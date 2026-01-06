On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed the likely psyop out of Minnesota with Nick Shirley “exposing” corruption as well as Donald Trump’s illegal bombing of Venezuela.

The podcast link here.

As far as the Shirley story goes, I’m just going to leave a few facts and sources and suggest we simply ask why did this story blow up now? A note on the story, which is Shirley “exposing” Somalian daycare fraud in Minnesota, the story is over a decade old. Trump did nothing about it during his first regime. Joe Biden did nothing during his regime. But Shirley is out there telling you it’s all Democrats and we need to point the finger at Somalians.

It should be noted that Shirley was one of several “independent” journalists who were invited to the White House in November for a roundtable to discuss how they can further the Trump agenda and receive praise from dear leader.

Twitter account Sir Escanor (Hopium Slayer) wrote:

“Is this journalism… or a guided tour of pressure points the system wants mapped, filmed, and polarized?... A ‘neutral interviewer’ who just happens to hit every friction point that drives the same agenda: surveillance, borders, prisons, predictive policing, and permanent emergency politics…. Independent doesn’t mean anything anymore. It’s just a costume.”

Let’s be clear here, you are the exact opposite of independent if you literally are working to further any politician’s agenda, regardless of which criminal party they are from.

By the way, there appears to be an Israeli Mossad connection to this story. And it is being used by Israeli politicians now. Oh, and guess what? Shirley was paid by the International Fellowship for Christians and Jews (IFCJ) to travel to Israel about a year ago to produce Zionist propaganda. Should be noted, Shirley is a Mormon, not a Christian.

Nick Shirley’s Somali Daycare Fraud Video Is Bullsh*t. Here’s Why It Worked Anyway.

Trump’s Latest War Crime

“Venezuela was a typical neocon operation. Tons of propaganda and war lies to get it off the ground, and then when they do go in it very soon becomes apparent that they have absolutely no idea what they are doing. This is a massive clusterf*ck unfolding here.”—Daniel McAdams

Before getting into Trump’s bombing of Venezuela, and kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, on Saturday, I want to note that Trump has committed many war crimes during his first and second regimes. So did Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, etc., etc., etc.

That’s important as I see a whole lot of unprincipled fake patriot hacks literally saying Trump can do it because other presidents have. And if you even question dear leader, you must be a lefty.

Of course, these ignorant MAGA cultists are leftist, globalists now cheering on the latest neocon adventure. They have absolutely no principles. They never think for themselves. They are just whores for Trump.

Speaking of whores for Trump, let’s go back to Shirley and his fellow “independent” journalists.

Shirley, among others, are posting verifiably fake war propaganda videos including old videos not associated with Saturday’s actions and artificial “intelligence” generated videos claiming to show Venezuelans cheering on Trump’s war crimes.

Oh, and Israel, like always, appears connected to this strike.

Trump didn’t inform Congress of his actions. But you know who he did inform? Well, oil companies. When asked if he informed oil companies, Trump said: “Yes, before and after.”

And of course, Congress doesn’t seem to care. The only Congressmen who are calling out these unconstitutional actions and exposing how Trump’s buddies are going to benefit, not the American people, are Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia).

MTG warns Trump after Venezuela strikes: ‘This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says Maduro capture is ‘the same Washington playbook’ that we’re ‘sick and tired of’

But hey, Lady Lindsey Graham is happy. He, who has Trump support as opposed to Massie who continues to be viciously attacked by dear leader, is now encouraged because it looks like Iran, Cuba, Greenland and more may be next.

And of course, the American taxpayers will now welcome Venezuelan migrants who Kristi Noem is now “encouraging” to come to America.

And Trump now says we will control and stay in Venezuela. Of course, our ability to rack up $38.6 trillion in debt is clear evidence that America must run the world.

Trump: We Are in Venezuela Now, and We Are Going to Stay

Trump Admits He Wants To Take Venezuela’s Oil And Give It To US Corporations

The Truth About Venezuela The Mainstream Media Isn’t Telling You

The ‘America First’ Lie: How the U.S. Loots Nations, Installs Dictators, and Calls it ‘Democracy’

I called Trump a transparent liar during the podcast in that he incessantly lies to drive up support for whatever authoritarian whim he’s on then admits the truth.

Let’s make one thing clear. This has absolutely nothing to do with drugs. It has nothing to do with the Venezuelan people and defeating communism. Honestly, that one is so laughably absurd. Trump is the biggest commie of all. He’s the biggest spender of other people’s money than any other dictator in history.

This is nothing but naked imperialism. This is nothing but a war for oil and resources and exerting his will on others. Nothing new from the American Empire, but Trump is so much more brazen than any other war criminal occupying the oval office before him.

And by the way, to the stupid people saying if you question dear leader, you support Maduro. Grow up and enter adulthood.

I have absolutely no thoughts on Maduro and whether or not he is good or bad for Venezuela. Why? Because I don’t live there. I’m in America. Maduro isn’t my problem. My government is my problem.

And I’ll just note, at least 80 people were killed by Trump’s war crime, including civilians. He literally murdered people so he can steal their oil and resources. It’s absolutely wicked. It’as absolutely evil.