On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I spoke with returning guest Larry Kaifesh, a retired Marine Colonel and former Republican congressional candidate.

The podcast link here.

Kaifesh’s Substack is at LarryKaifesh.substack.com.

I’ll point you to one of his latest pieces:

The Hegelian Dialectic

Keep the Hegelian dialectic in mind because that’s what we’re witnessing being used constantly by the Donald Trump regime. And it plays into the topics we discussed this week which included the ongoing cost-of-living issues and the lies leading to a potential war with Venezuela which was exposed by a recent Trump pardon.

On the cost-of-living issue, I’m going to keep things rather philosophical here. But here are some sources on the problems:

Great Replacement: Trump Admin Turns To Humanoid Robots To Bring ‘Critical Production Back To The United States,’ As Lutnick Admits New Factories Will Be Automated

Tariff Flop: Blue-Collar Employment Plunges For First Time Since Covid With 59,000 Jobs Lost, As Job Losses ‘Accelerate’ In The Last Month

MAGA turns on Trump as cost-of-living crisis hits ‘worst ever,’ new poll reveals

Reality is, we have a dependent and entitled society. This didn’t happen overnight. Trump did create it. He’s just the latest puppet promoting it such as these new “Trump accounts” where taxpayers will be paying $1,000 to every child born as if they are just entitled to other people’s money. I’ll share a Brian Shilhavy piece today regarding that.

Heck, did you see Kristi Noem praising Trump for stopping hurricanes from hitting America this year:

Sure, likely a joke. But if you’ve watched these cabinet meetings, the sycophantic butt kissing of dear leader is puke-worthy.

But notice Noem’s full statement as she went on to laud Trump for “deploying resources and dollars 150% faster than ever before.” Don’t know if that’s real. This administration makes many claims without ever providing evidence.

And look at this utter blasphemy from MAGA supporters:

Our problems stem from our dependency. The American people, both “left” and “right,” actually think it’s the job of government to control prices, to give them jobs, to take care of them.

We have to kill this absolutely anti-American thinking. We have to demand an end to the Federal Reserve system and the income tax. We have to return to free markets where the government has practically nothing to do with the economy. Neither Trump nor Joe Biden before him, or any other puppet before that, should be centrally planning the economy. But alas, Americans want socialism. They want communism. They want fascism.

Trump Pardons Drug Dealer while Claiming We Need Regime Change in Venezuela Over Drugs

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. If that is the case, the American voter is currently trapped in a psychotic break. While you were busy trying to figure out how to afford a dozen eggs—which now cost more than the hourly federal minimum wage—and watching the national debt clock spin past $38 trillion like a slot machine from hell, the ‘predator class’ in Washington D.C. was busy cooking up your next distraction. They call it ‘Operation Southern Spear.’ They tell you it is necessary to save your children from fentanyl. They tell you it is about ‘freedom.’ But if you have been paying attention to the last twenty years of American foreign policy, you know exactly what it is. It is a smash-and-grab robbery of the US Treasury, disguised as a moral crusade.”—Matt Agorist

As Trump continues to commit murder at the high seas claiming to bomb drug boats without ever providing proof, he just pardoned former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernández who was sentenced to 45 years for running 400 tons worth of drugs into America.

It is as Jacob Thompson wrote: “Hypocrisy abounds, that’s the American way.”

By the way, look into the Honduras connection and the George Soros ties. Hernández was American puppet backed by Barrack Obama and now Trump.

Próspera: A Network State Colony in Honduras

Trump’s War on Democracy in Honduras

Our government is the largest drug dealer in the world. And if we cared about drugs, we end the Big Government-Big Pharma fascist system.

And speaking of pardons, I just want you to look as some the other recent criminals pardoned by Trump like David Gentile who ripped off Americans to the tune of $1.6 billion, Tim Leiweke who orchestrated a conspiracy to rig bidding on public projects and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) who was accused of corruption and bribery.

Every president in my lifetime has been a liar, but Trump has made an art of it.

We are living through George Orwell’s 1984. We are witnessing doublethink. Up is down, left is right, war is peace.

As Trump lies to us daily, he has launched a government-run “misinformation” website. What audacity.

And he’s slapping his name on everything, including laughably the Institute of Peace.

End Of Empire: Trump Renames “Institute Of Peace” To “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace” In Latest Self-Aggrandizement By The President

The US Institute of Peace: The REAL Story

Trump’s Henchmen Keep Calling Their War Slut President A Peacemaker

Steve Bannon, one of the architects of the Trump movement, said years ago they will “flood the zone with shit.”

The crap is piling high from this regime. Are Americans waking up?