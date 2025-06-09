[photo source]

“No illegal alien ever inflated my currency, no illegal alien ever mandated a mask on me, no illegal alien ever mandated I take a vaccine or not be able to feed my kids, no illegal alien blew up the Twin Towers, no illegal alien lied to me about weapons of mass destruction where my Mexican brother went to Iraq and came back jacked up by that war. No illegal alien ever did that. This is all our politicians who are sellouts in D.C. who let these people in and then suddenly do a quick U-turn and just want to deport everybody in an inhumane, brutal way to agitate us.”—Twist’d

On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the California National Guard over the weekend in Los Angeles without seeking the governor’s approval with a military show of force on American soil, in violation of the Constitution. We also discussed Trump’s inking a nearly $800 million deal with Palantir to create a master database for centralized access to Americans’ data.

18 U.S. Code § 1385:

“Whoever, except in cases and under circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress, willfully uses any part of the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, or the Space Force as a posse comitatus or otherwise to execute the laws shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.”

Trump is already stating “we are going to have troops everywhere” across the country, and Mike Johnson says deploying the Marines in LA would not be “heavy handed.”

“President Donald Trump is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom after a second day of clashes between hundreds of protesters and federal immigration authorities in riot gear. Confrontations broke out on Saturday near a Home Depot in the heavily Latino city of Paramount, south of Los Angeles, where federal agents were staging at a Department of Homeland Security office nearby. Agents unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls, and protesters hurled rocks and cement at Border Patrol vehicles. Smoke wafted from small piles of burning refuse in the streets. Tensions were high after a series of sweeps by immigration authorities the previous day, including in LA’s fashion district and at a Home Depot, as the weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the city climbed past 100. A prominent union leader was arrested while protesting and accused of impeding law enforcement.”

The unconstitutional U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which is monitoring social media to target critics, has raided an elementary school graduation, detained a mother picking up her kids and targeted journalists.

As this was going on, Trump was at an MMA fight.

These brutal tactics by the unconstitutional agency have occurred across the country rarely targeting any criminals but actually detaining and deporting people who have been here legally with no criminal record and almost always without warrants. (source, source)

A Missouri town that overwhelming voted for Trump was outraged with the detention of a beloved waitress who has been in America for 20 years.

Meanwhile, ICE is telling local law enforcement who work with them to remove name tags and wearing masks to avoid accountability.

As all of this goes on, deportation numbers under Trump 2.0 are down from Joe Biden.

It’s all a show. But it’s a show with real world consequences with people being violated by the government. This is problem-reaction-solution. It’s a provocation. They run this act on the “right,” think J6, and the “left.” Divide and conquer. And “heads of state” are in on it together. Trump is provoking. Democrats are provoking. Mexico’s president is getting into the act stoking flames.

This isn’t new. Barrack Obama did the same after the Boston bombing. George H.W. Bush during the LA riots in the 90s.

All of this is done to justify more government control, more spying, more tyranny.

And consider, this action over the weekend comes right after Trump’s Palantir mass surveillance spying deal.