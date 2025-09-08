“Some of you may be living an existence of dissatisfaction, of emptiness, of longing. This sense of longing is really your loss of freedom. And it is freedom for which you yearn. And you have none in this government. A government which started out with the people being free and the government being our servants. It has become the government is free and it's the people that are the servants. You have woken up to your reality. That is what you are feeling. Wake up a bit more and do something about it.”—John McAfee

This Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Have Americans learned their lesson yet that this event was used to destroy our liberty?

That’s a question pondered on this week’s podcast with Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and myself as well as returning guest Larry Kaifesh, a retired Marine Colonel and former Republican congressional candidate.

The podcast link here.

Kaifesh’s Substack is at LarryKaifesh.substack.com.

I’m not going to go through all of the facts and evidence that suggests the official narrative is a load of bull but rather point you to some research for you to do on your own, including a piece I wrote last year:

Other sources:

Reality is, people need to do their own research. They have to think for themselves.

That’s something Kaifesh has done. He, like many Americans including myself, believed the narrative. He was proud to serve in the military. He now has a different opinion.

Kaifesh wrote:

“After experiencing firsthand the duplicitous conduct of our own government and those in elected office, I have become more critical and in doing so realize they have succumbed and been ravaged by the cancer of the globalist ideology. It is with great sorrow to say, but today, I no longer believe our government and the narrative they pushed on what happened on 9-11. The more I learn, the more I realize how sinister and evil our government has become.”

Reality is that false flags are real. They are most often done to draw us into wars we shouldn’t be involved in or to take our guns or our privacy or our money. Look up events like the Oklahoma City bombing, Gulf Of Tonkin, the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and more.

But for me, I’m not for theorizing on what exactly occurred in any of these events. I’m for questioning the narrative.

This week, you will likely see social media posts of “never forget” or “we remember.” What exactly is it we will “never forget?” Is it that we’ll “never forget” how our government lied to us to destroy our liberties and justify immoral, unconstitutional wars that killed untold more innocent people than were killed on 9/11? Or is it we’ll “never forget” to sheepishly obey our masters in the government and blindly trust and believe the official narrative parroted by the controlled media?

What’s presented in the sources linked above are evidence and anomalies and eyewitness accounts, no conspiracy theories. Reality is, our government lied to us and the official story is the craziest conspiracy theory of all.

I don’t believe we’ll ever know the true story of 9/11. But what I do know is that our government constantly lies and plots and plans events to destroy our liberty. The evidence here is enough to prove the point that we must not be afraid to question everything the government tells us.

It’s an important event to learn the lesson to question everything always. It’s our lack of inquiry, our blind obedience and acceptance of the government, that allowed them to lock us down and call us “nonessential” over an alleged cold virus. We better start learning this lesson quickly.

Post-9/11 brought us the creation of unconstitutional agencies like Homeland Security, ICE, TSA and many more, the permanent spy state under the PATRIOT Act and advancement of national ID. Now, Donald Trump is moving forward with digital ID plans:

Jacob Hornberger wrote:

“The terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, were a watershed event for the United States, not only because of the large death toll and property destruction but, more important, because they spelled the death knell for American liberty. Americans had already lost a large portion of their freedom when the federal government was converted into what is called a ‘welfare state,’ a governmental system that is based on the concept of mandatory charity. Examples of mandatory-charity programs include Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, farm subsidies, education grants, corporate bailouts, foreign aid, and every other program by which the government takes money from people to whom it belongs and gives it to people to whom it does not belong…. The federal government’s response to the 9/11 attacks completed the destruction of American liberty. Seizing on the attacks as an opportunity to expand power at the expense of freedom, U.S. officials, especially those in the national-security branch of the government, ended up with omnipotent power over the American people. When a regime wields omnipotent power, there is no way that people in that society can legitimately be considered free.”

Along with questioning everything, we must restore the principles we’ve lost. Here are a few pieces I’ve written that look at the principles of our nation’s founders:

Look at George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and many more. They said peace and honest trade with all, alliances with none. We are not supposed to be an empire looking for boogeymen abroad to destroy. We aren’t even supposed to have standing armies. The only active military branch we are supposed to have is the Navy.

But alas, war is profitable. Especially to the globalists, or the Sabbatean Globalists as Kaifesh has been researching and exposing.

Henry Kissinger said that “military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy.”

That’s the attitude of the controller class that send poor men to fight rich men’s wars.

That’s something Major General Smedley Butler, who Kaifesh discussed in the podcast, and exposed in his book War Is A Racket. Butler fought in multiple wars, World War I his last, during his 34-year career in the Marines. He was the most decorated Marine in America when he wrote the book, which was published in 1935.

Butler wrote:

“WAR is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives…. So... I say, TO HELL WITH WAR!”

Department of War

“It's Fourth Turning time. I've said this one will likely be a combination of the previous three Fourth Turnings (World War, civil war, revolutionary war). I said in 2020 that Trump was serving the globalist agenda of chaos and take down. Picking up where he left off with his erratic, destructive tariffs against even countries we had a surplus with. Now it appears he's desperate to start both a #civilwar and war with #Venezuela while funding #Ukraine (pretending to be neutral arbiter of peace) as well as #Israel genocide. And MAGA, willfully ignorant, cheer this, thanks in large part to the ‘influencers’ who've sold their souls to be rich sycophants.”—David Knight

We also discussed Trump’s executive order to rename the Department of Defense the Department of War.

I kind of like what Karen Kwiatkowski asks: “Is it too late to establish a department of peace?”

But honestly, the Department of War was the original name, so that’s not all that big to me. But it’s the theater of it all that matters.

Of course, the MAGA cult will cheer, and they will cheer when Trump posts heinous memes like the one above. Is he declaring war on a U.S. city? Trump’s goons in the unconstitutional ICE agency are currently masked up and unaccountable, picking up American citizens off the streets of Chicago and disappearing them just for protesting, an First Amendment protected activity.

But does Trump’s sycophantic base care? No. They cheer and applaud the authoritarian.

Ultimately, the so-called “peace president” has launched more airstrikes in his first five months than Joe Biden did in four years.

Trump is on the war footing with now Venezuela. He’s been there with Iran from the start as well as India, Russia and China and more.

Trump is also hard at work committing war crimes. He’s in good company. All American presidents in my lifetime have been war criminals.

One of the latest is bombing a ship in international waters. Trump claimed they were running drugs. Who knows now since he bombed it?

All Trump had to do was say it, and his pathetic bases claps like seals. He didn’t prove it. There’s been no evidence presented. Just BOOM! The president does as he pleases and nobody is allowed to question it.

Hornberger wrote:

“Apparently taking a page out of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug-war playbook, President Trump is taking credit for the intentional military killings of eleven people in international waters near Venezuela. Duterte is on trial right now before the International Criminal Court for allegedly ordering his drug-war goons to kill accused drug-war offenders on sight — that is, without arrest, prosecution, trial, and due process of law. That’s what Trump just did. He ordered his military drug-war goons to blow a boat out of the water that was traveling in international waters near Venezuela, killing, Trump proudly claimed, eleven people in the process. No stopping of the boat to search it. No arrests. No grand-jury indictments. No trials in federal district court. None of that. On Trump’s orders, his military drug-war goons dutifully, loyally, and obediently fired military projectiles at the boat knowing full well that they would be killing all of the boat’s occupants.”

JD Vance got into a little trouble with his “Christian” supporters because he used a naughty word to defend Trump’s war crime. Fox News brought out Mr. “Jesus would take the covid shot” Franklin Graham to do “damage control,” as Brian Shilhavy put it.

Of course, what isn’t discussed is that Trump literally, without authorization, killed people. Hey, “Christians,” do you think that might be a little more important that a naughty word being used? Graham didn’t like the naughty word, but he was in full support of our president committing war crimes.

That’s the state of American “Christianity.” It’s not real Christianity.

All of this is a show. And, to go back to the 9/11 discussion, that’s why we must question everything. There is a potential, maybe even a high likelihood, of another false flag in the near future to get us into another unconstitutional and immoral war. That’s why we must question everything, don’t be fooled again.

