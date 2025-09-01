On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I spoke with returning guest Larry Kaifesh, a retired Marine Colonel and former Republican congressional candidate.

The podcast link here.

Kaifesh’s Substack is at LarryKaifesh.substack.com.

Kaifesh recently wrote about the recent executive order by Donald Trump allegedly criminalizing burning of the American flag.

Kaifesh wrote:

“Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) this week banning flag burning, and we should all be very concerned. It sounds innocent, and something we should all do like Make America Great Again, but the devil is in the details, no pun intended. As much as I detest the act of flag burning, I swore an Oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and the First Amendment gives us all the right to speak freely and express ourselves politically. This includes flag burning. There are enough attacks on our First Amendment already with censorship, cancellations, and shadow banning on social media outlets and the promotion of propaganda and outright lies by corporate media and our politicians, however that is an article for another day. Let’s be clear, Trump’s EO cannot override the First Amendment, which protects flag burning as a form of political expression. Although our brilliant Founding Fathers never specifically mention flag burning, their emphasis on free expression and limited government laid the groundwork for this constitutional protection.”

Also, keep in mind this piece from Kaifesh:

It is all one Big Show, one Big Circus & Trump is the Ringmaster

The theater of it all, and the theater of so much happening right now, was a theme from our discussion as we touched on various other events.

Before getting to the theater of it all, on the issue itself it has been deemed Constitutionally protected under the First Amendment by even the most conservative of jurists.

You don’t have to like how anybody uses their rights, but we must defend even the most detestable speech. Trump has no authority to dictate law.

And that applies to any flag one wants to burn. One story of note, an Iowa man was arrested in 2019 after burning a “pride” flag and sentenced to 16 years. However, the man stole the flag from a sodomite-affirming church and was charged with a “hate crime,” which such laws should not exist. Let’s be clear, you have a right to burn any flag you want so long as you own the property or have been given consent from the owner. Still, this story is outrageous as 16 years is clearly an 8th Amendment violation. That man should have made restitution to the church and maybe get a couple months in jail.

But it’s all just a show for Trump.

Trump declared, “If you burn a flag, you get one year in jail, no early exits, no nothing.” But if you read the order, that’s not actually true. Of course, that applies to practically every executive order Trump has signed. He lies a lot.

Ultimately, Trump wants the attorney general to target anybody who burns a flag and find any laws they can hang them with.

What’s this really about? It’s distraction. It’s deception. It’s intentionally polarizing to further divides.

Maybe it is to distract from Israel’s control of America. Did you know, a federal judge claimed burning an Israeli flag was illegal weeks prior to this Trump order?

Speaking of Israeli flags, we now have local governments displaying foreign flags:

Beverly Hills to Display Israeli Flags in Public Schools

The Big Government-Big Pharma coalition continues at warp speed. Trump continues to install the digital control grid at warp speed. Is this yet another distraction to avert our eyes from that?

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way,” said Franklin D. Roosevelt.

A federal employee, a member of a video team, tasked with video recording Trump’s martial law thugs in D.C. said: “This is all just a show. This is theater.’”

We need to understand, we are constantly fed theater and narratives to distract us and cheer on our “team” and jeer the opposing “team.” In reality, the politicians and bureaucrats, and their corporate buddies, are on the same team and are moving us in the same direction, a command and control system.

WEF Predictions Are Coming True

Mass Surveillance On Wheels: Flock Wants To Partner With Consumer Dashcam Company

Trump Admin Arrests Veteran For Flag Burning & FOX Says Trump Deploying National Guard To Red States

Burn A Flag…Go To Jail?