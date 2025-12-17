On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed a trio of stories over the weekend that seem to be serving as a distraction. We also discussed Donald Trump’s executive order (EO) to protect “artificial intelligence” (AI) from the law.

The podcast link here.

One of those stories was the murder of Rob and Michele Reiner on Sunday allegedly by their son Nick who is accused of stabbing his parents to death.

Obviously a sad story that Trump had to make about himself as he blamed Reiner’s alleged “Trump derangement syndrome” for the murder. Of course, we could have just left it up to the local authorities, but Trump has to insert himself into everything. Why?

Well, I believe it’s to provide a distraction to get the “left” and “right” focused on Trump’s nonsense response as he continues to destroy our liberties and build the control grid.

A couple of other stories happened including the alleged Bondi Beach shooting in Australia on Sunday and the Brown University shooting in Rhode Island on Saturday.

And the narratives were set almost immediately that these were acts of antisemitism before any details came on. That’s exactly what my worthless Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) put out right away.

I’m not on the ground at either of these locations. I don’t know the details. I’ll just say, don’t listen to the narratives. Critically think. Ask questions such as how is there no video from the heavily surveilled Brown University campus? And what was the nature of the FEMA active shooter drill that was scheduled at Brown University on the same day?

And I’ll note, whenever there’s a shooting, the calls for gun control come. Hey, maybe knife control will be next after the Reiner murders. But remember the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution:

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

That includes all arms, as Lines has pointed out before. It’s not just guns. It includes knifes as well.

Regardless of what really happened in any of these stories, the fact that the national screamers on the “left” and “right” have latched on to spin narratives, they are being used as distractions. Distractions from what?

Well, there’s plenty, but one may be the latest on AI with Trump’s Thursday EO that creates an AI Litigation Task Force to sue any state and local government that exercises their Tenth Amendment rights.

Remember the disgracefully named “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” approved over the summer? Yeah, it’s actually Trump’s Big Ugly Communism bill.

Well, the Congress did actually plan to include in that bill a provision to ban state’s from regulating AI. But guess what, that provision was removed. Was it an act of principle from Congress? Probably not. But doesn’t matter. They said no.

So, what does Trump do? Well, he says he’s king. He gets to do what he wants. The dictator strikes again.

Understand this, this is central planning to the max. This is Marxism. This is everything “conservatives” claim they’re against. And it’s to continue building the digital prison walls around us. Is anyone who claims themselves “conservative” ever going to stand up to the dictator?