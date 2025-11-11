On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed topics from tariffs to war powers to the midterm selections.

The podcast link here.

At the end of the show, I thought of the statement the Roman Senator Cato ended all of his speeches with: “Carthage must be destroyed.” Hence my headline.

In every way possible, the Democrats and Republicans continue to show they are one in the same. They are all socialist/communist/fascists. I group all together because they are part of the same authoritarian family.

In our entire discussion, Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution is important.

Starting with tariffs, Donald Trump’s clearly unconstitutional actions are currently under judicial review by the Supreme Court. Trump, as is his way all the time, is laying out absurd claims and making lofty promises as he brags, brags, brags about his own greatness.

Regardless of one’s thoughts on the effectiveness, or lack thereof, of tariffs, Article I, Section 8 clearly gives Congress the “Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises.” Trump has no authority. But hey, he locked us down and called us “nonessential” over an alleged cold virus without authority. We all know he doesn’t care about the Constitution. But his MAGA cult blindly applaud for dear leader.

And why not? Trump, who calls people “fools” for not supporting his taxation on us, is trying to buy their votes claiming he’s going to give everyone $2,000 checks because of his tariffs. Scott Bessent, Trump’s Soros-backed sodomite treasury secretary, has done damage control saying no checks will be sent out.

War Powers

On the war front, Pete Hegseth, Trump defense secretary, is saying we’re going to “operate on a wartime footing” as Trump continues to murder Venezuelan boaters and is threatening Nigeria and continues to fund the Zionist state of Israel as well as Ukraine.

All of this is done without Congressional approval, unless you except the unconstitutional War Powers Act of 1973. But let’s look at the War Powers Clause of the Constitution.

The U.S. Constitution and Article I, Section 8 clearly lays out that the Congress declares war, not the president, and that there’s no place for a standing army. That comes under Clauses 11 and 12:

“The Congress shall have Power… To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water; To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years.”

I do not support the Military Industrial Complex and its blood lust for profit. But just as concerning is the absolute disregard for the Constitution and the founding principles. I ask to any neocon lusting for America to be involved in every single war possible, at the very least follow the Constitution. Declare war properly through Congress so we can hold the government accountable when the warmongers create more enemies for us and continue to destroy our economy and our liberty.

The Constitution has not been followed at practically any issue in my lifetime, especially when it comes to foreign policy. And every president in my lifetime has waged unconstitutional military actions, but they get away with it because of a feckless, worthless legislature and judiciary.

Contrasted with the War Powers Act, which was meant to cause confusion and let the worthless Congress wipe their hands clean of doing their job, Judge Andrew Napolitano wrote:

“That law permits the president to wage any war against any foreign enemy without a congressional declaration of war for 90 days. This is clearly unconstitutional; the Supreme Court has ruled numerous times that the branches of the federal government cannot cede away powers that have been firmly fixed by the Constitution.”

Since then, things have only gotten worse, as Napolitano describes in the above piece. So, History Channel suggests Congress wanted to avoid “another lengthy conflict.” Folks, we are in perpetual war. War is the health of the state.

Here’s some wisdom from our founders:

“The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is, in extending our commercial relations to have with them as little political connection as possible. So far as we have already formed engagements let them be fulfilled with perfect good faith. Here let us stop.”—Geroge Washington “Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations...entangling alliances with none.”—Thomas Jefferson “America... goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all.”—John Quincy Adams “The means of defense against foreign danger, have been always the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended. Throughout all Europe, the armies kept up under the pretext of defending, have enslaved the people.”—James Madison

I’ll note that in the 1803 Marbury v. Madison decision that Chief Justice John Marshall stated that “a law repugnant to the Constitution is void.” The War Powers Act is clearly unconstitutional. It is void.

The Uniparty

So, a Muslim open socialist, Zohran Mamdani, won the New York City mayoral election, and MAGA mouth breathers are screaming it’s the end of America and Islam is taking over. Meanwhile, their dear leader welcomes a terrorist to the White House.

The funny thing, Mamdani and Trump are comrades. On Mamdani, Donald Jeffries wrote:

“Zohran Mamdani’s win in the New York City mayoral race garnered most of the attention. Mamdani is a Muslim, now set to lead a city that has long been associated with Jewish power. He’s a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. As is the case so often with these suddenly famous figures, Mamdani has a connection to show business. His mother is an award winning Bollywood filmmaker. Mamdani really drew attention when, in a debate with other mayoral candidates like mobster wannabe Andrew Cuomo, and former leader of the now forgotten Guardian Angels Curtis Sliwa, he answered the question, ‘What foreign country would you visit first as mayor?’ by declaring that his job would be to represent the people of New York City. Sounds pretty reasonable to me. The rest of the Zionist fanatics running for mayor competed to shout ‘Israel!’ the loudest.”

Literally, Mamdani echoed Trump’s “America first” by saying he’d by “New York first.”

Of course, both Trump and Mamdani are liars.

But it’s really getting tiresome listening to “conservatives” clamoring on about the dangers of socialism as they cheer on the biggest socialist in American history. Trump bragged about signing the largest spending bill in human history to keep the covid con going. He believes he can centrally control every industry. He brags about government taking stakes in industry after industry. He’s now talking about demanding 15-year car loans and 50-year mortgages. And let’s not forget that Trump continues to strengthen the Big Government-Big Pharma fascist system as he now is calling for universal healthcare.

Trump is doing the job that he was selected to do. This is a controlled demolition of the economy to install the digital control grid, the fake digital “money” and the coming dystopia.

Mike Adams, a.k.a. The Health Ranger, wrote:

“Trump is now entering the helicopter money phase of empire collapse. After effectively TAXING Americans with punitive tariffs that are ultimately paid by the end consumer, Trump is now promising to give back a small portion of the money the government took from you while destroying your small business and causing supply chain disruptions and inflation, to boot. He does this while absurdly claiming ‘almost no inflation’ and asserting that the USA is the ‘most respected country in the world.’ These are claims rooted in a shocking disconnect from reality, with the aura of delusion or psychosis all around. Is Trump being drugged by his handlers? Is he so isolated from reality that he no longer is aware of the real world outside his wealthy elite bubble? Is he in a state of accelerated cognitive decline like Joe Biden? He also claims he will start paying down the $37 trillion in debt. Does that mean gold revaluation to generate a few trillion in usable cash for the Treasury? Probably. If so, expect gold to skyrocket to $10,000+ per ounce sometime next year, and you should also expect numerous stablecoin launches that Trump will push in order to create more artificial demand for US Treasuries (purchased by the stablecoin issuers, a la the GENIUS Act). But I’ve done the math on all this, and ‘the math ain’t mathin’.’ At best, stablecoin schemes could generate perhaps $3 trillion in treasury purchases. Gold revaluation, a one-time windfall that cannot be easily repeated, could generate $4 - $6 trillion. So this isn’t even $10 trillion yet, and Trump will be facing a commercial real estate lender collapse in 2026, plus mass defaults on consumer debt (currently around $18.6 trillion and rising) as people lose their jobs due to AI replacement and collapsing retail activity affecting both e-commerce providers (Amazon, etc.) and local businesses (restaurants, coffee shops, etc.). These debt defaults will require massive, multi-trillion dollar bailouts, which will put the fiscal situation far deeper in the hole than where Trump started. Following the wave of commercial real estate debt defaults, there will be a wave of consumer debt defaults that we might as well call the ‘Big Short 2.0.’ Except this time around, the defaults will be far larger than 2008. Perhaps ‘The Humongous Short’ would be a better term. Before long, Trump will be facing the largest financial crisis (debt defaults) in the history of our nation, and shockingly, we already know that his entire cabinet appears to be economically illiterate and that Trump himself has no solutions other than printing more (collapsing) currency and dropping dollars from helicopters, hoping the people won’t notice their futures have been destroyed by all the debt, waste and fraud that Trump keeps pushing via military spending, endless wars and government-funded prescription medications. Trump is on course to be the most economically disastrous president in the history of our nation as his policies drive tens of millions of Americans into poverty and economic desperation.”

The reality is the Democrats and Republicans are working together against all of us. And the powers that be who pull the strings of the political puppets need the two-party illusion to remain. The pendulum keeps swinging. It swings back-and-forth.

And as the illusion of choice continues, we keep losing more of our liberty whoever is selected.