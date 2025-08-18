On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed Donald Trump recently claiming authority to federalize police in Washinton, D.C. as well as his recent meeting with Vladamir Putin.

The podcast link here.

As is the case for most everything on the political stage, I view both as political theater at its finest.

It’s so easy to see how both “sides” are exactly the same. Remember when Joe Biden was inaugurated and barricades were put up? The “left” cheered and the “right” complained about the authoritarians keeping Americans out of their capital. Now Trump is creating checkpoints and federalizing police and the “right” cheers while the “left” complains about the authoritarians creating a police state in the nation’s capital.

They are selling fear to take our liberties. Both “sides” are doing this.

Of course, all cities have pockets and areas where crime rates are high. Always has been the case. Always will be. And what is always the same is that it is for the local people to take care of, not the federal government.

But Trump is hinting on expanding it to cities like Baltimore and Chicago. Guess what? Crime is down, according to statistics, in all these cities. But Trump says the opposite, without proof, to get Americans in a state of fear to cheer on the federal takeover. Trump, however, has not mentioned the cities with the highest crime in which 7 of top 10 cities are from red states, Memphis, TN leading the way.

But the show must go on, like known lush Jeanine Pirro, Trump’s D.C. attorney, whose bringing the hammer down on a man for throwing a sandwich at a cop.

“He thought it was funny. Well, he doesn’t think its funny today because we charged him with a felony,” Pirro said.

Felony? Seriously?

Now, I’m not justifying throwing a sandwich at anybody, including cops, but come on. A felony? This is insane.

It’s more insane considering how Americans watched cops tackle, taze, rough up people just a few short years ago for not wearing cloth on your face. And it didn’t matter whether it was young or old, cops brutalized whoever didn’t follow the tyrants.

It’s even more insane considering the story I just wrote about of the Israeli cyber chief arrested in Las Vegas for trying to lure children for sex but allowed to walk free and return to Israel.

Brian Shilhavy wrote:

“Welcome to President Trump’s New America that he is ‘Making Great Again!’ If you are a foreign student with a valid student visa with no criminal record and legally enrolled in a U.S. University, even if you are married to a U.S. Citizen and are yourself a permanent resident holding a valid green card, you can be arrested on the streets of America and detained by masked gunmen with no warrant and no rights, confined in a concentration camp (ICE Detention centers) with no attorney and no trial, and then be quickly flown to El Salvador’s largest prison with no contact with your family, simply because of your political speech if it does not support Israel. However, if you are an Israeli government official attending a conference in Las Vegas, and you get caught on a felony charge of luring children over the Internet to be sexually abused and trafficked, you will have no charges filed against you and you get to go back home to your family and friends with no consequences. This is the new way in Trump’s MAGA America. Whenever you see child sex abuse happening, just look the other way and pretend it doesn’t happen, and whatever you do, do NOT blame it on Israeli intelligence and the Jeffrey Epstein financial system that the U.S. is based on, because Trump has already declared all of that “a hoax”. (We’re just waiting for his Executive Order saying such to make his statements quasi legal.) And, you are most obviously antisemitic to say such things! As I have reported in the past, Israel is a haven for pedophiles who get caught in other countries and wear out their welcome there. They’re still welcome in Israel.”

So, cops can abuse the public and Israelis can threaten American children, but boy oh boy we have to throw the book at someone throwing a sandwich at a government enforcer. Insane.

“The police/troops in DC should quit arresting people for carrying a firearm without a permit. They’re publishing this metric as if it’s something to be proud of, but it’s not. In high crime areas like DC, people rely on their right to keep and bear arms to keep them safe. I do.”—Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)

“Without Fed-delivered wealth and power-center demographics, DC’s parasitic government and by extension, its police force, could not function as successfully as it does. Zoologists are correct about the host-parasite relationship, and Trump critics are correct in reporting the DC crime has actually been down, not up. Yet, Trump is true to form. Reacting as a statist leader (and real estate developer) to a crime committed against a person he knows personally, Trump deployed the National Guard to assist with cleaning up the town. Congress, the deep state, and possibly the courts will go along with this use of, and show of, force not because it is necessary or constitutional, but because it is good for them politically and materially, and because it sets one more useful precedent for federal power. It’s truly a win-win for them.”—Karen Kwiatkowski

Putin Meeting

And then we have the meeting with Putin. More theater for the masses.

Remember when Trump promised the Russian-Ukraine conflict would end on Day 1 of Trump 2.0?

Promises made, promises broken. Well, we’re now over 200 days in and its still going, and American taxpayers are funding weapons to Ukraine.

It’s so absurd we’ve got Hillary Clinton praising Trump bringing her back into his good graces.

I just want people to consider, what if all of these actors are on the same script? What if Putin, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Benjamin Netanyahu, et al are all playing for the same team? Is it possible there are no good guys in any of these conflicts?