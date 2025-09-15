On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I spoke with returning guest Larry Kaifesh, a retired Marine Colonel and former Republican congressional candidate, about what we need to keep our eye out for in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination last Wednesday.

The podcast link here.

Kaifesh’s Substack is at LarryKaifesh.substack.com.

Kaifesh did know Kirk and did offer his thoughts about him, which Kaifesh also wrote about:

Charlie Kirk, a Great American Patriot, a Warrior, and Casualty of War

However, our focus of the discussion was how this event is going to be used to take away more of our freedoms. And I’m going to focus here on just a few, things that were actually being proposed a few weeks ago after the Catholic school shooting in Minnesota late last month but I believe will be ramped up in the coming weeks.

The first is a push for pre-crime. After the school shooting, Melania Trump posted:

Take note the “behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society—beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms.”

We are already a heavily surveilled society, and this is a promise for constant surveillance. The end to all privacy.

Brian Shilhavy wrote:

“This of course begs the question as to what the standards will be for judging what is ‘good’ and ‘bad’ ‘mental health’. More than likely they will use ‘Predictive Analysis’ software, which has been around for almost a decade already, and is used in the U.S. Foster Care system with Child Protective Services (CPS) to justify taking children away from their parents through medical kidnapping, before they show any signs of being a ‘bad parent’, as ‘pre-emptive intervention’, just like Melania is promoting.”

Interestingly enough, a Former Israel Defense Forces member announced the “first-ever AI threat detection platform” the day after the shooting on Fox News which gave him free reign to advertise his liberty-destroying platform with absolutely no push back.

🚨Police State: IDF Vet Announces 'America's First-Ever AI Threat Detection Platform' That 'Scrapes The Internet 24/7' To Stop Crime Before It Happens In Wake Of Minnesota Catholic School Shooting

This is Minority Report, full out, and nobody is pushing back.

Whitney Webb explained the Big Government-Big Corporation teamwork at play here starting at the 39-minute mark in the below video:

Webb said:

“It's about pre-rime. It's about predicting stuff before it happens. And that's what I think a lot of people miss about Palantir because a lot of people say about mass surveillance, “You know, well, I have nothing to hide,” you know, but it's not about if you're doing something wrong now or not. It's about an algorithm thinking if you will do something wrong in the future.”

Another thing that will be pushed is gun control. And don’t think that it will only be the Democrats. Of course, Donald Trump full endorsed “red flag” gun confiscation laws in his first term.

In the wake of the Minnesota shooting, Trey Gowdy called for disarming “young white males,” and Trump then promoted Gowdy after the comments.

Fox News' Trey Gowdy Calls for Disarming 'Young White Males' in Wake of Catholic School Shooting

And just days before the Kirk shooting, Trump officials were floating the idea of banning transgender Americans from owning guns. If you don’t think this will come back at you, you are a fool.

Jacob Thompson wrote:

“I needn’t explain why transgenderism is evil and how I absolutely condemn it, I think we all agree with that, so I am not going to get into that. I think we also understand that when it comes to something espeically important as this that if you give an inch they take a mile. The Second Amendment is clear: ‘A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.’ Of course, the 2A has been butchered in this country and it no longer holds true to its original meaning; as even the NRA is a big reason why we have background checks. Executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre has on more than one occasion bragged about this. ‘The best kept secret is that the national instant check system wouldn’t exist at all if it weren’t for the NRA.’”

And I’ll note that just prior to the Minnesota shooting, Florida announced a pilot program to have armed drones patrolling schools.

Armed Drones to Be Deployed at Schools To Stop Mass Shooters

This is Orwellian to the max. All of it.

But they have the masses, both “left” and “right,” so emotionally manipulated and at each other throats right now that the masses, again both “left” and “right,” clamoring for their further enslavement. We’ve got calls for censorship and calls for civil war ramping up.

Get your emotions in check, or we’re going to see authoritarianism ramping up big time.

