On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed dueling election reform bills as well as a Donald Trump executive order targeting the homeless.

The podcast link here.

The theme with both topics is the federal government continuing to usurp the role of what should be local.

I’ll start with voting and the election reform bills. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) has just introduced the Making American Elections Great Again Act in the House and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in the Senate.

Both cases represent trying to protect their own team, not about following the Constitution or recognizing the proper role of the federal government.

Two of the points I want to emphasize here is that elections are meant to be run locally and that voting should not be viewed as a “right” but rather a privilege.

On elections being run under local rules, allegations of election fraud bring on calls for election reform. But they need to be done at the local level. We should always ignore any push for top-down reforms. The beast that is Washington, D.C. doesn’t reform. It steals power.

With regards to voting being a “right,” I suggest that that is not true. I have a right to speech, a right to practice my religion, a right to keep and bear arms. I have the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” as stated in the Declaration of Independence.

Voting is not a right, it’s a privilege. But today, we promote democracy rather than a Constitutional Republic. As voting has become some kind of sick penultimate right, as our society now pushes, our real rights (life, liberty, pursuit of happiness) continue to erode away. And now that we’ve handed over practically all power over to the leviathan government, we believe the lie that there’s a difference between the Democrats and Republicans. It creates our tribalist society that we now live in.

We are told every election cycle that “this is the most important election of our lifetime.” And every time, the ones saying it admit they always say it, but “this time it’s true.” It’s kind of humorous, even though it’s also kind of perverse that we put up with it.

If elections matter so much, why would that be? Well, it’s because we have a massive authoritarian government. Both crime family political parties want it that way. They both want to control the rest of us.

Yet, if it’s your team that wins, then you feel comfortable that the authoritarian government will come down hard on the other team. That’s why you fear the other team winning, and that’s why you vote. You vote out fear, not out of principles.

That’s the place we are now in. Americans vote out of fear rather than principle. And quite frankly, I’m over it because I know whoever wins, my rights will be taken away.

I encourage people to stop focusing on elections, especially federal elections, and start focusing on how you can fix the problems in your own life. If elections have any meaning, it is at the local and state level. Even there, you need to spend more time on improving your own life than on the political battles.

War on Homelessness

“The government’s war on homelessness—much like its war on terrorism, its war on drugs, its war on illegal immigration, and its war on COVID-19—is yet another Trojan Horse.”—John and Nisha Whitehead

Along the same lines, Trump wants to usurp the power of the people and their local government with yet another executive order.

Common Dream reported:

“Trump's order directs U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to end policies that restrict the government from institutionalizing ‘individuals on the streets who are a risk to themselves or others.’ She must also work with other Cabinet members ‘to prioritize grants for states and municipalities that enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use, urban camping and loitering, and urban squatting, and track the location of sex offenders.’… As a White House fact sheet highlights, the order also ‘redirects funding to ensure that individuals camping on streets and causing public disorder and that are suffering from serious mental illness or addiction are moved into treatment centers, assisted outpatient treatment, or other facilities.’ Further, it ensures grant money does not ‘fund drug injection sites or illicit drug use.’”

The best way homelessness can be handled is with free people helping on their own, and that can come in different ways. It does not help when government steals from others to give to someone else.

While it should be handled locally, the local governments must respect the rights of the homeless. They have rights and need to be treated as human beings.

The overarching point is recognizing that the role of government is not to solve this problem. I believe that the church should be doing its job to address it, and that means actually helping freely rather than taking tax dollars to address it.

Remember, whenever the government declares war on something, we get more of it. The government declared a war on poverty. We get more poverty. It declared a war on drug. We get more drugs that are more dangerous. It declares war on terror. We get more “terrorists.” A war on the homeless? Well, then we can expect more homeless.

And notice that Trump is dangling federal funds to get submission. This is never acceptable whether you like the direction those funds are going or not.

And Trump, like all presidents, loves to control others by dangling stolen money from the taxpayers:

Trump Admin to Deny Disaster Aid to States and Cities That Boycott Israel

Trump Admin Partially Walks Back Plan to Deny Disaster Aid to Cities That Boycott Israel

Trump Administration To Deny Federal Disaster Relief Funds If Cities And States Boycott Support For Israel. FEMA Denies Reports But Is Caught Lying

And just remember that while they continue to distract with election reforms, homelessness and more, the technocracy continues to be full steam ahead under Trump 2.0.

Stop engaging in team sport politics. Start building locally. Just remember that the boot on your political enemy’s neck will be on your neck next.