On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iranian facilities over the weekend as well as recent action by the U.S. Senate to advance the ball on digital currencies.

Lines and I did have some disagreements on the constitutionality of Trump’s actions based on the War Powers Clause in the Constitution, which clearly states the Congress only has the power to declare war versus the Wars Powers Act of 1973 when Congress completely abdicated its duty.

My stance is clear. The War Powers Act is unconstitutional whether the courts are willing to do their job or not. Therefore, Trump’s actions were absolutely unconstitutional.

Let’s start by taking a look at the U.S. Constitution and Article I, Section 8 which clearly lays out that the Congress declares war, not the president, and that there’s no place for a standing army. That comes under Clauses 11 and 12:

“The Congress shall have Power… To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water; To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years.”

Let’s look at the War Powers Act of 1973. This is how The History Channel described it:

“The War Powers Act is a congressional resolution designed to limit the U.S. president’s ability to initiate or escalate military actions abroad. Among other restrictions, the law requires that presidents notify Congress after deploying the armed forces and limits how long units can remain engaged without congressional approval. Enacted in 1973 with the goal of avoiding another lengthy conflict such as the Vietnam War, its effectiveness has been repeatedly questioned throughout its history, and several presidents have been accused of failing to comply with its regulations.”

Are you kidding me? It was meant to “limit” the president’s power with regards to war? Seriously, read Article I, Section 8. There was no power for the president to limit.

No, that act was meant to cause confusion and let the worthless Congress wipe their hands clean of doing their job. Judge Andrew Napolitano wrote:

“That law permits the president to wage any war against any foreign enemy without a congressional declaration of war for 90 days. This is clearly unconstitutional; the Supreme Court has ruled numerous times that the branches of the federal government cannot cede away powers that have been firmly fixed by the Constitution.”

I will also note, the War Powers Act of 1973 does state:

(d) Nothing in this joint resolution— (1) is intended to alter the constitutional authority of the Congress or of the President, or the provision of existing treaties; or (2) shall be construed as granting any authority to the President with respect to the introduction of United States Armed Forces into hostilities or into situations wherein involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated by the circumstances which authority he would not have had in the absence of this joint resolution.

Past the constitutional question, the actions by Trump appear not to have done much damage. But the child that is Trump in his braggadocio’s bravado whipped his MAGA cult into rejoice.

Brian Shilhavy wrote:

“Very shortly after the bombings, President Trump, along with Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio, and Defense Secretary Hegseth gave a brief update to the nation. Trump proudly announced that Iran’s nuclear sites were ‘completely obliterated’, something that would have been impossible to verify in such a short time, and that only the U.S. military could accomplish this destruction of Iran’s nuclear program. Then, he gave thanks to ‘God’ for being able to bomb Iran. Iranian officials later stated that there was only minor damage at one of the facilities, and that the other two had already been evacuated due to previous Israeli bombings…. If these attacks were meant to intimidate Iran and get them to negotiate a deal, it failed, as it only made Iran more resolute, both the government and its people.”

If true, this was nothing but a huge waste of money. The official costs have not been made public, but estimates are it cost between $570 million to $633 million. Think about that. Tax dollars down the drain, and MAGA cheers.

In response, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) has introduced a war powers resolution to regain Congress’ authority. (additional: source, source)

For that, Trump is yet again promising to work to get Massie out of Congress:

Trump, like the child he is, called Massie a “pathetic LOSER” and whines like the little baby he is because Massie “votes ‘NO’ on virtually everything.” Oh, the horrors. Massie votes no on massive big government.

And the trained MAGA seals are following their Mango Mussolini.

Massie took Trump’s petty attacks in stride:

I’ve seen countless MAGA cultists on social media whine because other presidents have bombed people without Congressional approval so why can’t their Mango Mussolini do the same?

This is why there is never accountability. This stupid team sport politics. Yes, other presidents have done the same. And Massie has called them out as well.

And its important to stop Trump now because he’s already talking about how he will “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN” through “Regime Change.”

Massie asked if “three bombings and we're done” is going to be the new “two weeks to slow the spread.”

It most likely is. The safe bet is this is not the end of things. The plan, in my opinion, is full scale war. And the only way to stop it is if Congress actually does it’s job and stops it. That is almost assuredly not going to happen.

Israel is already stating they need more from America. The bipartisan lies are coming hot and heavy. Be discerning.

“Trump lies, cheats, manipulates at home and abroad, and violates domestic and international law, because he can. He surrounds himself with lackeys, and he stands for America First as a unipolar power, not for putting America, or Americans first. He gets to decide all, because he is the glorious commander, the anointed emperor. How kind and thoughtful of him to spend a good part of his announcement last night to thanking Bibi Netanyahu, and thanking Israel for its role in an unprovoked attack, its “helpful” intelligence, and its unholy level of suffering, less than 1% of what we and Israel have ensured, paid for, and delivered to 2 million Gazans recently. As Gazans starve, the emperor bows to his tiny alliance, gracious and generous in his otherwise nervous-looking address to the nation. He may know, or maybe he has no idea, that the battle to preserve and extend the American empire is already lost.”—Karen Kwiatkowski

Digital Currencies Advance

“When all else fails, they will take you to war.”—Gerald Celente

I start that quote because the likely incoming war with Iran is aligned with the larger agenda, the digital prison that is being built and the building of artificial “intelligence,” the Trump is full speed ahead on.

And the U.S. Senate has advanced the ball on one of those, the digital currency.

Reclaim the Net reported:

“The Senate has taken a significant step toward federal regulation of stablecoins by advancing the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS Act), a proposal designed to lay the groundwork for the mainstream adoption of digital currencies in the United States. The bill cleared its first major hurdle with a 68-30 vote in favor of cloture, moving it forward for debate and a potential floor vote…. Framed as a step toward legitimizing stablecoins, the GENIUS Act creates a tightly controlled environment for digital dollar issuers. Only those who qualify as ‘permitted payment stablecoin issuers’ may operate legally under the bill, provided they submit to extensive regulatory oversight, including audits, public disclosures, and strict reserve requirements. The bill integrates stablecoin issuers into the framework of the Bank Secrecy Act, compelling them to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions enforcement laws. That alignment means all permitted issuers will be subject to know-your-customer (KYC) obligations and expected to collect and share sensitive user data with federal authorities when deemed necessary.”

And on the topic of everything being connected, Palantir was involved in Israel’s and Trump’s bombing campaigns on Iran:

