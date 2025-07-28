On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I spoke with Patrick Wood, editor-in-chief of Technocracy News.

“Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy. He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton. Wood remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order” which is the essence of Sustainable Development on a global scale. An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Wood maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modern attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom. Such attacks are epitomized by the implementation of U.N. policies such as Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, Smart Growth and in education, the widespread adoption of Common Core State Standards.”

The rising technocracy under Donald Trump continues to be the most important issue that almost nobody is talking about. The “conservatives” of today should be pushing back hard on it, but they continue to be easily distracted and deceived. Distraction and deception are the name of the game today.

This is why Wood’s knowledge on the issue is so important. He has been following the technocrat and globalist agendas for a long time.

And it’s further important to talk about this subject as Trump is almost constantly doing something new to further the technocratic goals, again with “conservatives” saying nothing. Some recent actions are the “Big Beautiful Bill,” the GENIUS Act and releasing America’s AI Action Plan along with signing three new executive orders this past week pertaining to artificial “intelligence” (AI).

Some of Wood’s recent work:

Trump The Technocrat Releases ‘America’s AI Action Plan’, Launches AI.GOV Website

Techno-Fascism Reaching Inflection Point Under Trump

Here are some of my recent pieces pertaining to technocracy and AI:

I encourage people to listen to our interview. Below, I’m just going to link to various resources such as the massive amount of water and energy, as well as the government’s need to steal land for data centers to operate AI. And resources on the spy state and the pre-crime apparatus being built. Or how AI is built on lofty promises that it can never achieve.

Water Consumption of AI: How Tech Giants are Draining the Planet 2024

As the Great Lakes Become a Data Center Hub, AI’s Water Usage Impact Remains Unknown

A bottle of water per email: the hidden environmental costs of using AI chatbots

Trump: "We need double the energy we currently have in the US for AI," promises emergency declaration for more power

TSA Pursues $5.5B Privatized Airport Security Overhaul With Biometric And AI Surveillance Expansion

Musk’s SpaceX town in Texas warns residents they may lose right to ‘continue using’ their property

How Government is Watching You And What You Can do to Protect Your Privacy

Amazon Ring Cashes in on Techno-Authoritarianism and Mass Surveillance

The technocratic police state being manifested by executive order?

Man is Wrongfully Jailed For Heinous Crime Due To Facial Recognition Technology

🚨CBDC: Stablecoin Giant Tether Freezes $2.9 Billion In Transactions In 'Collaboration With Law Enforcement,' Proving The Digital Chains Are Here

MABA: Amazon Buys Smart Wristband Company That Listens To Everything You Say And Creates 'Searchable Database' From That Data

AI can now predict crime before it happens

Trump Tariffs Used to Compel UN Sustainable Development Goals

Is The CBDC Backdoor Still Open?

💲Digital Dollar: Now That Trump Has Legalized CBDCs In The Form Of Stablecoins, Get Ready For A Wave Of Tricks To Get You To Sign-Up

BREAKING: Trump Announces Ai Acton Plan to "Achieve Global Technological Dominance"

A GOVERNMENT OF DISTRACTIONS! WHILE NO ONE IS PAYING ATTENTION TRUMP JUST PUT AI GOVERNANCE IN WARP

Stablecoin Giants Circle And Ripple File Registration To Create Stablecoin Banks After Trump Passes Genius Act To Legalize CBDCs

The Hand Inside the Glove: How Silicon Valley’s New Statism Mirrors the Neoconservative Turn

What is The Ten Kingdoms Project?

Maybe AI Isn't Going to Replace You at Work After All

AI Is So "Smart" It Decided To Wipe Hundred's Of Company's Entire Databases After Going 'Rogue'

Commander-In-Scam: Trump Family Set To Profit Handsomely From Crypto And Stablecoin Ventures After Signing The Genius Act

Additional thoughts:

