we discussed, the recent news I wrote about with Kristi Noem plundering the American tax cattle to give $10,000 “bonuses” to gropers and harassers of the TSA. You can read about that here:

Something I learned after we finished our podcast, Trump’s transportation secretary Sean Duffy has announced $10,000 “bonuses” to air traffic controllers.

The plunder of the American people continues administration after administration. They steal from us and dole out what is not theirs to give. When will the people say enough?