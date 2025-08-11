On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I spoke with returning guest Larry Kaifesh, a retired Marine Colonel and former Republican congressional candidate.

The podcast link here.

Kaifesh’s Substack is at LarryKaifesh.substack.com.

The topics we discussed included a continued discussion on election reform and gerrymandering, which Lines and I discussed last week, as well as reported that local law enforcement, including some MAGA-backed sheriff’s, are upset with ICE poaching local officers to join the federal agency with $50,000 incentives.

Our conversation went in several different directions. I encourage people to listen to hear our takes on those topics, but one of the constant themes of our discussion was on the continued political clown show that must go on to keep us distracted from the real issue.

We continue to be distracted while both parties put on a show. As I’ve described them before, the Democrats and Republicans are simply crime families fighting over turf. They are taking us in the same direction: BIG GOVERNMENT.

The technocratic digital prison continues to be built at warp speed by Donald Trump, and very few are seeing it. People to start opening their eyes and resist.

So, again, listen to the podcast to hear our takes. And below are some of my recent stories on the technocratic agenda that continues to move forward: