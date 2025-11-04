On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I spoke with returning guest Larry Kaifesh, a retired Marine Colonel and former Republican congressional candidate.

The podcast link here.

Kaifesh’s Substack is at LarryKaifesh.substack.com.

I’ll point to Kaifesh’s recent pieces over the last week:

The Call to War is Getting Louder: “Ordo Ab Chao”

J.D. Vance and the Turning Point Event, What a Charade

The Louvre, The Design, and What it Means, It’s Not Good

So What Exactly is the Illuminati?

This week’s podcast, we meant to have a kind of informal debate on elections and voting as there are some disagreements between Lines and Kaifesh. We did discuss that a bit, but we wound up going in various directions. With that, here I just want to get to some overarching points.

If you haven’t woken up to reality yet, the political class is putting on a show to usher in global government and the digital gulag. And both the Democrats and Republicans are working together.

And ultimately, the reason it works is because the people want it that way. We are a dependent, entitled society. The wolves are circling, ready to devour the American people. And the people cheer it on because of tribalism.

We are in a tribalist hell. As long as the “left” has a Democrat puppet, they’re happy with tyranny. As long as the “right” has a Republican puppet, they’re happy with tyranny.

Meanwhile, we all lose our individual liberty.

Good example, the Newy York City mayoral race. Trump has now endorsed Andrew Cuomo over Democrat Zohran Mamdani, and telling Republicans to not vote for GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa.

A reminder, Cuomo was the commie who resigned in 2021 after being credibly accused of sexually harassing 11 women. He was also well known for killing granny and grandpa during the covid con.

But Cuomo had good words for Trump, who locked us down and called us “nonessential” allowing all 50 governors to kill during covid, in 2020 saying: “He has delivered for New York. He has.”

Why is Trump endorsing Cuomo? Because Mamdani is an open socialist.

Hey, honesty in a politician, I say. I actually loath socialism. But I can respect Mamdani being honest. Trump and his cult only loath the name socialism. They are absolute socialists themselves. And of course, Cuomo is a socialist. They’re commies and fascists as well, because really, they’re all in the same authoritarian family.

Trump is currently taking a government stake in this business and that business, and has the audacity to accuse others of what he is.

Politico reported:

“The U.S. government is going into business whether businesses like it or not. President Donald Trump wants to convert $11 billion in federal contracts and subsidies awarded to the struggling chipmaker Intel into an equity stake. The Pentagon is now the largest shareholder in a rare earths mining business. Trump conditioned Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel on his receipt of a ‘golden share’ that grants him significant control over its operations. He has announced plans to slash prices on U.S. pharmaceuticals and hatched deals that entitle Treasury to a slice of the revenue that Nvidia and AMD generate from Chinese chip sales. From tariff carveouts to pro bono legal work from white-shoe law firms, Trump is exerting power over U.S. businesses in ways that go beyond even Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) aspirations. His ability to inject his agenda into private enterprises and dealmaking has shaken the guardrails that protect businesses from sudden political shifts and defied the free-market orthodoxy that was a hallmark of Republican economic policymaking.”

Both parties are the same. George Washington warned to “beware the spirit of party.” He was right.

Desire liberty. Reject tribalism.